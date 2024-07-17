Dear is running out of time and ideas, as the case becomes more personal than ever. But with a new understanding of D&D, he uncovers a surprising clue that sends him in a new direction. This episode contains graphic language. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ Dungeon Masters is produced by QCODE and Temple Hill. Written, directed and created by David Kushner. ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com ~~~ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Standing on the precipice of completing his quest, Dear smashes down the door. What will he find and where, in the end, will it lead him? This episode contains graphic language and adult content. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ Dungeon Masters is produced by QCODE and Temple Hill. Written, directed and created by David Kushner. ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com ~~~ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Creator and writer David Kushner talks about what Dallas Egbert III stands for and chats with Mark Daugherty who plays Dallas in the series. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, text HOME to 741741 to connect with Crisis Text Line. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ Dungeon Masters is produced by QCODE and Temple Hill. Written, directed and created by David Kushner. ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this first installment of a 2-part special, series creator David Kushner shares never-before-heard archived interviews with Gary Gygax and with Dave Arneson from 2007. Get a rare glimpse into the mind of a visionary, and hear firsthand about the inspirations behind Dungeons and Dragons and what they say about each other. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ Dungeon Masters is produced by QCODE and Temple Hill. Written, directed and created by David Kushner. ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com ~~~ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this second installment of a 2-part special, listen to how Dungeon Master Gary Gygax would start a game of Dungeons and Dragons and find out how the game got its name. ~~~ All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ Dungeon Masters is produced by QCODE and Temple Hill. Written, directed and created by David Kushner. ~~~ Follow us for more information: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Visit QCODEMedia.com ~~~ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Dungeon Masters

Dungeon Masters takes a behind-the-curtain look into the world of Dungeons & Dragons, told through the lenses of the creator of the game, Gary Gygax, played by Wil Wheaton and of private investigator, William Dear, played by Jon Hamm, a swashbuckling tough guy in 1979. Gygax guides the audience through this incredible true story as our Dungeon Master, as we follow Dear on his quest to find Dallas Egbert, a Michigan State student, who supposedly disappeared in the steam tunnels under his university while enacting a real-life version of D&D. What Dear encounters on this journey and ultimately discovers, defies all expectations, and changes the culture as we know it. Written by award-winning journalist and author, David Kushner, based on his interviews with Gary Gygax, his research and writing about Dungeons & Dragons (RISE OF THE DUNGEON MASTER), and the missing person case which inadvertently made the game (in)famous. Produced by Jon Hamm, David Kushner, Temple Hill and QCODE. All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes and commentary. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.