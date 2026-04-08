Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionExolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

Multitude
FictionScience
Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding
Latest episode

111 episodes

  • Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

    Exolore stats

    09/19/2024 | 16 mins.
    One final episode because I hate to say goodbye, and because I'm a data nerd who can't help but share the numbers. 
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

    Final World Bracket

    09/19/2024 | 1h 9 mins.
    Moiya invites fellow podcaster Julia Schifini to help her choose, once and for all, the best Exolore world. Her winner might shock you!  
    HOSTED by Dr. Moiya McTier (@GoAstroMo), astrophysicist and folklorist
    GUEST
    Julia Schifini is a host on Spirits, Join the Party, and Multicrew review. Find her online at juliashifini.com

    MESSAGES
    Download a copy of Dr. Moiya's worldbuilding workbook to get started on your fictional world!
    Fill out the Worldbuilding Club Interest Form if you're looking for a worldbuilding community
    Join the Multcrew by September 27th at multitude.productions/multicrew

    HOUSEKEEPING
    Order my book, THE MILKY WAY: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/moiya-mctier/the-milky-way/9781538754153/

    BUY EXOLORE SWAG: store.dftba.com/collections/exolore

     
    FIND US ONLINE
    patreon: patreon.com/exolorepod

    twitter: twitter.com/ExolorePod

    instagram: instagram.com/exolorepod

    website: exolorepod.com

    subreddit: reddit.com/r/ExolorePod

     
    CREDITS
    Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

    Cover art: Stephen J. Reisig, http://stephenjreisig.com/

    Editing: Mischa Stanton, https://www.mischastanton.com/ 
     
    ABOUT US
    How would you like to swim in an ocean ruled by matriarchal squid, or fly over a planet as it rotates with a swarm of migrating wasps? No, it's not the latest VR craze (... yet); it's Exolore! Exolore helps you imagine other worlds with the help of facts and science. Every other week, host Dr. Moiya McTier invites experts to build a world from scratch or sits down with a fiction fan to dive deep into their favorite worlds. Every episode will make you laugh, go "huh?" and appreciate how special our world really is.
    Exolore is a member of Multitude Productions, an independent podcast collective and production studio.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

    M Dwarf Planet: Culture

    09/05/2024 | 59 mins.
    Moiya finally finished the M dwarf planet! She's joined by Isabel J. Kim and together they made the cube crabs a bunch of anxious avoidant chemistry nerds who all went to survival camp.  
    HOSTED by Dr. Moiya McTier (@GoAstroMo), astrophysicist and folklorist
    GUEST
    Isabel J. Kim is an attorney, speculative fiction writer, and co-host of the Wow if True podcast. Stay up to date with her work at isabel.kim 

    MESSAGES
    Download a copy of Dr. Moiya's worldbuilding workbook to get started on your fictional world!
    Fill out the Worldbuilding Club Interest Form if you're looking for a worldbuilding community
    Listen to Big Game Hunger every Monday
    HOUSEKEEPING
    Order my book, THE MILKY WAY: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/moiya-mctier/the-milky-way/9781538754153/

    BUY EXOLORE SWAG: store.dftba.com/collections/exolore

     
    FIND US ONLINE
    patreon: patreon.com/exolorepod

    twitter: twitter.com/ExolorePod

    instagram: instagram.com/exolorepod

    website: exolorepod.com

    subreddit: reddit.com/r/ExolorePod

     
    CREDITS
    Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

    Cover art: Stephen J. Reisig, http://stephenjreisig.com/

    Editing: Mischa Stanton, https://www.mischastanton.com/ 
     
    ABOUT US
    How would you like to swim in an ocean ruled by matriarchal squid, or fly over a planet as it rotates with a swarm of migrating wasps? No, it's not the latest VR craze (... yet); it's Exolore! Exolore helps you imagine other worlds with the help of facts and science. Every other week, host Dr. Moiya McTier invites experts to build a world from scratch or sits down with a fiction fan to dive deep into their favorite worlds. Every episode will make you laugh, go "huh?" and appreciate how special our world really is.
    Exolore is a member of Multitude Productions, an independent podcast collective and production studio.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

    Fictional histories with Fayge Horesh

    08/22/2024 | 55 mins.
    Moiya is joined by historian Fayge Horesh to talk about the dos and don'ts of imagining fictional histories, from ethical practices to research advice. And Moiya is happy to report that since recording, she has picked up a New York library card!  
    HOSTED by Dr. Moiya McTier (@GoAstroMo), astrophysicist and folklorist
    GUEST
    Fayge Horesh is a public historian, tour guide, and writer, including a food guide for Philadelphia called eat like a local. She is a creator and cohost of the D Listers of History podcast
    MESSAGES
    Join the Multitude Discord at multitude.productions/shows

    Download a copy of Dr. Moiya's worldbuilding workbook to get started on your fictional world! 
    Fill out the Worldbuilding Club Interest Form if you're looking for a worldbuilding community
    HOUSEKEEPING
    Order my book, THE MILKY WAY: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/moiya-mctier/the-milky-way/9781538754153/

    BUY EXOLORE SWAG: store.dftba.com/collections/exolore

     
    FIND US ONLINE
    patreon: patreon.com/exolorepod

    twitter: twitter.com/ExolorePod

    instagram: instagram.com/exolorepod

    website: exolorepod.com

    subreddit: reddit.com/r/ExolorePod

     
    CREDITS
    Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

    Cover art: Stephen J. Reisig, http://stephenjreisig.com/

    Editing: Mischa Stanton, https://www.mischastanton.com/ 
     
    ABOUT US
    How would you like to swim in an ocean ruled by matriarchal squid, or fly over a planet as it rotates with a swarm of migrating wasps? No, it's not the latest VR craze (... yet); it's Exolore! Exolore helps you imagine other worlds with the help of facts and science. Every other week, host Dr. Moiya McTier invites experts to build a world from scratch or sits down with a fiction fan to dive deep into their favorite worlds. Every episode will make you laugh, go "huh?" and appreciate how special our world really is.
    Exolore is a member of Multitude Productions, an independent podcast collective and production studio.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding

    World of Leisurely Chameleons

    08/08/2024 | 1h 4 mins.
    It's an Exolore x Pale Blue Pod crossover! Moiya and comedian Corinne Caputo talk about JWST's iconic first images, then pick one as the setting for their world. They imagine a planet of scaly people who love a relaxing train ride. 
    HOSTED by Dr. Moiya McTier (@GoAstroMo), astrophysicist and folklorist
    GUEST
    Corinne Caputo is a comedian and author of How to Success! and Moiya's cohost on Pale Blue Pod. She's @corintellectual on socials and writes about vintage home decor on substack.
    MESSAGES
    Listen to Spirits every Wednesday
    Download a copy of Dr. Moiya's worldbuilding workbook to get started on your fictional world! 
    HOUSEKEEPING
    Order my book, THE MILKY WAY: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/moiya-mctier/the-milky-way/9781538754153/

    BUY EXOLORE SWAG: store.dftba.com/collections/exolore

     
    FIND US ONLINE
    patreon: patreon.com/exolorepod

    twitter: twitter.com/ExolorePod

    instagram: instagram.com/exolorepod

    website: exolorepod.com

    subreddit: reddit.com/r/ExolorePod

     
    CREDITS
    Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

    Cover art: Stephen J. Reisig, http://stephenjreisig.com/

    Editing: Mischa Stanton, https://www.mischastanton.com/ 
     
    ABOUT US
    How would you like to swim in an ocean ruled by matriarchal squid, or fly over a planet as it rotates with a swarm of migrating wasps? No, it's not the latest VR craze (... yet); it's Exolore! Exolore helps you imagine other worlds with the help of facts and science. Every other week, host Dr. Moiya McTier invites experts to build a world from scratch or sits down with a fiction fan to dive deep into their favorite worlds. Every episode will make you laugh, go "huh?" and appreciate how special our world really is.
    Exolore is a member of Multitude Productions, an independent podcast collective and production studio.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding
Have you ever wondered what life would be like on a planet different from our own, or how writers create your favorite fictional worlds? Well, wonder no more because we have the facts for you! Every other week, astrophysicist/folklorist Moiya McTier explores fictional worlds by building them with a panel of expert guests, interviewing professional worldbuilders, or reviewing the merits of worlds that have already been built. You'll learn, you'll laugh, and you'll gain an appreciation for how special our planet really is.
Podcast website
FictionScience

Listen to Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Exolore: facts-based fictional worldbuilding: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Tiny Matters
    Tiny Matters
    Life Sciences, Science
  • Podcast Pale Blue Pod
    Pale Blue Pod
    Astronomy, Science
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:54:16 PM
A company fromMADSACK