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Board Game Barrage

Board Game Barrage
GamesHobbies
Board Game Barrage
Latest episode

365 episodes

  • Board Game Barrage

    #366: Collaborative Draft: Games of 2017

    07/30/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    We're back to collaborate (and listen) to figure out together what the best games of 2017 were. Are? It's a collaborative draft, and if you haven't heard one of these before, get ready for an honest to goodness mess. Before we draw up treaties, we talk about Prosciutto and Melon Game, and Steel Driver.
    03:00 - Prosciutto and Melon Game
    12:24 - Steel Driver
    22:26 - Best games of 2017
    25:35 - Calimala
    30:48 - Ethnos
    34:15 - The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31
    39:37 - Nusfjord
    42:39 - Sidereal Confluence 
    46:35 - Startups
    48:44 - Codenames: Duet
    51:12 - Heaven & Ale
    52:51 - The Quest for El Dorado
    56:15 - Rumble Nation
    58:09 - Azul
    1:03:03 - Iberian Gauge
    1:04:21 - Cursed Court
    Vote for your favorite (and least favorite!) parts of our list at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/vote
    Get added to the BGB community map at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/map
    Send us topic ideas at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/topics
    Check out our wiki at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/wiki
    Join the discussion at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/discord
    Join our Facebook group at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/facebook
    Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/store
  • Board Game Barrage

    #365: Gen Con 2026 Preview

    07/16/2026 | 59 mins.
    Gen Con is Gen Coming, so we're looking in our wizard's glasses to tell you what's what. Whether you're going or not, you're gonna want to know what the hot games are, and we've got you covered. Before we Indianapolize, we talk about Koinobori, Compania, and Mood Swings.
    02:32 - Koinobori
    09:50 - Compania
    19:52 - Mood Swings
    25:39 - Gen Con preview
    24:57 - Prague Unseen
    28:27 - Triangulation
    30:24 - All Mine!
    32:25 - Hell of a Deal
    34:51 - Night at the Zoo
    36:22 - Stonk Market
    39:45 - Bullseye
    41:57 - Jibber Jabble
    44:38 - The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict
    46:05 - Revenant
    48:11 - FaeKin
    49:32 - Mythologies
    50:18 - World Order
    52:28 - Greylune
    57:22 - Corps of Discovery Duo
    Get added to the BGB community map at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/map
    Send us topic ideas at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/topics
    Check out our wiki at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/wiki
    Join the discussion at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/discord
    Join our Facebook group at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/facebook
    Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/store
  • Board Game Barrage

    #364: Mechanism Matchup

    07/02/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    There are two board game mechanisms you just can't escape, they're on everyone's mind, flooding the discourse. That's combat, and card draw mitigation. Everyone won't stop talking about them. So we had to weigh in too, not just with what we feel are the best examples of games that have done them best, but some other quirky takes on them too. Before we mitigate our card draws, we talk about Rolling Deep, Eureka!, dnup, and Grinivil.
    03:59 - Rolling Deep
    15:12 - Eureka!
    16:48 - dnup
    24:48 - Grinivil
    40:10 - Combat mechanisms
    41:07 - Kemet
    45:00 - Dune
    48:40 - Shogun
    52:42 - Forbidden Stars
    53:51 - Dead Reckoning
    54:48 - Gloomhaven
    55:12 - Card draw mitigation
    56:09 - Dark Pact
    57:19 - La Granja
    58:26 - Glory to Rome
    59:58 - Through the Ages: A New Story of Civilization
    1:02:07 - Race for the Galaxy
    1:02:57 - 7 Wonders Duel
    1:06:28 - The Vale of Eternity
    Get added to the BGB community map at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/map
    Send us topic ideas at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/topics
    Check out our wiki at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/wiki
    Join the discussion at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/discord
    Join our Facebook group at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/facebook
    Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/store
  • Board Game Barrage

    #363: The Dark Depths of Mailbag

    06/18/2026 | 1h
    It's been a while since we've plumbed the depths of the bottomless chasm we call "fanmail", so this week we're reaching our hands as far as we can and pulling out some questions that have yet to see the light of say. Before we dig too greedily and too deep, we talk about Politrickers, Marvel Champions: The Card Game, and Banana Governance.
    02:19 - Politrickers
    10:47 - Marvel Champions: The Card Game
    19:13 - Banana Governance
    30:33 - Minimum expectations with new players?
    40:59 - "Late to the Party" games?
    47:19 - Stuff that we're looking forward to!
    47:45 - The Danes
    56:57 - Purple Haze
    Get added to the BGB community map at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/map
    Send us topic ideas at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/topics
    Check out our wiki at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/wiki
    Join the discussion at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/discord
    Join our Facebook group at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/facebook
    Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/store
  • Board Game Barrage

    #362: Hot Takes About Board Games

    06/04/2026 | 57 mins.
    The people demand takes, so get 'em while they're hot. We're weighing in on some possibly bad, certainly edgy opinions, and deciding where we land (spoiler: we're always right). Before we get heated, we talk about Diplomacy: The Golden Blade, and Cozy Stickerville.
    01:46 - Diplomacy: The Golden Blade
    12:33 - Cozy Stickerville
    25:41 - Hot takes!
    26:11 - Co-op games are just single player games with an audience
    32:01 - Catch Up mechanics ruin competitive integrity
    37:39 - Legacy games are a predatory waste of money
    41:22 - If a game takes more than 30 minutes to teach, it's a bad design
    45:56 - Player elimination is actually a good mechanism
    47:36 - Hidden victory points are a cowardly design choice
    51:38 - Gateway games Like Catan or Monopoly should be actively avoided
    52:44 - House ruling a game means you bought the wrong game
    53:10 - Theme is a myth
    54:13 - Kickstarter deluxe editions are actively ruining the hobby
    Get added to the BGB community map at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/map
    Send us topic ideas at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/topics
    Check out our wiki at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/wiki
    Join the discussion at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/discord
    Join our Facebook group at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/facebook
    Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
    https://boardgamebarrage.com/store
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About Board Game Barrage
Join Kellen, Neilan, Mark, and Christina for a podcast about board games, the latest hotness, and how to have fun with your friends even when you're losing.
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