There are two board game mechanisms you just can't escape, they're on everyone's mind, flooding the discourse. That's combat, and card draw mitigation. Everyone won't stop talking about them. So we had to weigh in too, not just with what we feel are the best examples of games that have done them best, but some other quirky takes on them too. Before we mitigate our card draws, we talk about Rolling Deep, Eureka!, dnup, and Grinivil.

03:59 - Rolling Deep

15:12 - Eureka!

16:48 - dnup

24:48 - Grinivil

40:10 - Combat mechanisms

41:07 - Kemet

45:00 - Dune

48:40 - Shogun

52:42 - Forbidden Stars

53:51 - Dead Reckoning

54:48 - Gloomhaven

55:12 - Card draw mitigation

56:09 - Dark Pact

57:19 - La Granja

58:26 - Glory to Rome

59:58 - Through the Ages: A New Story of Civilization

1:02:07 - Race for the Galaxy

1:02:57 - 7 Wonders Duel

1:06:28 - The Vale of Eternity

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