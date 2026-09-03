Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
213 episodes
- Welcome back DT Fam! Cami is back with a solo ep about rediscovering confidence in a long-term monogamous relationship :) Now that we aren't going to play parties anymore, external validation looks a little different, so she talks about ways she finds internal validation. If you’re looking to reignite the spark and break out of routine, explore MARIEMUR luxury lingerie and leather accessories with 15% off using code DTFAM15!
- Welcome back DT Fam! Steff joins Cami on the pod today :) Steff is moving into a new chapter of life as her wedding approaches, so we wanted to know how ENM is part of the conversation in their blossoming marriage. Are they closing things up or leaving some fun on the table?! Tune in to find out. Cami's bodysuit is from MarieMur! Use code DTFAM15 at checkout for 15% off! Check out our sponsors on our Linktree for codes and discounts!
- Welcome back DT Fam! Cami dives into a few topics from Niki's upcoming book: our personal definitions in relationships, choosing relationship structures for the right reasons, and proactive/versus reactive communication. Also, this was recorded back in April when a certain story about a public figure and bimbofication came out! Our two cents: we are not shaming the act of bimbofication, but we certainly don't support the people involved. Check out our fave vibe brand, Iroha, on our Linktree!
- Welcome back DT Fam! Cami is in the studio with a quick (sad) update about Snow, her beloved dog. She's also got her responses for her recent Q&A on Instagram, which had an array of keenky and serious questions! Check out Iroha and our brand sponsors on our Linktree!
- Welcome back DT Fam :) Niki is back on the pod today to talk about what self pleasure looks like when you move in together! Does w*nking take the back seat to your intimacy together? That's been something in her relationship that she has been navigating, and she wants to know: how do you handle it? This episode is sponsored by MagicWave! The audio mentioned on today's episode is: Dominant Boyfriend F*ngers and Breeds You by Feranvenn Their website can be found here :) Check out Iroha on our Linktree! Use code DTF10 at checkout. Order Niki's book, The Book of Lovers on Amazon/Kindle! Prepare for "the talk" with your children using Cami's course, Empowering Caretakers, and use code EMPOWER for 10$ off.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- Get Sleepy: stories for sleepAlternative Health, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Culture Apothecary with Alex ClarkHealth & Wellness
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- 10% Happier with Dan HarrisHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- The Chalene Show | Pop Culture, Women's Health, & FitnessEducation, Entertainment News, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, News, Nutrition, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Live Beyond the NormsAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- You're Not Too MuchEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Exam Room by the Physicians CommitteeArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition, Science
- Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting PodcastHealth & Wellness
- The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix ItAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- OversharingEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Sober Mom LifeAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The Wellness ProcessAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for EveryoneEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Philosophy, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Savage LovecastHealth & Wellness, Relationships, Sexuality, Society & Culture
- I Have ADHD PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Hacking Your ADHDHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- FoundMyFitnessFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- The SqueezeEducation, Health & Wellness
- The Model Health ShowFitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Dr. Brighten ShowHealth & Wellness, Medicine
- Tracks To Relax Sleep MeditationsAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy StoriesHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- آدمیزادHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- EmPowered RadioEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Self-Improvement
- Daily Meditation PodcastBuddhism, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality
- A Zen Mind Guided MeditationsAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
About Double Teamed with Cami and Niki
Double Teamed Podcast is dedicated to exploring various relationship styles and sexualities, aiming to shed light on these often-taboo topics and foster greater understanding and acceptance among younger generations. Hosts Cami and Niki share candid and heartfelt conversations about their experiences with relationships, dating, and kink. Double Teamed is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts Network.Podcast website
Listen to Double Teamed with Cami and Niki, Get Sleepy: stories for sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Double Teamed with Cami and Niki
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.