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Everything Fab Four

Kenneth Womack
MusicMusic Commentary
Everything Fab Four
Latest episode

74 episodes

  • Everything Fab Four

    Episode 72: "Queen of Percussion" Sheila E on Prince and saying yes to Ringo Starr

    06/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    In our Season 8 finale, host Ken Womack welcomes the incomparable, Grammy Award-winning "Queen of Percussion" Sheila E! They discuss how her growing up in a musical family with "the hippest parents in the world" led to her luminous career that included the hits "A Love Bizarre" and "The Glamorous Life," plus working with Prince, Ringo Starr and a host of other artists.
  • Everything Fab Four

    Episode 71: Nat & Alex Wolff on their Beatles upbringing and seeing Sir Paul

    06/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode host Ken Womack welcomes brothers, duo and self-proclaimed "Beatles fanatics" Nat and Alex Wolff. Raised in a show business family, they discuss how they were introduced to the Beatles' music before they were even born, how they went from starring in the hit Nickelodeon TV show "The Naked Brothers Band" to launching their own musical careers, working with Billie Eilish, their new album and tour, plus much more.
  • Everything Fab Four

    Episode 70: Greg Evigan on being "possessed" by the Beatles and recording at Abbey Road

    05/19/2026 | 36 mins.
    In this episode, host Ken Womack welcomes actor, musician and composer Greg Evigan, best known for his roles on the classic TV shows "B.J. and the Bear" and "My Two Dads." He began his career in the Broadway production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," followed by playing the lead role of Danny Zuko in a stage production of "Grease," and one of his first roles in Hollywood was a bit part in Ringo Starr's 1978 television special. Evigan's other credits include 13 series, 19 feature films, 50 movies of the week, and guest-starring roles in over 100 other productions – many of which have incorporated his original music. He recently released a new album, "Greg Evigan with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra," which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.
  • Everything Fab Four

    Episode 69: Tiffany on covering the Beatles and cooking for her band

    05/05/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this episode host Ken Womack welcomes '80s pop sensation Tiffany, who was recently introduced to a new generation of fans thanks to "Stranger Things"! They discuss those '60s covers that skyrocketed her career, who in her family is the biggest Beatles fan, how she launched a culinary side business with her new cookbook "Pop Life," and much more.
  • Everything Fab Four

    Episode 68: Brendan Hunt on "Ted Lasso" and how "Hey Jude" changed his life

    04/21/2026 | 36 mins.
    In this episode, host Ken Womack welcomes award-winning actor and writer Brendan Hunt! Best known as "Coach Beard" on Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" (which he co-created alongside star Jason Sudeikis and friends), Hunt is now starring in his own one-man stage production, "The Movement You Need," currently showing at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. The play explores Hunt's bittersweet memories of his Chicago childhood, a love for the Beatles that sustained him, and the tongue-tied moment he met Paul McCartney. Through it, he and Womack discuss his lifelong journey with the band's music.
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About Everything Fab Four
Everything Fab Four is a podcast from Wonderwall Communications and Salon focused on fun and intelligent stories about the enduring cultural influence of the Beatles. No other band, or popular entity for that matter, has had the worldwide impact the Beatles have. They are part of our human fabric; they created music that still brings people together. Across continents and generations, there are individual Beatles stories to tell, and in each episode, renowned music historian, author, and Beatles scholar Kenneth Womack hosts a special guest to share theirs.
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