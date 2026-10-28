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24 episodes
- Three legends of the knitting world join Jamie and Merion to discuss their contributions to the global platform, KnitStars! Debbie Bliss, Erika Knight and Jeanette Sloan, best friends and geniuses have all worked on seasons of KnitStars, and they joined us to tell us all about it.
You can find Knitstars details on the website, here: https://knitstars.com/
We'll be adding some specific links to Season 11 episodes shortly.
Jeanette Sloan's website is https://www.jeanettesloandesign.com/
Jeanette's instagram is here: https://www.instagram.com/jeanettesloan/?hl=en
Erika Knight's website is https://www.erikaknight.com/
Erika's instagram is here: https://www.instagram.com/knightkraft/?hl=en
Debbie Bliss' instagram page is here: https://www.instagram.com/debbieslifeofbliss/?hl=en
Remember, you can email us at hello@crafttalkin.com - we'd love to hear from you if you've got suggestions for guests, if you'd like us to review a book, or of course, if you'd like Jamie to test a baking recipe for you, hee hee.
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- Mia Hansson has single-handedly stitched a copy of the Bayeux Tapestry and created a fabulous book in the process! We talk to Mia about her inspiration, what she learned from those ancient stitches and why there just might have been one stroppy stitcher in the original group of women who created the original masterpiece! You're going to love this one!
You can find Mia on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/needlemia/
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/miasbayeuxtapestrystory
and her fabulous new book at all good bookshops, published by Search Press: https://www.searchpress.com/book/9781800923669/embroider-the-bayeux-tapestry
along with a colouring book to match! https://www.searchpress.com/book/9781800925441/the-bayeux-tapestry-colouring-book
Mia's website is: https://www.miasbayeuxstyleart.uk/
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- Zowie! We're soooo thrilled to have the impossibly fabulous Sally Coulthard back on the pod! In this episode, we're chatting about her latest book, History of the Coast in 100 Objects, which is chock-full of interesting stories of craft based chunks of history! Hear all about beads made of shells made thousands of years ago, and even prosthetic noses! Sally's books are the perfect gift for any occasion, and we talk about how craft and making is part of who we are, way back from the dawn of time!
You can find Sally on her website, https://www.sallycoulthard.co.uk/ or on instagram https://www.instagram.com/salcoulthard/?hl=en
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- Jamie and Merion meet the fabulous Anna Nikipirowicz,author, designer and teacher! We discuss how to navigate your way around a show or a festival and all about Anna's amazing new books!
https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/crochet-socks-that-rock-book-anna-nikipirowicz-9781446314517
https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/crochet-stitch-companion-for-blankets-and-afghans-book-anna-nikipirowicz-9781800922938
You can find out more about Anna and her patterns on her website here: https://moochka.co.uk/?srsltid=AfmBOopjZW3E8o_FL-pF-KIdovvDtltlm0B-yXJ9kGXveubXyXPliPBd
Follow Anna on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/annanikipirowicz/
We talked about the Mecha shawl, designed by Anna in a collaboration with GamerCrafting: https://moochka.co.uk/products/mecha
We talked about the Unravel festival - and you can find out more here: https://www.instagram.com/unravelfestival/
You can find out about the East Anglia Yarn Festival makealong here: https://eastangliayarnfestival.com/pages/make-along
Anna also works with Stitchtopia on fabulous holidays, and you can find out more here: https://www.stitchtopia.co.uk/
If you'd like to make something for Knit for Peace, https://www.knitforpeace.org.uk/shop/sponser-vouchers
The fabulous https://www.bookmarkedhub.com/ contains all the details of new craft books coming out.
Merion's sister's murder mystery novel, The Commoners!
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Commoners-Shani-Denman-ebook/dp/B0FQ8W5QK3/ref=sr_1_1?crid=32L1SAWH1IJB4&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rW-PRSZy76PCYIednLh7jg.4P_KW2_chFu-l1qNhJSiY5Eq8GsYL0ZvH1LkNVnbXpQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+commoners+shani+denman&qid=1774382340&sprefix=shani+denman%2Caps%2C642&sr=8-1
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Ailsa Stephen, finalist on the hallowed first series of Game of Wool, shares her love of vintage patterns and her crafting history with Jamie and Merion in this jolly romp of a pod episode! You'll need your thinking caps on for Jamie's quiz, "Stitch or Witch?" and hear all about Ailsa's knitting journey and behind the scenes stories from the show.
Ailsa's first FABULOUS pattern has just been released on Ravelry, a sock pattern that is dedicated to her gorgeous dog, Brillo!
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/always-by-your-side-socks
You can follow Ailsa on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/ailsa.makes.things/?hl=en
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Craft Talkin'
It's your favourite craft podcast, where Merion & Mr X Stitch interview craft superstars and have a bit of a laugh. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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