Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

Welcome back DT Fam :) Niki is back on the pod today to talk about what self pleasure looks like when you move in together! Does w*nking take the back seat to your intimacy together? That's been something in her relationship that she has been navigating, and she wants to know: how do you handle it? This episode is sponsored by ⁠MagicWave⁠! The audio mentioned on today's episode is: Dominant Boyfriend F*ngers and Breeds You by Feranvenn Their website can be found here :) Check out Iroha on our ⁠Linktree⁠! Use code DTF10 at checkout. Order Niki's book, ⁠⁠The Book of Lovers on Amazon/Kindle⁠⁠! Prepare for "the talk" with your children using Cami's course, ⁠⁠Empowering Caretakers⁠⁠, and use code EMPOWER for 10$ off.