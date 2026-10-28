Jamie and Merion meet the fabulous Anna Nikipirowicz,author, designer and teacher! We discuss how to navigate your way around a show or a festival and all about Anna's amazing new books!



https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/crochet-socks-that-rock-book-anna-nikipirowicz-9781446314517



https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/crochet-stitch-companion-for-blankets-and-afghans-book-anna-nikipirowicz-9781800922938



You can find out more about Anna and her patterns on her website here: https://moochka.co.uk/?srsltid=AfmBOopjZW3E8o_FL-pF-KIdovvDtltlm0B-yXJ9kGXveubXyXPliPBd



Follow Anna on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/annanikipirowicz/



We talked about the Mecha shawl, designed by Anna in a collaboration with GamerCrafting: https://moochka.co.uk/products/mecha



We talked about the Unravel festival - and you can find out more here: https://www.instagram.com/unravelfestival/



You can find out about the East Anglia Yarn Festival makealong here: https://eastangliayarnfestival.com/pages/make-along



Anna also works with Stitchtopia on fabulous holidays, and you can find out more here: https://www.stitchtopia.co.uk/



If you'd like to make something for Knit for Peace, https://www.knitforpeace.org.uk/shop/sponser-vouchers



The fabulous https://www.bookmarkedhub.com/ contains all the details of new craft books coming out.



Merion's sister's murder mystery novel, The Commoners!



https://www.amazon.co.uk/Commoners-Shani-Denman-ebook/dp/B0FQ8W5QK3/ref=sr_1_1?crid=32L1SAWH1IJB4&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rW-PRSZy76PCYIednLh7jg.4P_KW2_chFu-l1qNhJSiY5Eq8GsYL0ZvH1LkNVnbXpQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+commoners+shani+denman&qid=1774382340&sprefix=shani+denman%2Caps%2C642&sr=8-1



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