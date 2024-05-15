Want to Be a Professional Game Designer? (MD 213)

Episode 213 of Mastering Dungeons! Main topic: Want to Be a Professional Game Designer? Shawn and Teos tackle a question they hear often. Do you truly want to be a game designer, and if so, the steps to take to make meaningful progress. News: Hasbro Q3 and Layoffs, D&D 1-Shots, CR and Dimension 20 Arena Shows, and more! Contents 00:00 Post-Gamehole Buzz 03:03 Skills are Exploration? 11:06 The Adventure is the Game? 16:46 Campaign Without Gods or Planes? 20:50 Layoffs and Q3 Hasbro Results 32:47 D&D is Down 34:17 How Big is D&D? 35:22 DMG Lore Glossary 36:41 DMG Encounter Design 40:13 DM Screen Preview 41:35 PH and DM High Demand 43:19 D&D One-Shot Store Events 44:51 Scions of Elemental Evil 46:41 Critical Role and Dim 20 Arena Shows 48:15 Be a Professional Game Designer? 49:22 Do You Actually Want It? 53:41 Mix Games with Occupation 57:13 What Skills to Hone? 01:05:12 Team Skills 01:07:22 Making Patient Progress 01:12:11 Know the Current Media 01:13:05 Possible Paths 01:15:17 Help People Solve Problems 01:17:36 Know Your Worth and do Work 01:19:26 Become a Great GM 01:21:06 The Role of Conventions 01:27:35 Having "It" 01:29:48 Shout-Outs Thank you for listening! Get the full show notes with links on Patreon. Show Search Engine: https://mdsearch.alphastream.org/ Our intro and outro music is Metropolis Fanfare, provided royalty-free by Tabletop Audio (https://tabletopaudio.com) under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/). MP3 file metadata populated with Online MP3 Podcast Chapter Editor, built by Dominik Peters. https://mp3chapters.github.io/ and customized for Mastering Dungeons by Vladimir Prenner from Croatia.