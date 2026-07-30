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365 episodes
- We're back to collaborate (and listen) to figure out together what the best games of 2017 were. Are? It's a collaborative draft, and if you haven't heard one of these before, get ready for an honest to goodness mess. Before we draw up treaties, we talk about Prosciutto and Melon Game, and Steel Driver.
03:00 - Prosciutto and Melon Game
12:24 - Steel Driver
22:26 - Best games of 2017
25:35 - Calimala
30:48 - Ethnos
34:15 - The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31
39:37 - Nusfjord
42:39 - Sidereal Confluence
46:35 - Startups
48:44 - Codenames: Duet
51:12 - Heaven & Ale
52:51 - The Quest for El Dorado
56:15 - Rumble Nation
58:09 - Azul
1:03:03 - Iberian Gauge
1:04:21 - Cursed Court
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- Gen Con is Gen Coming, so we're looking in our wizard's glasses to tell you what's what. Whether you're going or not, you're gonna want to know what the hot games are, and we've got you covered. Before we Indianapolize, we talk about Koinobori, Compania, and Mood Swings.
02:32 - Koinobori
09:50 - Compania
19:52 - Mood Swings
25:39 - Gen Con preview
24:57 - Prague Unseen
28:27 - Triangulation
30:24 - All Mine!
32:25 - Hell of a Deal
34:51 - Night at the Zoo
36:22 - Stonk Market
39:45 - Bullseye
41:57 - Jibber Jabble
44:38 - The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict
46:05 - Revenant
48:11 - FaeKin
49:32 - Mythologies
50:18 - World Order
52:28 - Greylune
57:22 - Corps of Discovery Duo
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- There are two board game mechanisms you just can't escape, they're on everyone's mind, flooding the discourse. That's combat, and card draw mitigation. Everyone won't stop talking about them. So we had to weigh in too, not just with what we feel are the best examples of games that have done them best, but some other quirky takes on them too. Before we mitigate our card draws, we talk about Rolling Deep, Eureka!, dnup, and Grinivil.
03:59 - Rolling Deep
15:12 - Eureka!
16:48 - dnup
24:48 - Grinivil
40:10 - Combat mechanisms
41:07 - Kemet
45:00 - Dune
48:40 - Shogun
52:42 - Forbidden Stars
53:51 - Dead Reckoning
54:48 - Gloomhaven
55:12 - Card draw mitigation
56:09 - Dark Pact
57:19 - La Granja
58:26 - Glory to Rome
59:58 - Through the Ages: A New Story of Civilization
1:02:07 - Race for the Galaxy
1:02:57 - 7 Wonders Duel
1:06:28 - The Vale of Eternity
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- It's been a while since we've plumbed the depths of the bottomless chasm we call "fanmail", so this week we're reaching our hands as far as we can and pulling out some questions that have yet to see the light of say. Before we dig too greedily and too deep, we talk about Politrickers, Marvel Champions: The Card Game, and Banana Governance.
02:19 - Politrickers
10:47 - Marvel Champions: The Card Game
19:13 - Banana Governance
30:33 - Minimum expectations with new players?
40:59 - "Late to the Party" games?
47:19 - Stuff that we're looking forward to!
47:45 - The Danes
56:57 - Purple Haze
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- The people demand takes, so get 'em while they're hot. We're weighing in on some possibly bad, certainly edgy opinions, and deciding where we land (spoiler: we're always right). Before we get heated, we talk about Diplomacy: The Golden Blade, and Cozy Stickerville.
01:46 - Diplomacy: The Golden Blade
12:33 - Cozy Stickerville
25:41 - Hot takes!
26:11 - Co-op games are just single player games with an audience
32:01 - Catch Up mechanics ruin competitive integrity
37:39 - Legacy games are a predatory waste of money
41:22 - If a game takes more than 30 minutes to teach, it's a bad design
45:56 - Player elimination is actually a good mechanism
47:36 - Hidden victory points are a cowardly design choice
51:38 - Gateway games Like Catan or Monopoly should be actively avoided
52:44 - House ruling a game means you bought the wrong game
53:10 - Theme is a myth
54:13 - Kickstarter deluxe editions are actively ruining the hobby
Get added to the BGB community map at:
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Check out our wiki at:
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Get a Board Game Barrage T-shirt at:
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About Board Game Barrage
Join Kellen, Neilan, Mark, and Christina for a podcast about board games, the latest hotness, and how to have fun with your friends even when you're losing.Podcast website
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