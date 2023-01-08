Lost Gene Krupa Drum Set Discovered in 2023 with Brooks Tegler and Steve Stevens

Gene Krupa's 1954 Slingerland Radio King drum set was recently discovered and rescued from sitting in a wet basement for the last few decades via an online auction that caught the drum world by storm. I am joined today by the winner of this iconic set, Steve, and GK authentication expert, Brooks Tegler, to hear the full story of this legendary kit. This drum set was featured on the cover of the Drummin' Men book, the Krupa and Rich album, it was used in The Benny Goodman Story Film, and was used by Gene extensively around the world for 3 years! This drum set is as iconic as it gets and is possibly the last full Gene Krupa drum set to be found. Enjoy this incredible piece of history and thanks to Brooks and Steve for sharing this story with me! Here are Brooks' other episodes and YouTube videos that he has done with me: "Whats wrong with the Gene Krupa Story (YouTube only): https://youtu.be/E9wbyrzRs7Q EP84 The Ultimate Gene Krupa Gear Guide with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-84-the-ultimate-gene-krupa-gear-guide-with-brooks-tegler EP 14 - Discovering Gene Krupa's Lost Drum Collection with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-14-discovering-gene-krupa-s-lost-drum-collection-with-brooks-tegler EP 7 - Gene Krupa: The Father of Modern Drumming with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-7-gene-krupa-the-father-of-modern-drumming-with-brooks-tegler **DRUM HISTORY MERCH** https://www.teepublic.com/stores/drum-history-podcast?ref_id=26024 ** CHECK OUT MY GEAR ON SWEETWATER ** https://imp.i114863.net/yRYRGN ** 30 DAY FREE DRUMEO TRIAL ** https://drumeo.pxf.io/c/3607735/1268414/14652 **JOIN PATREON** https://www.patreon.com/drumhistorypodcast