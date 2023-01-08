A podcast all about the rich history of the drums - and how they became what they are today! Join Bart van der Zee as he speaks with experts about the curious j...
Lost Gene Krupa Drum Set Discovered in 2023 with Brooks Tegler and Steve Stevens
Gene Krupa's 1954 Slingerland Radio King drum set was recently discovered and rescued from sitting in a wet basement for the last few decades via an online auction that caught the drum world by storm. I am joined today by the winner of this iconic set, Steve, and GK authentication expert, Brooks Tegler, to hear the full story of this legendary kit. This drum set was featured on the cover of the Drummin' Men book, the Krupa and Rich album, it was used in The Benny Goodman Story Film, and was used by Gene extensively around the world for 3 years!
This drum set is as iconic as it gets and is possibly the last full Gene Krupa drum set to be found. Enjoy this incredible piece of history and thanks to Brooks and Steve for sharing this story with me!
Here are Brooks' other episodes and YouTube videos that he has done with me:
"Whats wrong with the Gene Krupa Story (YouTube only): https://youtu.be/E9wbyrzRs7Q
EP84 The Ultimate Gene Krupa Gear Guide with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-84-the-ultimate-gene-krupa-gear-guide-with-brooks-tegler
EP 14 - Discovering Gene Krupa's Lost Drum Collection with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-14-discovering-gene-krupa-s-lost-drum-collection-with-brooks-tegler
EP 7 - Gene Krupa: The Father of Modern Drumming with Brooks Tegler: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/post/ep-7-gene-krupa-the-father-of-modern-drumming-with-brooks-tegler
8/15/2023
1:19:30
The History of Ebenor Drums with William Leclerc
Ebenor Percussion is a Quebec based drum brand that makes everything from the Lugs to the hoops to the shells in-house! William Leclerc started Ebenor Drums 10 years ago and has grown it to be one of the most well respected names in the world of boutique drums. He started the brand when he was just 21 years old and has climbed his way up the ladder to being an extremely respected builder of wood and metal drums with some of the best looking snares on the market. This is a great story of how hard work and dedication pays off and is a really neat look at drums that are made proudly in Canada!
Check out Ebenor Drums here: https://www.ebenorpercussion.com/
and here is Ebenors YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@ebenorpercussion3197
8/8/2023
1:05:01
The History of Simmons Drums with Daren Pfeifer, Steve Graham, Patrick Casey, Steve Watts and Ed Rose
This is a 5 person mega episode all about the history of Simmons Drums, the iconic hexagonal electronic drums that changed the face of music in the 1980's. The sound, look and spirit of Simmons drums can be heard on most every recording of the 1980's across all genres including rock, pop, rap, metal, and everything in between!
My guests include two of the original employees of the company: Steve Watts and Pat Casey, The author of "The Complete Simmons Drum Guide": Steve Graham, a master restorer of high level Simmons Drums: The Simmons Guy aka Ed Rose, and Daren Pfeifer who is a Simmons enthusiast and collector and helped to arrange this entire episode.
Learn even more at www.simmonsmuseum.com and here is the facebook Simmons group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/203518359856348
Here are eveneryones links and social media handles:
Daren Pfeifer - www.pfeiferdrumco.com and @darenpfeifer on IG
Ed Rose / The Simmons Guy - https://thesimmonsguy.com/ and @thesimmonsguy on IG
Here is Steve Grahams Simmons Book: https://amzn.to/3KlTKzy
Steve Watts Big D Studios - http://bigdstudios.co.uk/
8/1/2023
1:20:33
(The Vault) The History of Cocktail Drums with John Mettam
(EP 80 - 12/2020) Cocktail drum kits date back to post World War 2 in an orchestra pit in England where space is at a premium and the drums needed to grow taller, as opposed to wider. the "stand up drum set" evolved from there and became a staple of jazz lounges, street performers, comedy acts and many great drummers who wanted a unique look and feel to the drums they play.
John Mettam is the founder of cocktaildrum.com and a longtime performer and cocktail kit enthusiast. He shares the full story of these iconic drum sets with us year by year as we go through the catalogs of Slingerland, Gretsch, Leedy, Rogers, and Ludwig. This is a great history filled episode with tons of fun stories throughout.
follow along at www.cocktaildrum.com under the catalogs tab
Enjoy this episode!
7/25/2023
1:06:01
The Lessons of Steve Smith with Rob Hart
Rob Hart was fortunate enough to take lessons with the great Steve Smith for over 20 years and he recorded many of them on his Sony Walkman or Steve's studio rig! Rob shares 7 great clips from his lessons with Steve Smith that cover things such as playing in odd time signatures, perfecting your hi-hat foot, maximizing time on your drum set and much more! Rob Hart has taken lessons with many great players and we will cover more on future episodes of this mini-series, but this particular episode gives you a glimpse of what it was like to take lessons with Steve Smith at his personal recording studio in the mid 1980's!
Check out Rob Harts Drum Studio on his website: https://www.robhartdrumstudio.com/
Rob Hart's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@robharttrio
Here is Steve Smith's website: https://www.vitalinformation.com/
Steve Smith on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@SteveSmithChannel
and here is a link to Rob's original episode of the podcast which breaks down a Tony Williams clinic from 1982: https://www.drumhistorypodcast.com/episodes/search/rob%20hart
Thank you to my friends at Bloo Goose Classical Percussion / Atlanta Drum Shop for sponsoring this episode! - https://bloogoose.com/
