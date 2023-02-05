How Russia Uses Facial Recognition to Stop Protestors

Facial recognition systems are here. They’ve been deployed extensively along America’s southern border and in its cities. Authoritarian regimes in Iran and Russia are using the technology to crack down on dissidents and what’s going on in Moscow right now paints a horrifying picture of how dangerous the tech has become.On this episode of Cyber, Lena Masri is here to talk about it. She’s the author of a new report at Reuters about how Putin uses facial recognition to curb dissent.Stories discussed in this episode:Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. techU.S. Hardware Is Fueling Russia's Facial Recognition Crackdown on Anti-War DissidentsAI Use by Cops, Child Services In NYC Is a Mess: ReportWe’re recording CYBER live on Twitch and YouTube. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show. Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.