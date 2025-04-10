Show Notes:
The cyber talent ecosystem faces severe indigestion, which has stifled growth and closed doors to new talent. In this episode of CISO Perspectives, host Kim Jones sits down with Ed Adams, the Head of Cybersecurity for North America at the Bureau Veritas Group, to discuss what has caused this indigestion and how leadership can better address these challenges. A key aspect of this conversation revolved around discussing Ed's book, See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking, and how he expands the conversation surrounding traditional roles associated with cybersecurity.
Want more CISO Perspectives?:
Check out a companion blog post by our very own Ethan Cook, where he breaks down key insights, shares behind-the-scenes context, and highlights research that complements this episode. It’s the perfect follow-up if you’re curious about the cyber talent crunch and how we can reshape the ecosystem for future professionals.
40:06
CISO Perspectives is back!
CISO Perspectives is back!

In CISO Perspectives, Kim Jones, a CISO with over four decades of real-world security and risk management experience, sits down with industry leaders throughout this series for candid conversations that share their experiences and perspectives about the cybersecurity industry and the many challenges it faces. Whether it be cybersecurity leadership, talent ecosystems, career entry points, or certifications, these conversations will help you build a stronger and more impactful cyber ecosystem within your organization.
0:47
So you want to write a book about AI and cybersecurity?
Rick Howard, N2K CyberWire’s Chief Analyst and Senior Fellow, turns over hosting duties to Caroline Wong, the Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt to discuss the mechanics of writing a cybersecurity book about AI.
19:59
Cyber-entrepreneurship in the age of CyberAI.
Rick Howard, N2K CyberWire’s Chief Analyst and Senior Fellow, turns over hosting duties to Kevin Magee, the Global Director of Cybersecurity Startups at Microsoft to discuss Cyber-entrepreneurship in the age of CyberAI.
For a complete reading list and even more information, check out Rick’s more detailed essay on the topic.
23:18
Veterans Day Special.
Rick Howard, The CyberWire’s Chief Analyst, CSO, and Senior Fellow, and the cast of the entire CyberWire team, honor our U.S. veterans on this special day.
CISO Perspectives explores the evolving landscape of cybersecurity leadership, talent, and risk—because success in cybersecurity is about people, not just technology. Hosted by Kim Jones, veteran CISO and educator, this podcast challenges conventional thinking on leadership, talent pipelines, and the disconnects holding the profession back. Join Kim for candid discussions with industry leaders, and insights that help you build a stronger, more resilient cyber ecosystem.