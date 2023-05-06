Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Drk Mode in the App
Listen to Drk Mode in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Drk Mode

Drk Mode

Podcast Drk Mode
Podcast Drk Mode

Drk Mode

Luke Miani and Noah Rubin
add
This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their... More
TechnologyEducationSelf-Improvement
This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their... More

Available Episodes

5 of 91
  • Episode 90: GENIUS BAR went DRK
    The guys discuss the headset, new Macs, and the live show.
    6/12/2023
    1:10:48
  • Episode 89: T-MINUS 16 HOURS
    On WWDC eve, the guys discuss what's to come tomorrow.
    6/5/2023
    1:04:06
  • Episode 88: ONE WEEK!
    Holy cow guys one week until Genius Bar goes DRK (and WWDC too I guess)
    5/29/2023
    1:06:04
  • Episode 87: What will the headset do??
    The guys try to figure out what Apple's rumored extended reality headset will actually do.
    5/22/2023
    1:01:35
  • Episode 86: Final Cut Surprise
    Come see us LIVE! Genius Bar Goes Drk is brought to you by CleanMyMacX! We're so stoked to have them support this amazing event for you guys! Get your tickets at geniusbargoesdrk.com!!
    5/15/2023
    1:03:34

More Technology podcasts

About Drk Mode

This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their friends. Join us Sundays at 9PM live on YouTube & Twitch!
Podcast website

Listen to Drk Mode, Redefining Society Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Drk Mode

Drk Mode

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store