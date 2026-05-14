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Deep Transformation

Roger Walsh and John Dupuy
EducationPhilosophy
Deep Transformation
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233 episodes

  • Deep Transformation

    Bedazzled Mind, Boundless Heart: Living as the Love We Always Longed For

    05/14/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Ep. 233 | In the last episode of the Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas, Hameed explores the themes he introduced in the later chapters of his new book, The Inner Beloved. Hameed clarifies the role of mind on the path of heart (the mind is bedazzled and awed; the heart open), and details what happens when we reach the beloved, like “falling in love with everything” and experiencing the absolute as a “coming home” (even though there’s no one there!). We learn that, on the path of love, no matter what we do or don’t do, a heart-driven force beyond the mind is pulling us onward. Once we arrive, we realize the beloved has always been there—which is why our heart has been longing for the beloved all along.
    Hameed explains that on the path of love, nonduality becomes intimacy—reality itself is pure intimacy, he says—and in fact, the nonbeingness of the beloved is the ultimate truth of reality. In a state of mystical poverty, we discover that all we are and have ever been has been borrowed from the beloved. The culmination of this Path of Love Series ends very beautifully, the love and intimacy of the beloved pervading Hameed’s words and the images he conjures for us. “The world is simply the luminosity of the beloved,” Hameed says. In listening to him, we share in some of the wonderful sense of coming home he experienced, a little of the radiant luminosity, too, and his own ongoing excitement over the ever unfolding mystery of the divine. Recorded April 9, 2026.
    “We can be in the lap of the beloved and still enjoy life—loving everything from that place.”
    Topics & Time Stamps
    Introducing the 4th dialogue in the Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas, focusing on the role of mind and the culmination of the path (00:49)
    On the path of love you are heart-driven by forces that mind cannot fathom (01:39)
    Hameed’s experience of falling in love with everything and experiencing the absolute as if “coming home” (03:00)
    The mind is bedazzled by the Mystery and recognizes its limitation in relation to the heart (08:20)
    When you get there, you realize the beloved has always been there (11:46)
    Emptiness beyond normal emptiness: Hameed calls this “absence” (13:05)
    The great liberation: where there’s nothing more to dissolve (17:18)
    As we are pulled, the love deepens & intensifies; we drown in the passion (22:06)
    Mystical poverty: the soul recognizes all of its qualities are borrowed from the beloved (25:05)
    What is right relationship between the realized heart and a healthy mind? (25:51)
    Krishnamurti would talk about no mind—but he was always using mind (28:40)
    Cutting through illusion & Hameed’s transmission from Manjushri (30:29)
    True mind: knowing in the moment (38:43)
    Dissolving dichotomies into wholeness: the world is simply the luminosity of the beloved (43:31)
    The ultimate truth of reality: the nonbeingness of the beloved (50:21)
    When tantra is enhanced by real love, then you can dissolve into the vastness (53:30)
    Stabilizing the realization is the second stage, actualizing the realization and not going back to the “doer” is the third stage (58:51)
    The dissolution of self doesn’t necessarily last: humility is an important step towards making the realization more constant (01:00:46)
    Nonbeing is the essence of intimacy: being completely one with the inner beloved (01:03:43)
    On the path of love, nonduality becomes intimacy; reality itself is pure intimacy (01:06:22)

    For fans of the A. H. Almaas Wisdom Series, the Wisdom Series, based on Hameed’s book The Inner Journey Home, will be continued in June 2026.
    Resources & References
    A. H. Almaas, The Inner Beloved: The Heart’s Journey to Divine Unity
    Previous Deep Transformation Path of Love dialogues: Entering the Path of Heart, Emptying the Heart of All that Obscures the Inner Beloved & Dissolving into Bliss: The Ecstasy of Ego Death
    Kabir, Indian mystic and poet, Songs of Kabir
    Rumi, The Book of Love: Poems of Ecstasy and Longing
    Fakhr al-Din Iraqi, Persian Sufi poet, Divine Flashes
    St. John of the Cross, The Dark Night of the Soul
    Krishnamurti, Indian spiritual figure, speaker, and writer
    Manjushri, bodhisattva of discriminating wisdom, wielding the sword of discrimination
    Avalokiteśvara, principle bodhisattva in Buddhism, associated with Great Compassion
    Vajrapāṇi, principal bodhisattva in Mahayana & Vajrayana Buddhism, embodying the condensed power, energy, and strength of all the Buddhas
    Jigme Lingpa, a central figure in the Nyingma School of Tibetan Buddhism
    Proclus, Neoplatonic philosopher who hierarchically structures all levels of reality, including the complex subdivisions of the intellect
    Huston Smith, “The larger the island of knowledge, the longer the shoreline of wonder,” from Beyond the Post-Modern Mind

    ---
    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas
    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas begins with an overview of Hameed Ali’s Love Trilogy — Love Unveiled, Nondual Love, and The Inner Beloved — to orient us on the spiritual path of love unique to Hameed Ali and the Diamond Approach, then delves into the profound and deeply touching topics Hameed addresses in his most recent book, The Inner Beloved, published in February 2026. Listeners may want to get a copy of this book, to study and follow along on this extraordinary path of awakening. Also, if you are interested in taking a course on The Inner Beloved in the fall of 2026, you can register your interest here: https://da.pages.ontraport.net/inner-beloved-interest.
    ---
    Special Diamond Approach Course Discount...
  • Deep Transformation

    Zen for a World on Fire: How Zen Helps Us to Wake Up, Grow Up & Rise to the Challenges of Our Time

    04/30/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Ep. 232 | In this potent and profound conversation, Zen teachers, Integral Facilitators, and conflict mediators, Diane Musho Hamilton and her student and co-author Gabriel Wilson, eloquently reveal the practical benefits of a life founded on contemplative practice. What they bring home so effectively—both in this conversation and in their new book, Waking Up and Growing Up—is how much we have to gain from an interface of traditional Zen and contemporary knowledge. “Buddhist practice is the most genius way to work with human suffering,” Diane says, and grounded in awareness of the fundamental oneness is where we want to be when engaging in social or political activism, or when facing any kind of conflict. “It’s the evolution of consciousness and the attendant set of skills to support that,” she continues. We can awaken to an awareness of our true nature, and then take up the gauntlet of growing up—“straight up maturation, straight-up ego development.”
    In fact, what Gabe calls Diane’s “experiment” is nothing less than evolving the 2,500-year-old tradition of Zen, preserving and innovating, holding on to the wisdom, power, and grace of the tradition while bringing in the contributions of the West: psychology, shadow work, neuroscience, emotional development, and stage-appropriate interpersonal skills. Also, how to make sense of power dynamics, work with authority, and allow being pushed out of our comfort zone. A testament to Diane and Gabe’s own inner work, this groundbreaking conversation is inspiring and impactful, punctuated with deep, personal, experiential wisdom from both guests that speaks directly to how we can best wake up, grow up, and show up in this challenging world of ours. Recorded July 24, 2025.
    “There’s nothing like sitting with what is to prepare you to be with what is.”
    Topics & Time Stamps
    Introducing Zen teachers, authors, and Integral Facilitators, Diane Musho Hamilton & Gabriel Wilson (00:44)
    What drew Gabe to Zen, and what lack did he feel Waking Up and Growing Up would fill? (01:35)
    Evolving the Zen tradition: what do we need, particularly in western Buddhism, that we’re not finding? (05:26)
    Using Ken Wilber’s framework of waking up and growing up (08:50)
    What does “waking up” really mean? (10:02)
    Practice IS enlightenment: the awakened mind is only found in the here and now (12:23)
    There’s nothing like sitting with what is to prepare you to be with what will come (17:30)
    The realization that there’s no big opening to be had (23:05)
    What does “growing up” mean? (24:07)
    Providing students with interpersonal skills to accommodate their evolving levels of development (27:00)
    Writing for the younger generations: how to make sense of power dynamics, work with authority & allow being pushed out of your comfort zone (31:15)
    The wisdom of learning from those who have gone before us (34:49)
    Growing the capacity to deal with intensity in the moment (38:59)
    The example of John Lewis: being inclusive of the ego but not limited by it (44:29)
    How do we respond to what’s happening without imagining it shouldn’t be happening? (49:15)
    Holding the vision that we are fundamentally one when we engage in social activism (51:18)
    Be wary of using aggression in the name of love (54:11)
    Within the container of conventional religious traditions, developmental tasks are different for each stage (59:40)
    The teacher/student relationship cuts both ways (01:07:21)
    Preserving and evolving the Zen tradition for today’s world (01:08:55)
    Buddhist practice is the most genius way to work with human suffering (01:13:40)
    Looking to the future: are we innovating too much? (01:16:24)
    A lot of technology is racing us to the bottom of our brainstem; where we put our attention is important (01:20:32)

    Resources & References
    Diane Musho Hamilton, co-founder of Two Arrows Zen Center
    Gabriel Wilson, founder of Freedom & Fairness
    Diane Hamilton & Gabriel Wilson, Waking Up and Growing Up: Spiritual Cross-Training for an Evolving World
    Diane Hamilton, The Zen of You and Me: A Guide to Getting Along with Just About Everyone
    Diane Hamilton, Gabriel Wilson & Kimberly Loh, Compassionate Conversations: How to Speak and Listen from the Heart
    Ken Wilber, Welcome to the Integral Approach (Integral Life website)
    Ken Wilber, Finding Radical Wholeness (where Ken expounds his “waking up, growing up, cleaning up, showing up” model
    Deep Transformation’s A. H. Almaas Wisdom Series
    Dōgen Zenji, “Practice is enlightenment” (from the Fukan zazengi)
    Joanna Macy (1929-2025), environmental activist, author, and scholar of Buddhism, general systems theory & deep ecology
    Sam Harris, philosopher, neuroscientist, author & podcast host
    John Lewis interview with On Being’s Krista Tippett: Love in Action
    What is Buddha? Zen koan (case 21) in The Gateless Gate: Classic Book of Zen Koans
    The Hidden Lamp: Stories from Twenty-Five Centuries of Awakened Women, edited by Zenshin Florence Caplow, Reigetsu Susan Moon
    Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology

    ---
    Diane Musho Hamilton is an award-winning mediator and a teacher of Zen meditation. Diane served as the Director of Dispute Resolution for the Utah Judiciary from 1994 – 1999, mediating many matters, from simple neighborhood disputes to complex, multi-party negotiations. She was most recognized for her skills in facilitating difficult conversations about race, gender, and religion in Utah. She began working with Ken Wilber and the Integral Institute in 2004 and has held transformative containers for people interested in their development for more than twenty years. Diane is the co-founder of Two Arrows Zen, a Buddhist practice center in Utah, and is the author of four books: Everything Is Workable, The Zen of You & Me, Compassionate Conversations, and, most recently, Waking Up and Growing Up: Spiritual Cross-Training for an Evolving World.
    ---
    Gabe Wilson is the founder of Freedom & Fairness, an executive coach, facilitator, and conflict mediator whose work sits at the intersection of organizational leadership, adult development, and contemplative practice. He is a monk in the Soto Zen lineage at Two Arrows Zen Center and a certified Integral Facilitator. Gabe co-authored...
  • Deep Transformation

    At Our Essence, We Are Love: Becoming Intimate with Everything

    04/23/2026 | 38 mins.
    Ep. 231 (Part 2 of 2) | In Part 2 of Deep Transformation’s third dialogue in the Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas, Hameed Ali relates what happens on the path of return, after we have experienced dissolving into the radiance of the absolute. In following the path of heart (as opposed to the path of mind), we discover that in addition to pure emptiness, the absolute has (in its beingness aspect) a quality of consciousness that is pure intimacy. “The beloved is intimate with all things in the universe: intimate with people, with the rocks, with the stars… because its nature pervades everything.” Upon returning to the world, we find the universe has become the radiance of the beloved and ordinary life becomes full of love. That said, we may experience a great fear of losing our awakened realization, Hameed adds, which can further stir up old woundings which still need to be faced.
    Back in the world, as the embodied beloved, do you feel compassion for other people’s suffering? co-host John Dupuy wonders. The extent of the compassion is almost unimaginable, Hameed answers. There is vast empathy for all the suffering in the world, and especially for the deep suffering underlying it all that is caused by people not knowing their inner truth. It is by giving the beloved the opportunity to appear and know itself as we live our lives that we love and serve the inner beloved, Hameed continues. He explains that awareness is the beloved witnessing its creation, and that the emptiness aspect of the beloved, emphasized in Buddhism and on the path of mind, brings a searing clarity to our experience. A beautiful conversation, in which co-host Roger Walsh remarks that the presence of the inner beloved seems to be increasingly reflected in these dialogues as they unfold. Perhaps you will feel it too. Recorded January 29, 2026.
    “Regardless of what we think and feel, at our essence we are love.”
    ​Topics & Time Stamps – Part 2
    The path of return: the fear of losing the beloved (00:34)
    Old wounds come up bringing more fear; you have to welcome all the wounding (01:24)
    Upon return, ordinary life becomes full of love—can this be translated into a scientific or mathematical theory? (02:26)
    Service is giving the inner beloved the opportunity to appear & know itself (04:47)
    The depth of compassion felt for the suffering of the world is almost unimaginable (06:50)
    If you don’t work things out, you can’t live in this world as the deity (10:47)
    The beloved is intimate with all things in the universe because its nature pervades everything (11:49)
    The primal cavity: the deep wish to go into dark, black emptiness (15:39)
    What is the relation between love and compassion? (19:36)
    The heart is just there for the beloved—the throne of the beloved (22:15)
    The more hatred and aggression, the more the disconnection (25:05)
    Witnessing: awareness is the beloved witnessing its creation (26:48)
    Realizing the emptiness: the radiance of the darkness is the essence of awareness (28:07)
    The feeling tone of these dialogues increasingly reflects the presence of the inner beloved (29:50)
    There is a lot more in the book The Inner Beloved, including conversations with Hameed’s students & exercises, that hasn’t been discussed (31:07)
    At our essence we are love: moving towards heart is the inherent potential of humanity (32:23)

    Resources & References – Part 2
    A. H. Almaas, The Inner Beloved: The Heart’s Journey to Divine Unity
    Previous Deep Transformation Path of Love dialogues: Entering the Path of Heart, Emptying the Heart of All that Obscures the Inner Beloved & Dissolving into Bliss
    Ramakrishna, Hindu mystic
    “I was a hidden treasure and wanted to be known” is the beginning of probably the most famous hadith qudsi or extra-Qur’anic Word of God
    Longchenpa: A Guide For Readers (Shambhala)

    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas
    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas begins with an overview of Hameed Ali’s Love Trilogy — Love Unveiled, Nondual Love, and The Inner Beloved — to orient us on the spiritual path of love unique to Hameed Ali and the Diamond Approach, then delves into the profound and deeply touching topics Hameed addresses in his most recent book, The Inner Beloved, published in February 2026. Listeners may want to get a copy of this book, to study and follow along on this extraordinary path of awakening. Also, if you are interested in taking a course on The Inner Beloved in the fall of 2026, you can register your interest here: https://da.pages.ontraport.net/inner-beloved-interest.
    Special Diamond Approach Course Discount for Deep Transformation Listeners
    If you are interested in taking a course offered by Diamond Approach Online, Hameed’s team at the Ridhwan School have offered a special 20% discount for Deep Transformation listeners. You can access the Course Catalog here: https://online.diamondapproach.org/catalog/. And enter the code DTP20 to receive your discount when you sign up.
    ---
    Hameed Ali (A. H. Almaas) was born in Kuwait in 1944. At the age of eighteen, he moved to the U.S. to study at the University of California in Berkeley. Hameed was working on his Ph.D. in physics when he reached a turning point in his life and destiny that led him to inquire into the psychological and spiritual aspects of human nature rather than the physical nature of the universe. He left the academic world to pursue an in-depth journey of inner discovery, applying his scientific precision and discipline to personal, experiential research. This included study with different teachers in different modalities, extensive reading, and continuous study of his own consciousness in an effort to understand the essential nature of human experience and reality in general.
    Hameed’s process of exploration led to the creation of the Ridhwan School and, with his colleague Karen Johnson, resulted in the founding and unfoldment of the Diamond Approach. He is the author of 20 books, including Nondual Love: Awakening to the Loving Nature of Reality, Love Unveiled: Discovering the Essence of the Awakened Heart, Keys to the Enneagram: How to Unlock the Highest Potential of Every Personality Type, The Unfolding Now: Realizing Your True Nature through the Practice of Presence, and more.
    ---
    Podcast produced by Vanessa Santos and Show Notes by Heidi Mitchell
  • Deep Transformation

    Dissolving into Bliss: The Ecstasy of Ego Death

    04/16/2026 | 40 mins.
    Ep. 230 (Part 1 of 2) | The third dialogue in the Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas opens with co-host Roger Walsh commenting that in reading Hameed’s most recent book, The Inner Beloved, he is struck by how different the Diamond Approach’s path of love is from those in other traditions. Hameed explains that, indeed, his path is different in that it addresses the sequence of events on the path of love systematically, using contemporary psychological language to describe the difficulties and barriers that arise, and further, that he includes not only obstacles that come up in the mind (concepts and beliefs), but emotional pain and woundings, abandonments and betrayals, which is something other traditions don’t often talk about. Why are our hearts not open? Because opening to such painful emotions is scary; our fear blocks us from opening to the vastness of divine love. The secret to moving forward on the path of love, Hameed says, is to love more intensely, more deeply. Love itself is the fuel that gets us through the obstacles to union with the inner beloved.
    Hameed speaks of the “death wish” that happens along the path, referring to our desire to dissolve completely into the beloved. “The deep heart loves the prospect of melting away and being nothing, being annihilated, completely absorbed into the beloved,” he explains. The death wish is a common reference in other paths of love, too—the Buddha calls this annihilation of self “emptiness”—and interestingly, Freud recognized it as a universal human characteristic, calling it the nirvana principle. “A deep intuition resides in every human heart,” Hameed continues, “a need for unification with what we love.” This can be small things—chocolate ice cream, our cell phone—which are legitimate objects of love, but in the end, only the inner beloved calls. Once again, Hameed gifts us with an illuminating teaching about the path of love, our desire for nonbeing, the hidden essence of love, and the integration of all we have let go of that happens after we awaken—all coming directly from his own lived experience. Recorded January 29, 2026.
    “It is inherent to the human being… the movement to dissolve into bliss, into the beloved.”
    Topics & Time Stamps – Part 1
    Introducing the 3rd dialogue in the Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas, where we continue to explore Hameed’s latest book, The Inner Beloved (00:41)
    How Hameed’s path of love differs from other traditions (02:03)
    One difference is Hameed addresses the sequence of events on the path of love systematically, using psychological language to describe the difficulties & barriers that arise (05:27)
    On this path, obstacles are not just in the mind but include woundings that occur in relationships (08:09)
    After union with the beloved comes integration; here is where the nondual connection between the beloved and the world comes in (09:52)
    The state of desirelessness (10:36)
    The death wish: the yearning to be completely absorbed into the beloved (11:58)
    Freud called this deep, universal death wish in humans the nirvana principle (13:53)
    Buddha called this annihilation of self “emptiness” (18:28)
    The secret to moving the process along is to intensify our love (20:26)
    A deep intuition resides in every human heart: a need for unification with what you love (22:46)
    There is a kind of love where the yearning and wanting is just as ecstatic as loving itself—this is the hidden essence of love (26:45)
    Why are some called to the path of love yet others keep grasping for more substitute gratification? (28:50)
    There are 4 paths of yoga but the end is the same; the 4 suits of the tarot tell the stages of each yoga path (30:27)
    Coming out of the divine “coma,” the whole world is ablaze with love (33:02)
    The descent is not a loss of the realization, it is a further integration of what we have let go of (35:10)

    Resources & References – Part 1
    A. H. Almaas, The Inner Beloved: The Heart’s Journey to Divine Unity
    Previous Deep Transformation Path of Love dialogues: Entering the Path of Heart & Emptying the Heart of All that Obscures the Inner Beloved
    Plato’s Symposium
    Freud’s nirvana principle was introduced in Beyond the Pleasure Principle
    His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Thubten Chodron speak about the absence of inherent existence in Searching for the Self
    Ken Wilber’s core text on substitute gratification is in The Atman Project: A Transpersonal View of Human Development
    The 4 paths of yoga: Karma, Bhakti, Raja and Jnana (Yoga Easy)
    Mystical Origins of the Tarot by Paul Huson
    St. John of the Cross writes about ascent in Ascent of Mount Carmel and descent in The Dark Night of the Soul

    ---
    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas
    Deep Transformation’s Path of Love Series with A. H. Almaas begins with an overview of Hameed Ali’s Love Trilogy — Love Unveiled, Nondual Love, and The Inner Beloved — to orient us on the spiritual path of love unique to Hameed Ali and the Diamond Approach, then delves into the profound and deeply touching topics Hameed addresses in his most recent book, The Inner Beloved, published in February 2026. Listeners may want to get a copy of this book, to study and follow along on this extraordinary path of awakening. Also, if you are interested in taking a course on The Inner Beloved in the fall of 2026, you can register your interest here: https://da.pages.ontraport.net/inner-beloved-interest.
    ---
    Special Diamond Approach Course Discount for Deep Transformation Listeners
    If you are interested in taking a course offered by Diamond Approach Online, Hameed’s team at the Ridhwan School have offered a special 20% discount for Deep Transformation listeners. You can access the Course Catalog here: https://online.diamondapproach.org/catalog/. And enter the code DTP20 to receive your discount when you sign...
  • Deep Transformation

    The Practice of Equanimity: Cultivating a Heart Big Enough to Hold Everything

    04/09/2026 | 37 mins.
    Ep. 229 (Part 2 of 2) | In part 2 of our What is Real Greatness Series podcast with Margaret Cullen, author of Quiet Strength, Margaret continues to enlighten us about equanimity: its power, its wisdom, and its practice. She relates some of the history of equanimity—first considered a supreme virtue in Stoicism, then passed on to Sufism and Judaism—and explains that throughout time, equanimity (and humility) have always been an integral part of people who have made a true difference in the world. Margaret talks about how humor can break the spell of our trance (“when we lose equanimity, we get caught in a trance, believing in something that has us prisoner—humor breaks the spell”), and, in the spirit of “The Serenity Prayer” (“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference”), she encourages us to make peace with what we can realistically do and let the rest go.
    While Part 1 of this dialogue focuses on the power of equanimity in relation to the big picture and what is going on now politically, in Part 2 Margaret looks at practicing equanimity in personal relationships and in our individual lives. She marvels at Thoreau’s equanimous approach to his own death, and shares that she has found forgiveness to be the most important equanimity tool in relationships. “We reclaim our wisdom when we say ‘I’m sorry,’” Margaret explains. Margaret’s deep and nuanced understanding of the power and practice of equanimity is inspiring and illuminating, and bringing this virtue to our attention as a pragmatic tool we can use is also incredibly timely, leaving us with a sense of hope and empowerment. Recorded January 14, 2026.
    “What aids in my equanimity more than anything else is self-forgiveness.”
    Topics & Time Stamps – Part 2
    Welcome teacher, what am I supposed to be learning? (00:59)
    How humor can break the spell that holds us prisoner (03:03)
    The relationship between equanimity and peace (05:17)
    The praise and blame algorithm has exponentially increased our reactivity (08:14)
    Equanimity was a supreme virtue in Stoicism; the Stoics passed it on to the Sufis, who passed it on to Judaism (11:11)
    Thoreau’s equanimous approach to death (12:24)
    Nature’s effect on one’s equanimity (13:29)
    Equanimity is an integral part of true change makers, also humility (14:27)
    What practice would Margaret most recommend to cultivate equanimity? (17:19)
    Making peace with what you can do and letting the rest go (21:03)
    Practicing equanimity in relationships (22:13)
    Using self-forgiveness as an equanimity tool (23:44)
    In relationships, softening where we’re most triggered helps more than imposing ideals of how we should be (26:25)
    One key flavor of equanimity is non-defensiveness (28:51)

    Resources & References – Part 2
    Margaret Cullen, Quiet Strength: Find Peace, Feel Alive, and Love Boundlessly Through the Power of Equanimity
    Swami Beyondanda on the Deep Transformation podcast: Laugh Yourself Sane, Enlighten Up & Awaken to Cosmic Comic Consciousness
    Maimonides introduced the concept of equanimity to Judaism
    Stoicism, a philosophical movement & practical guide to living originating in ancient Greece
    When asked about facing death, Thoreau said, “One world at a time.” Henrietta Christian Wright, American Men of Letters
    Sri Aurobindo, The Synthesis of Yoga
    Sufi teacher Habīb Boerger, “Rather than making the ego your boss, make it your personal assistant”
    The Serenity Prayer (Reinhold Niebuhr’s original version)
    Richard Davidson & Daniel Goleman, Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body
    Paul & Eve Ekman’s Cultivating Emotional Balance training

    “We could not help contrasting the equanimity of Nature with the bustle and impatience of man. His words and actions presume always a crisis near at hand, but she is forever silent and unpretending.” – Henry David Thoreau
    ---
    Margaret Cullen, a Licensed Psychotherapist (MFT), has been at the cutting edge of translating contemplative trainings into universal and accessible formats in mainstream settings ranging from elite military to maximum security prisons. She was one of the first certified Teachers of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR); is the founder of Mindfulness-Based Emotional Balance; and is co-developer of Compassion Cultivation Training at the Stanford School of Medicine (with Thupten Jinpa). Margaret also co-developed Mindfulness Based Attention Training for military spouses with neuroscientist Amishi Jha at the University of Miami, and is the founder of Compassion Corps, offering free compassion and mindfulness programs to under-resourced communities around the world. Margaret is a Fellow of the Mind & Life Institute.
    ---
    Podcast produced by Vanessa Santos and Show Notes by Heidi Mitchell
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About Deep Transformation
Deep Transformation offers dialogues with cutting-edge thinkers, artists, contemplatives, and activists who combine big-picture, integrative perspectives with profound, contemplative depths. With these remarkable people, we explore the great questions of our time, such as how best to live, and how best to heal, learn, create, and contribute in our era of unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Visit our website at https://deeptransformation.io/ to learn more.
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