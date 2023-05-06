Drk Mode
Luke Miani and Noah Rubin
This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their...
This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their...
Episode 90: GENIUS BAR went DRK
The guys discuss the headset, new Macs, and the live show.
Episode 89: T-MINUS 16 HOURS
On WWDC eve, the guys discuss what's to come tomorrow.
Episode 88: ONE WEEK!
Holy cow guys one week until Genius Bar goes DRK (and WWDC too I guess)
Episode 87: What will the headset do??
The guys try to figure out what Apple's rumored extended reality headset will actually do.
Episode 86: Final Cut Surprise
Come see us LIVE! Genius Bar Goes Drk is brought to you by CleanMyMacX! We're so stoked to have them support this amazing event for you guys! Get your tickets at geniusbargoesdrk.com!!
About Drk Mode
This is Drk Mode, the podcast that brings you sage advice from two technology experts. And that's not just what we call ourselves, it's what our moms tell their friends. Join us Sundays at 9PM live on YouTube & Twitch!
