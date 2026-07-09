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Cooking Your Way Through Life

Chef Hollywood
ArtsBusiness
Cooking Your Way Through Life
Latest episode

134 episodes

  • Cooking Your Way Through Life

    Cooking Your Way Through "Budgeting" with Alyssa Garrett

    07/09/2026 | 49 mins.
    Be honest: do you actually have a budget or are you just hoping it works out?

    In this episode I sit down with Alyssa Garrett and we go all the way in on budgeting and finances, covering everything from the discipline it takes to the habits that actually help and what it really looks like when you are just winging it with your money.

    On the culinary side I talk about using the same protein multiple ways to stretch your grocery budget without feeling like you are eating the same thing every day. I also get into how ButcherBox helps me shop smarter and stop making impulse decisions that blow the budget at the store.

    And I take on Alyssa, who hates leftovers, and try to change her mind. The conversation got interesting lol.

    Connect with Alyssa Garrett:
    📸 @alyssagarrettrealtor
    📸 @suthern_class

    Alyssa is a Real Estate Agent working with D.R. Horton in the Atlanta Metro Area. If you are ready to buy your home text "Home" to 770-342-9931 and tell her Chef Hollywood sent you!

    This episode is sponsored by ButcherBox.
    Get high-quality meat delivered: https://butcherbox.pxf.io/chefhollywood
    #Ad #ButcherBoxAffiliate

    New episodes every week at chculinarycreations.com
  • Cooking Your Way Through Life

    Cooking Your Way Through "Routines" with Jamal & Lexi

    07/02/2026 | 40 mins.
    Routines keep us grounded. But do they also keep us from growing?

    In this episode I sit down with Jamal and Lexi, an Atlanta based married couple who bring a soccer coach's discipline and a graphic designer's creative eye to one of the most honest conversations we have had on this show. We dig into how routines support your mental health and structure your life, but also ask the harder question: are they quietly limiting who you could become?

    On the culinary side I get into how a cooking routine can protect your budget and build real confidence in the kitchen, and why breaking that routine every now and then might lead you to discover things you never knew you loved. Because sometimes we do not know what we like simply because we have never tried it.

    This one is practical, personal, and worth sitting with.

    Follow Jamal and Lexi: @jbyeldell | @lexiwandesigns | @lexisrisuwanyeldell | @blackcrownath

    New episodes every week at chculinarycreations.com
  • Cooking Your Way Through Life

    Cooking Your Way Through "Stress"

    06/18/2026 | 24 mins.
    No guest today. Just me and a conversation I think a lot of us need to have.

    Stress is something we all carry but the Black community in particular has a long history of pushing through without ever really addressing it. In this solo episode I get honest about what causes me stress, what I actually do to manage it, and why I think understanding your stress is one of the most powerful things you can do for yourself.

    And then there is the food side of things. I have always been able to cook under pressure but baking is different. The patience it requires, the measuring, the process of slowing down and trusting it, that is what actually resets my mind. Cooking does not do that for me the same way. Baking does.

    This one is personal and I hope it finds whoever needs it.

    New episodes every week!
  • Cooking Your Way Through Life

    Cooking Your Way Through "Control" with Spencer Jason

    06/11/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Control is something we all wrestle with, and in this episode I sit back down with my longtime friend Spencer Jason to really dig into it.

    Spencer is a Bosun for Uncruise Adventures out of Alaska and this is his first time joining me since the podcast went visual on YouTube. We talk about the difference between giving up control and recognizing when you actually have it, and why understanding that difference changes everything.

    On the culinary side I share four foods that were invented because someone completely lost control in the kitchen. Pure accidents and happy mishaps that ended up changing the way the world eats. You will not guess all four.

    This one goes deep, and it is a good time doing it.

    Follow Spencer on Instagram: @theschmerz
    New episodes every week at chculinarycreations.com

    This episode is sponsored by ButcherBox. I'm an affiliate, so I may earn from purchases using my link.
    🔗 Get high-quality meat delivered: https://butcherbox.pxf.io/chefhollywood
    #Ad #ButcherBoxAffiliate
  • Cooking Your Way Through Life

    Cooking Your Way Through "Taste Changes"

    06/04/2026 | 24 mins.
    Your tastes are supposed to change, and that includes more than just food.

    In this episode, Chef Hollywood explores how our preferences evolve over time: the careers we outgrow, the hobbies that no longer fit, the people we find ourselves drawn to now versus years ago. Change is not a crisis, it is a signal. And on the culinary side? There is actual science behind it. Your taste buds physically change over time, which means the foods you think you hate might deserve a second chance.

    This one is honest, relatable, and worth sitting with.

    New episodes every week on all streaming platforms and YouTube https://youtube.com/@cookingyourwaythroughlife?si=zlRl7XO_QLoFWfHf
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About Cooking Your Way Through Life
Cooking Your Way Through Life with Chef HollywoodLife’s a lot like cooking — sometimes you’ve got the perfect recipe, and other times, you’re improvising with what you’ve got. Each episode, Chef Hollywood breaks down real-life lessons through the lens of food — from building discipline and finding balance, to celebrating wins and learning from the burnt dishes along the way.Whether he’s in the kitchen or on the mic, Chef Hollywood brings humor, heart, and a dash of spice to every topic. Come for the recipes, stay for the stories, and discover how to cook your way through life one meal (and one moment) at a time.👉🏾 Listen, learn, and laugh — and follow along at bio.chculinarycreations.com for recipes, YouTube episodes, merch, and more.
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