The Senior Fire Fighter Podcast from PFFA, hosted by Josef Kuehnast. These long form interviews discuss the life and career of some of Portland Fire & Rescue's high performing, dedicated members.

Lt. Laurent Picard speaks with PFFA Pod host Kyle MacLowry about his experiences as an Oregon Licensed Psilocybin Facilitator. In 2020 Oregon voters passed Measure 109 legalizing and regulating psyilocybin use for therapeutic purposes. Enjoy.

