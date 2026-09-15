It's the last episode before Blizzcon and the inevitable Classic announcement that is coming with it, so we check in with Josh and the crew for some final thoughts and predictions. Also, Fred, Arcos, Ubi and Josh go over a complete SoD review in light of what we hope makes it into Classic Plus from the great petri dish that it was.



C+ Final Thoughts and Predictions - 3:20

SoD Review - 1:46:10



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