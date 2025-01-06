Powered by RND
PFFA Pod

The Portland Fire Fighters' Association, IAFF Local 43 Podcast, "PFFA Pod"
  PFFA Senior Fire Fighter Podcast featuring Ty Callicotte
    The Senior Fire Fighter Podcast from PFFA, hosted by Josef Kuehnast. These long form interviews discuss the life and career of some of Portland Fire & Rescue's high performing, dedicated members.
    --------  
    3:06:12
  Laurent Picard talks about becoming a Licensed Psylocybin Facilitator
    Lt. Laurent Picard speaks with PFFA Pod host Kyle MacLowry about his experiences as an Oregon Licensed Psilocybin Facilitator. In 2020 Oregon voters passed Measure 109 legalizing and regulating psyilocybin use for therapeutic purposes.
    --------  
    1:00:25
  PFFA Senior Fire Fighter Podcast featuring Christian Lapainis
    The Senior Fire Fighter Podcast from PFFA, hosted by Josef Kuehnast. These long form interviews discuss the life and career of some of Portland Fire & Rescue's high performing, dedicated members.
    --------  
    2:11:54
  PFFA Senior Fire Fighter Podcast featuring Jerry Bartolome
    The Senior Fire Fighter Podcast from PFFA, hosted by Josef Kuehnast. These long form interviews discuss the life and career of some of Portland Fire & Rescue's high performing, dedicated members.
    --------  
    3:33:19
  PFFA Senior Fire Fighter Podcast featuring Jamie Ziegler
    The Senior Fire Fighter Podcast from PFFA, hosted by Josef Kuehnast. These long form interviews discuss the life and career of some of Portland Fire & Rescue's high performing, dedicated members.
    --------  
    2:40:02

