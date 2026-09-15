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309 episodes
- The next big thing in MMO gaming has been announced and its name is World of Warcraft Forever. Come listen in on the first impressions from the Countdown community on everything we saw, heard, felt and smelt at Blizzcon regarding the next WoW Classic offering.
WoW Forever Announcement Impressions - 8:20
Josh Reviews The New Talent Trees - 3:56:00
Buy Josh a beer & help keep Countdown on the airwaves over at Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/joshcorbett
Or if subscriptions aren't your thing, support Josh & Countdown by shouting him a one time beer here: https://ko-fi.com/countdowntoclassic
Check out Josh on YouTube for gameplay streams and live podcast recordings here:
https://twitch.tv/countdownpods
https://www.youtube.com/@countdowntoclassic
Join the Countdown To Classic discord here: https://discord.gg/83thqw2fBw
Check out Josh's hilarious movie podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/469qUDnQHBkCogdjZyFUjb?si=jNgDTiEnSvKBbZuNz2xcxw
- It's the last episode before Blizzcon and the inevitable Classic announcement that is coming with it, so we check in with Josh and the crew for some final thoughts and predictions. Also, Fred, Arcos, Ubi and Josh go over a complete SoD review in light of what we hope makes it into Classic Plus from the great petri dish that it was.
C+ Final Thoughts and Predictions - 3:20
SoD Review - 1:46:10
Buy Josh a beer & help keep Countdown on the airwaves over at Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/joshcorbett
Or if subscriptions aren't your thing, support Josh & Countdown by shouting him a one time beer here: https://ko-fi.com/countdowntoclassic
Check out Josh on YouTube for gameplay streams and live podcast recordings here:
https://twitch.tv/countdownpods
https://www.youtube.com/@countdowntoclassic
Join the Countdown To Classic discord here: https://discord.gg/83thqw2fBw
Check out Josh's hilarious movie podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/469qUDnQHBkCogdjZyFUjb?si=jNgDTiEnSvKBbZuNz2xcxw
- The Countdown crew put on their Nostradamus hats and make some bets on what is coming our way in Classic Plus. We also hear from DaBlasta again on some technical news, touch base with Ubi's cope, and talk to a group of LoL Classic players about the parallels between its launch and WoW Classic.
C+ Technical News w/ DaBlasta - 3:35
Classic Plus Predictions - 44:20
Copealot w/ Ubiquitous - 3:49:45
LoL Classic & WoW Classic Parallels - 4:28:20
Buy Josh a beer & help keep Countdown on the airwaves over at Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/joshcorbett
Or if subscriptions aren't your thing, support Josh & Countdown by shouting him a one time beer here: https://ko-fi.com/countdowntoclassic
Check out Josh on YouTube for gameplay streams and live podcast recordings here:
https://twitch.tv/countdownpods
https://www.youtube.com/@countdowntoclassic
Join the Countdown To Classic discord here: https://discord.gg/83thqw2fBw
Check out Josh's hilarious movie podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/469qUDnQHBkCogdjZyFUjb?si=jNgDTiEnSvKBbZuNz2xcxw
- Leak season has begun and we sink our teeth into the purported Blizzard product, 'Camelot' . Listen in as the Countdown crew disects the latest news and turns cope into dope.
Buy Josh a beer & help keep Countdown on the airwaves over at Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/joshcorbett
Or if subscriptions aren't your thing, support Josh & Countdown by shouting him a one time beer here: https://ko-fi.com/countdowntoclassic
Check out Josh on YouTube for gameplay streams and live podcast recordings here:
https://twitch.tv/countdownpods
https://www.youtube.com/@countdowntoclassic
Join the Countdown To Classic discord here: https://discord.gg/83thqw2fBw
Listen To Josh & Jason's short lived rockumentary podcast, 'Best.Album.Ever' here: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/best-album-ever--6195482
Check out Josh's hilarious movie podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/469qUDnQHBkCogdjZyFUjb?si=jNgDTiEnSvKBbZuNz2xcxw
- Ayle drops into Australia to podcast live with Josh and discuss TBC, Classic Plus and the pros and cons of vegemite.
Buy Josh a beer & help keep Countdown on the airwaves over at Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/joshcorbett
Or if subscriptions aren't your thing, support Josh & Countdown by shouting him a one time beer here: https://ko-fi.com/countdowntoclassic
Check out Josh on YouTube for gameplay streams and live podcast recordings here:
https://twitch.tv/countdownpods
https://www.youtube.com/@countdowntoclassic
Join the Countdown To Classic discord here: https://discord.gg/83thqw2fBw
Listen To Josh & Jason's short lived rockumentary podcast, 'Best.Album.Ever' here: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/best-album-ever--6195482
Check out Josh's hilarious movie podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/469qUDnQHBkCogdjZyFUjb?si=jNgDTiEnSvKBbZuNz2xcxw
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About Countdown To Classic
A WoW Classic podcast where it's not my opinion that counts, but yours!Podcast website
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