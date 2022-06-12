Episode 39: Kenny Loggins on the “electricity” of the Beatles and creating anthems for “Caddyshack,” “Footloose” and “Top Gun”

On this episode, host Kenneth Womack welcomes Grammy winner Kenny Loggins, whose songs have left a musical imprint on “the soundtrack of our lives.” Over the last four decades, his chart-topping songs have included “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose," “Danger Zone,” and so many more. “Danger Zone” was featured once again in Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the biggest theatrical release of 2022, earning over $1.5B in box offices globally. “Danger Zone” earned over 1 million streams per day across streaming services at its peak. On June 14, 2022, Hachette Books published “Still Alright,” Loggins’ long-awaited memoir. In “Still Alright,” Loggins gives fans a candid and entertaining perspective on his life and career as one of the most noteworthy musicians of the 1970s and ’80s. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Kenny became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. His album “Return to Pooh Corner” remains the best-selling children’s album of the last 20 years. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it's been a part of his life as long as he can remember. His generous support of countless local organizations has made a lasting impact on the causes that are close to his heart. And in 2016, he was a recipient of the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award at the annual Chapin Awards hosted by WhyHunger. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/everythingfabfour/support