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184 episodes
- Join Commander Silas Vance on Project Disclosure as we unravel the mystery of whether aliens live among us. With discussions on UFO sightings, secret technologies, and extraordinary individuals, we question what signs to look for and how likely it is. Stay open-minded as we delve into the unknown!
For more from Project Disclosure click the link below.
https://linktr.ee/projectdisclosure
- Join Commander Silas Vance in Project Disclosure as we explore the intriguing notion of Earth being a zoo for alien cultures. Could extraterrestrial beings view our planet as a cosmic exhibit, visiting us as part of their interstellar vacations? Delve into this imaginative discussion on alien tourism, UFO sightings, and the potential influences on our technological advancements. Tune in to uncover whether we are merely observers of the universe or a captivating spectacle ourselves.
For more from Project Disclosure click the link below.
https://linktr.ee/projectdisclosure
- Tune into Project Disclosure with Commander Silas Vance as we unravel the mystery behind the surge of UFO sightings during major sporting events. Discover why our cosmic companions seem attracted to the likes of the Super Bowl, Olympics, and FIFA World Cup, and explore how these electrifying events may illuminate our skies in unexpected ways.
For more from Project Disclosure click the link below.
https://linktr.ee/projectdisclosure
- Join Commander Silas Vance on Project Disclosure as we explore Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's views on UFOs. Discover how her stance calls for government transparency while balancing other critical societal issues. Uncover the intersection of unexplained phenomena and national security, and learn what AOC proposes for public discourse and accountability.
For more from Project Disclosure click the link below.
https://linktr.ee/projectdisclosure
- Join Commander Silas Vance in Project Disclosure as we unravel the mystery behind the continuous cover-up of alien corpses. Delve into theories of government conspiracies, national security, and the implications of revealing extraterrestrial life. Explore the tension between fear, scientific skepticism, and the pursuit of advanced knowledge. Stay curious and discover what lies beyond our planet.
For more from Project Disclosure click the link below.
https://linktr.ee/projectdisclosure
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About Disclosure: UAP & Alien Files
Project Disclosure: UAP & Alien FilesThe truth is no longer classified.Hosted by retired Naval Intelligence officer Commander Silas Vance, this podcast decodes the Pentagon's UAP reports, historical whistleblowers, and close encounter cases. We strip away the conspiracy theories to focus on the radar data, the witness testimony, and the recovered technology.From the Roswell crash to the Tic-Tac incident, we analyze what the government knows and what they are hiding. Join the briefing.About the Host: Commander Silas Vance Commander Silas Vance served 25 years in Naval Intelligence, specializing in atmospheric anomaly analysis and signal intercepts. In 2004, while stationed aboard a carrier strike group in the Pacific, Vance witnessed sensor data of objects defying known physics—events the world now knows as the "Tic-Tac" encounters.Frustrated by the Pentagon's "Blue Book" style cover-ups, Vance retired to establish Project Disclosure. He uses his background in military intelligence to analyze declassified documents and whistleblower testimony, creating the public archive he wished existed when he was in uniform.Podcast website
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Disclosure: UAP & Alien Files
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