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Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

Azeroth Morning Radio
GamesLeisure
Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast
Latest episode

53 episodes

  • Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

    What We'd Steal From Other MMOs to Make WoW Better

    09/15/2026 | 57 mins.
    Reminder: Our Blizzcon coverage and one year anniversary of Azeroth Morning Radio will be on 9/22/26 when we return from Blizzcon - see you then!

    On Episode 51 of Azeroth Morning Radio, the community takes over the show as we answer your questions about Warcraft, gaming, and the story behind AMR. We look back at our earliest WoW memories, favorite expansions and gaming moments, imagine what we'd steal from other MMOs for Azeroth, and finally tell the story of how Jibbs and Kash met and turned an idea into Azeroth Morning Radio. Plus, with our one-year anniversary just one week away, we want to hear what Warcraft means to you.
  • Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

    What is Warcraft Forever?

    09/08/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    On Episode 50 of Azeroth Morning Radio, it’s officially BlizzCon week as we finalize our BlizzCon 2026 battle plan and prepare to bring the experience in Anaheim home to the Warcraft community. We also dive into the growing mysteries surrounding Project Camelot and “Warcraft Forever,” including what they could mean for WoW Classic+, and take a look at the new Icy Veins Class Codex bringing talents, rotations, gear, and class recommendations directly into World of Warcraft.
  • Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

    Is There Too Much to Do in World of Warcraft?

    09/01/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    The Road to BlizzCon 2026 continues as we make our predictions for what Blizzard could reveal, from the future of Midnight and The Last Titan to Classic+, player housing, a new class, and even an Azeroth world revamp. We also break down September's massive Trading Post return, uncover a secret Patch 12.1 Delve reward, and ask whether World of Warcraft's relentless content schedule has created a new problem: is there simply too much WoW to keep up with?
  • Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

    What Will Blizzard Reveal at BlizzCon 2026?

    08/25/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    On Episode 48 of Azeroth Morning Radio, The Road to BlizzCon 2026 begins as we look back at what made BlizzCon special, why its return to Anaheim matters, and what we're most excited to experience when the doors open in September. We also break down a new Coiled Isle portal coming with Midnight Season 2, discuss the reported McDonald's x Xbox World of Warcraft promotion, and share an incredible listener story about how WoW has kept family and friends connected across generations. Plus, S.N.A.R.K. goes nuclear with Pick Your Poison, forcing us to choose between some truly terrible World of Warcraft scenarios.
  • Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

    WoW Patch 12.1 — Our First Impressions

    08/18/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    On Episode 47 of Azeroth Morning Radio, we sit down with Sean from Raider.IO and the For Azeroth! Podcast to talk Mythic+, Raider.IO score, raiding, Group Finder, and why casual World of Warcraft players shouldn't be afraid to jump into endgame content. We also share our first impressions of WoW Patch 12.1, including the new zone, Lairs, Delves, story, transmog, and Player Housing updates. Plus, SNARK hits the Goblin Leak Exchange as we buy, hold, or short the latest Project Camelot and WoW Classic+ rumors ahead of BlizzCon.
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About Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast
Azeroth Morning Radio is the cozy World of Warcraft podcast for the rest of us - the casuals, the weekend warriors, the 9-to-5ers. New episodes weekly.
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