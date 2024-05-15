Powered by RND
  • Qualities RPG Companies Look for in an RPG Designer (MD 217)
    Episode 217 of Mastering Dungeons!  Main topic: Qualities RPG Companies Look for in an RPG Designer! Shawn and Teos review the qualities companies say they look for in an RPG designer. News: Investors Sue Hasbro, Hasbro Abandons Movies, Juggling Teenagers, and more! Contents 00:00 Hello World 02:11 Adopt Rules More Quickly? 13:22 Juggling Teenagers? 21:01 Hasbro Shifts from Movies 24:43 Investors Sue Hasbro 27:10 Social Media Changes 32:31 Post Office D&D Flyer 33:30 Winter Fantasy 34:13 Goodman Games Con 35:10 Roll20 Bastion Contest 35:58 DM David's D&D Wish List 39:39 Cupcake Dragon Card Game 40:56 Iskandar Explorer's Journal 41:50 What Publishers Look For 42:51 Standardized Job Descriptions? 45:25 Wide Skill Range 49:53 Reliability and Communication 58:32 Curiosity 01:01:23 Style Guides 01:04:06 Excitement 01:05:45 Mindfulness and Compassion 01:09:11 Big Bold Ideas 01:11:28 Courage 01:17:30 2 Designers 01:23:37 Praise 01:24:48 Shout-Outs Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/  Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
    1:29:43
  • Embracing Dark Fantasy (MD 216)
    Episode 216 of Mastering Dungeons!  Main topic: Embracing Dark Fantasy! Ben Bryne joins Shawn to discuss what makes dark fantasy such a compelling genre and how to create for dark games. Teos meanwhile hopes to recover from his technical horror as his desktop bites the dust. News: AL Update, Kobolds Make Mistakes, and more! Contents 00:00 Introduction 40:54 Dark Fantasy Campaigns 59:00 Find Ben Byrne Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/  Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
    1:00:42
  • What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer (MD 215)
    Episode 215 of Mastering Dungeons!  Main topic: What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer! Shawn and Teos review two D&D job postings and break down the skills and job functions a publisher looks for in a D&D Designer and Product Architect. News: DMG Preorder Debacles, Weapon Masteries 101, PAGE Convention, and more! Contents 00:00 Surviving 00:53 Writing Same Old Stuff? 08:02 Teaching Like Lazy DM? 14:41 D&D Beyond on Campaigns and Adventures 18:11 Critical Role Minis Canceled 20:23 DMG Preorder Debacles 23:13 Weapon Masteries 101 30:49 PAGE Convention Near Philly 33:05 State of the Mongoose 35:20 Lessons from Meetup 37:43 Jeff Stevens Steals Christmas 38:40 What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer 40:27 Growing Into a Position 42:13 D&D Designer - What You Do 56:08 Representing the Company 58:55 What You Bring 01:02:47 D&D Product Architect 01:11:22 Shout-Outs Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/  Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
    1:16:18
  • Looking Back on Gamehole Con ‘24 (MD 214)
    Episode 214 of Mastering Dungeons!  Main topic: Memories of Gamehole Con! Shawn and Teos look back on all of the events they attended and lessons from attending conventions. Hear why Gamehole is so special. News: Claim Elemental Evil, Maps Adds Encounters, Audio-Only Drizzt, and more! Contents 00:00 Stealing Credit Cards 03:08 Cleric Subclasses Setting Only? 09:21 Good Design Not Obvious? 13:57 Claim Scions of Elemental Evil 16:26 D&D Maps Adds Encounters 19:26 Audible-Only Drizzt Novel 20:32 Discord D&D Collection 21:41 Ars Magica Definitive Collection 23:25 Rodney Thompson List and Games 25:04 MT Black World War Weird 26:08 Thunder Road Vendetta RPG 27:36 Draconis Peaceful 5E 28:57 Gamehole Revisited 29:32 Whether to Attend Conventions 33:05 Wednesday Pre-Con Gatherings 38:15 Thursday's Events 47:32 Making the Most of Friday 59:27 Packed Saturday 01:04:28 Thankful Sunday Finish 01:06:39 Shout-Outs Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/  Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
    1:10:56
  • Want to Be a Professional Game Designer? (MD 213)
    Episode 213 of Mastering Dungeons!  Main topic: Want to Be a Professional Game Designer? Shawn and Teos tackle a question they hear often. Do you truly want to be a game designer, and if so, the steps to take to make meaningful progress. News: Hasbro Q3 and Layoffs, D&D 1-Shots, CR and Dimension 20 Arena Shows, and more! Contents 00:00 Post-Gamehole Buzz 03:03 Skills are Exploration? 11:06 The Adventure is the Game? 16:46 Campaign Without Gods or Planes? 20:50 Layoffs and Q3 Hasbro Results 32:47 D&D is Down 34:17 How Big is D&D? 35:22 DMG Lore Glossary 36:41 DMG Encounter Design 40:13 DM Screen Preview 41:35 PH and DM High Demand 43:19 D&D One-Shot Store Events 44:51 Scions of Elemental Evil 46:41 Critical Role and Dim 20 Arena Shows 48:15 Be a Professional Game Designer? 49:22 Do You Actually Want It? 53:41 Mix Games with Occupation 57:13 What Skills to Hone? 01:05:12 Team Skills 01:07:22 Making Patient Progress 01:12:11 Know the Current Media 01:13:05 Possible Paths 01:15:17 Help People Solve Problems 01:17:36 Know Your Worth and do Work 01:19:26 Become a Great GM 01:21:06 The Role of Conventions 01:27:35 Having "It" 01:29:48 Shout-Outs Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/  Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
RPG veterans and game designers Teos Abadía and Shawn Merwin look at the game and the hobby of D&D from a variety of viewpoints: reporting the news, understanding the business, reviewing the products, and illuminating the design. Whether you’re a fan, a player, a DM, or a designer, Shawn and Teos cover topics of interest to you!
