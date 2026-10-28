Find me and my podcasts on twitter: @spartanmindpsy Ep. 13 of my series Dark Side of Psychology is the second of a 2-part series about profiling a mass shooter. Part II of the series is a discussion with Lee Mellor (@ProfMellor on Twitter).

My thoughts on this topic are also summarised in my article published recently in Areo: https://areomagazine.com/2018/04/03/profiling-a-mass-shooter-why-is-it-so-complicated/