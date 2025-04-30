The Truth About What Went Wrong with Crypto AI Agents with Tarun Chitra and Wei Dai

AI and crypto are evolving together, but not without a few missteps along the way.In today's episode, we chat with Wei Dai from 1kx and Tarun Chitra from Gauntlet about what went wrong with the first generation of crypto AI agents and why reasoning models are bringing about a shift.We explore DeepSeek's revolutionary approach to cost optimization, the potential of MCP as "HTTP for agents," and why crypto's experience with security is so crucial here. The discussion spans from the distant horizon of quantum computing to the very real opportunities in compute economics.Our guests explain how AI's cost revolution parallels crypto's disruption of financial services and why decentralized computing might be the next big challenge. Let's dive into this conversation at the intersection of two transformative technologies.