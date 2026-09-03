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Double Teamed with Cami and Niki
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Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

Cami and Niki
Health & WellnessRelationships
Double Teamed with Cami and Niki
Latest episode

213 episodes

  • Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

    July Special ft. Cami

    07/16/2026 | 20 mins.
    Welcome back DT Fam! Cami is back with a solo ep about rediscovering confidence in a long-term monogamous relationship :) Now that we aren't going to play parties anymore, external validation looks a little different, so she talks about ways she finds internal validation. If you’re looking to reignite the spark and break out of routine, explore MARIEMUR luxury lingerie and leather accessories with 15% off using code DTFAM15!
  • Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

    June Special ft. Cami and Steff

    06/25/2026 | 42 mins.
    Welcome back DT Fam! Steff joins Cami on the pod today :) Steff is moving into a new chapter of life as her wedding approaches, so we wanted to know how ENM is part of the conversation in their blossoming marriage. Are they closing things up or leaving some fun on the table?! Tune in to find out. Cami's bodysuit is from MarieMur! Use code DTFAM15 at checkout for 15% off! Check out our sponsors on our Linktree for codes and discounts!
  • Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

    May Special ft. Cami

    05/14/2026 | 25 mins.
    Welcome back DT Fam! Cami dives into a few topics from Niki's upcoming book: our personal definitions in relationships, choosing relationship structures for the right reasons, and proactive/versus reactive communication. Also, this was recorded back in April when a certain story about a public figure and bimbofication came out! Our two cents: we are not shaming the act of bimbofication, but we certainly don't support the people involved. Check out our fave vibe brand, Iroha, on our Linktree!
  • Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

    April Special ft. Cami

    04/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    Welcome back DT Fam! Cami is in the studio with a quick (sad) update about Snow, her beloved dog. She's also got her responses for her recent Q&A on Instagram, which had an array of keenky and serious questions! Check out Iroha and our brand sponsors on our Linktree!
  • Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

    March Special ft. Niki

    03/12/2026 | 17 mins.
    Welcome back DT Fam :) Niki is back on the pod today to talk about what self pleasure looks like when you move in together! Does w*nking take the back seat to your intimacy together? That's been something in her relationship that she has been navigating, and she wants to know: how do you handle it? This episode is sponsored by ⁠MagicWave⁠! The audio mentioned on today's episode is: Dominant Boyfriend F*ngers and Breeds You by Feranvenn Their website can be found here :) Check out Iroha on our ⁠Linktree⁠! Use code DTF10 at checkout. Order Niki's book, ⁠⁠The Book of Lovers on Amazon/Kindle⁠⁠! Prepare for "the talk" with your children using Cami's course, ⁠⁠Empowering Caretakers⁠⁠, and use code EMPOWER for 10$ off.
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About Double Teamed with Cami and Niki
Double Teamed Podcast is dedicated to exploring various relationship styles and sexualities, aiming to shed light on these often-taboo topics and foster greater understanding and acceptance among younger generations. Hosts Cami and Niki share candid and heartfelt conversations about their experiences with relationships, dating, and kink. Double Teamed is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts Network.
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Health & WellnessRelationshipsSexualitySociety & Culture

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