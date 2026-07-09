Your tastes are supposed to change, and that includes more than just food.
In this episode, Chef Hollywood explores how our preferences evolve over time: the careers we outgrow, the hobbies that no longer fit, the people we find ourselves drawn to now versus years ago. Change is not a crisis, it is a signal. And on the culinary side? There is actual science behind it. Your taste buds physically change over time, which means the foods you think you hate might deserve a second chance.
This one is honest, relatable, and worth sitting with.
New episodes every week on all streaming platforms and YouTube https://youtube.com/@cookingyourwaythroughlife?si=zlRl7XO_QLoFWfHf