The Truth About What Went Wrong with Crypto AI Agents with Tarun Chitra and Wei Dai
AI and crypto are evolving together, but not without a few missteps along the way.In today's episode, we chat with Wei Dai from 1kx and Tarun Chitra from Gauntlet about what went wrong with the first generation of crypto AI agents and why reasoning models are bringing about a shift.We explore DeepSeek's revolutionary approach to cost optimization, the potential of MCP as "HTTP for agents," and why crypto's experience with security is so crucial here. The discussion spans from the distant horizon of quantum computing to the very real opportunities in compute economics.Our guests explain how AI's cost revolution parallels crypto's disruption of financial services and why decentralized computing might be the next big challenge. Let's dive into this conversation at the intersection of two transformative technologies.---Newton is the trust layer for autonomous finance. Smart. Secure. Verifiable. Built for a future where AI agents replace apps and interfaces. Learn more here: https://www.magicnewton.xyz
Global Instability Is Fueling the Greatest Crypto Boom Yet with Arthur Hayes and Mike Silagadze
Trump, Powell, and global tariffs are reshaping the financial system, and crypto is right in the crosshairs. Arthur Hayes and Mike Silagadze explain how these shifts could spark an even bigger DeFi boom. Arthur explains how Trump's walking back of tariffs and Fed stability commitments signal we've hit the bottom, setting up Bitcoin for a massive rally. Meanwhile, Mike claims ETH has finally bottomed and shares how ether.fi is building toward generating a billion dollars in annual revenue.We explore treasury buybacks as the new QE, why central banks choose gold over US treasuries, and how crypto products with real cash flow are shifting the space toward fundamentals. We also discuss ether.fi's DeFi bank vision and how their card is delivering crypto functionality with Visa-level usability.This conversation connects macro trends, token economics, and DeFi's future in ways that reshape our understanding. Let's get into it.
Why AGI Will Happen This Decade with Emad Mostaque
The AI revolution is here, but who controls the intelligence we'll all rely on?In today's episode we sit down with Emad Mostaque, founder of Intelligent Internet, to explore the intersection between AI and crypto.We cover how ChatGPT-4o's Ghibli filter signaled a fundamental shift in how we interact online, the issue of AI using "too much compute for too little intelligence," and Emad's bold vision for "universal basic intelligence," a truly open-source model that puts governance back in the hands of local communities.With the launch of ii-thought, Intelligent Internet is building credibly neutral AI for education, healthcare, and governance while tackling the economic challenges of "AI Atlantis" - a world reshaped by super-productive AI assistants. This conversation examines both the technical and philosophical dimensions of our AI future.Let's explore.
Why Chain Maximalism Is Over with Rachin Kalakheti
User retention in crypto? Huge headache. The temptation for users to jump from one chain to another can be huge. With so many settlement layers available, it's a problem that's tough to solve for new chains.In today's episode, we meet with Rachin Kalakheti and dive into Twine's approach: one execution layer that settles to multiple chains simultaneously. Build once, then tap into users across Ethereum, Solana, and possibly Bitcoin or Celestia. Benefit? No need to to rebuild everything when users move on.No more complex wrappers, specialized app-chains or juggling between sequencers. It's a straightforward way to exist across ecosystems while keeping everything secure, in sync, and actually working together.We'll explore multi-settlement as a core concept, how it compares to alternatives like AggLayer or Superchain, and why it's important to look beyond Ethereum when we think about settlement.Let's jump in.
How Boundless Is Opening ZK Proving to All with Tim Carstens & Jeremy Bruestle
From proof of work to proof of stake, blockchain consensus is evolving once again into something new: proof of verifiable work.In today's episode, Tim Carstens and Jeremy Bruestle from Boundless share their insights into how this new approach works. They explain how proof of verifiable work leverages the computing power of everyday users to generate ZK proofs, enabling true blockchain scalability.Boundless is opening up a world where anyone with a laptop can earn rewards by contributing to on-chain computation. We chat about how this creates a decentralized marketplace for compute, driven by market forces.Let's jump in.