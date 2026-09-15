Azeroth Morning Radio: A World of Warcraft Podcast

Reminder: Our Blizzcon coverage and one year anniversary of Azeroth Morning Radio will be on 9/22/26 when we return from Blizzcon - see you then!



On Episode 51 of Azeroth Morning Radio, the community takes over the show as we answer your questions about Warcraft, gaming, and the story behind AMR. We look back at our earliest WoW memories, favorite expansions and gaming moments, imagine what we'd steal from other MMOs for Azeroth, and finally tell the story of how Jibbs and Kash met and turned an idea into Azeroth Morning Radio. Plus, with our one-year anniversary just one week away, we want to hear what Warcraft means to you.