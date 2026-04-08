Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

Moiya is joined by historian Fayge Horesh to talk about the dos and don'ts of imagining fictional histories, from ethical practices to research advice. And Moiya is happy to report that since recording, she has picked up a New York library card!

HOSTED by Dr. Moiya McTier (@GoAstroMo), astrophysicist and folklorist

GUEST

Fayge Horesh is a public historian, tour guide, and writer, including a food guide for Philadelphia called eat like a local. She is a creator and cohost of the D Listers of History podcast

MESSAGES

Join the Multitude Discord at multitude.productions/shows



Download a copy of Dr. Moiya's worldbuilding workbook to get started on your fictional world!

Fill out the Worldbuilding Club Interest Form if you're looking for a worldbuilding community

HOUSEKEEPING

Order my book, THE MILKY WAY: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/moiya-mctier/the-milky-way/9781538754153/



BUY EXOLORE SWAG: store.dftba.com/collections/exolore





FIND US ONLINE

patreon: patreon.com/exolorepod



twitter: twitter.com/ExolorePod



instagram: instagram.com/exolorepod



website: exolorepod.com



subreddit: reddit.com/r/ExolorePod





CREDITS

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com



Cover art: Stephen J. Reisig, http://stephenjreisig.com/



Editing: Mischa Stanton, https://www.mischastanton.com/



ABOUT US

How would you like to swim in an ocean ruled by matriarchal squid, or fly over a planet as it rotates with a swarm of migrating wasps? No, it's not the latest VR craze (... yet); it's Exolore! Exolore helps you imagine other worlds with the help of facts and science. Every other week, host Dr. Moiya McTier invites experts to build a world from scratch or sits down with a fiction fan to dive deep into their favorite worlds. Every episode will make you laugh, go "huh?" and appreciate how special our world really is.

Exolore is a member of Multitude Productions, an independent podcast collective and production studio.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.