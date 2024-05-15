Qualities RPG Companies Look for in an RPG Designer (MD 217)
Episode 217 of Mastering Dungeons!
Main topic: Qualities RPG Companies Look for in an RPG Designer!
Shawn and Teos review the qualities companies say they look for in an RPG designer.
News: Investors Sue Hasbro, Hasbro Abandons Movies, Juggling Teenagers, and more!
Contents
00:00 Hello World
02:11 Adopt Rules More Quickly?
13:22 Juggling Teenagers?
21:01 Hasbro Shifts from Movies
24:43 Investors Sue Hasbro
27:10 Social Media Changes
32:31 Post Office D&D Flyer
33:30 Winter Fantasy
34:13 Goodman Games Con
35:10 Roll20 Bastion Contest
35:58 DM David's D&D Wish List
39:39 Cupcake Dragon Card Game
40:56 Iskandar Explorer's Journal
41:50 What Publishers Look For
42:51 Standardized Job Descriptions?
45:25 Wide Skill Range
49:53 Reliability and Communication
58:32 Curiosity
01:01:23 Style Guides
01:04:06 Excitement
01:05:45 Mindfulness and Compassion
01:09:11 Big Bold Ideas
01:11:28 Courage
01:17:30 2 Designers
01:23:37 Praise
01:24:48 Shout-Outs
Thank you for listening!
Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).
MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
1:29:43
Embracing Dark Fantasy (MD 216)
Episode 216 of Mastering Dungeons!
Main topic: Embracing Dark Fantasy!
Ben Bryne joins Shawn to discuss what makes dark fantasy such a compelling genre and how to create for dark games. Teos meanwhile hopes to recover from his technical horror as his desktop bites the dust.
News: AL Update, Kobolds Make Mistakes, and more!
Contents
00:00 Introduction
40:54 Dark Fantasy Campaigns
59:00 Find Ben Byrne
Thank you for listening!
Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).
MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
1:00:42
What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer (MD 215)
Episode 215 of Mastering Dungeons!
Main topic:
What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer!
Shawn and Teos review two D&D job postings and break down the skills and job functions a publisher looks for in a D&D Designer and Product Architect.
News: DMG Preorder Debacles, Weapon Masteries 101, PAGE Convention, and more!
Contents
00:00 Surviving
00:53 Writing Same Old Stuff?
08:02 Teaching Like Lazy DM?
14:41 D&D Beyond on Campaigns and Adventures
18:11 Critical Role Minis Canceled
20:23 DMG Preorder Debacles
23:13 Weapon Masteries 101
30:49 PAGE Convention Near Philly
33:05 State of the Mongoose
35:20 Lessons from Meetup
37:43 Jeff Stevens Steals Christmas
38:40 What Publishers Want in a D&D Designer
40:27 Growing Into a Position
42:13 D&D Designer - What You Do
56:08 Representing the Company
58:55 What You Bring
01:02:47 D&D Product Architect
01:11:22 Shout-Outs
Thank you for listening!
Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).
MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
1:16:18
Looking Back on Gamehole Con ‘24 (MD 214)
Episode 214 of Mastering Dungeons!
Main topic: Memories of Gamehole Con!
Shawn and Teos look back on all of the events they attended and lessons from attending conventions. Hear why Gamehole is so special.
News: Claim Elemental Evil, Maps Adds Encounters, Audio-Only Drizzt, and more!
Contents
00:00 Stealing Credit Cards
03:08 Cleric Subclasses Setting Only?
09:21 Good Design Not Obvious?
13:57 Claim Scions of Elemental Evil
16:26 D&D Maps Adds Encounters
19:26 Audible-Only Drizzt Novel
20:32 Discord D&D Collection
21:41 Ars Magica Definitive Collection
23:25 Rodney Thompson List and Games
25:04 MT Black World War Weird
26:08 Thunder Road Vendetta RPG
27:36 Draconis Peaceful 5E
28:57 Gamehole Revisited
29:32 Whether to Attend Conventions
33:05 Wednesday Pre-Con Gatherings
38:15 Thursday's Events
47:32 Making the Most of Friday
59:27 Packed Saturday
01:04:28 Thankful Sunday Finish
01:06:39 Shout-Outs
Thank you for listening!
Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).
MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
1:10:56
Want to Be a Professional Game Designer? (MD 213)
Episode 213 of Mastering Dungeons!
Main topic: Want to Be a Professional Game Designer?
Shawn and Teos tackle a question they hear often. Do you truly want to be a game designer, and if so, the steps to take to make meaningful progress.
News: Hasbro Q3 and Layoffs, D&D 1-Shots, CR and Dimension 20 Arena Shows, and more!
Contents
00:00 Post-Gamehole Buzz
03:03 Skills are Exploration?
11:06 The Adventure is the Game?
16:46 Campaign Without Gods or Planes?
20:50 Layoffs and Q3 Hasbro Results
32:47 D&D is Down
34:17 How Big is D&D?
35:22 DMG Lore Glossary
36:41 DMG Encounter Design
40:13 DM Screen Preview
41:35 PH and DM High Demand
43:19 D&D One-Shot Store Events
44:51 Scions of Elemental Evil
46:41 Critical Role and Dim 20 Arena Shows
48:15 Be a Professional Game Designer?
49:22 Do You Actually Want It?
53:41 Mix Games with Occupation
57:13 What Skills to Hone?
01:05:12 Team Skills
01:07:22 Making Patient Progress
01:12:11 Know the Current Media
01:13:05 Possible Paths
01:15:17 Help People Solve Problems
01:17:36 Know Your Worth and do Work
01:19:26 Become a Great GM
01:21:06 The Role of Conventions
01:27:35 Having "It"
01:29:48 Shout-Outs
Thank you for listening!
Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).
MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.
RPG veterans and game designers Teos Abadía and Shawn Merwin look at the game and the hobby of D&D from a variety of viewpoints: reporting the news, understanding the business, reviewing the products, and illuminating the design. Whether you’re a fan, a player, a DM, or a designer, Shawn and Teos cover topics of interest to you!