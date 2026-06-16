In this episode, host Ken Womack welcomes actor, musician and composer Greg Evigan, best known for his roles on the classic TV shows "B.J. and the Bear" and "My Two Dads." He began his career in the Broadway production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," followed by playing the lead role of Danny Zuko in a stage production of "Grease," and one of his first roles in Hollywood was a bit part in Ringo Starr's 1978 television special. Evigan's other credits include 13 series, 19 feature films, 50 movies of the week, and guest-starring roles in over 100 other productions – many of which have incorporated his original music. He recently released a new album, "Greg Evigan with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra," which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.