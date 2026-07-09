Be honest: do you actually have a budget or are you just hoping it works out?



In this episode I sit down with Alyssa Garrett and we go all the way in on budgeting and finances, covering everything from the discipline it takes to the habits that actually help and what it really looks like when you are just winging it with your money.



On the culinary side I talk about using the same protein multiple ways to stretch your grocery budget without feeling like you are eating the same thing every day. I also get into how ButcherBox helps me shop smarter and stop making impulse decisions that blow the budget at the store.



And I take on Alyssa, who hates leftovers, and try to change her mind. The conversation got interesting lol.



Connect with Alyssa Garrett:

📸 @alyssagarrettrealtor

📸 @suthern_class



Alyssa is a Real Estate Agent working with D.R. Horton in the Atlanta Metro Area. If you are ready to buy your home text "Home" to 770-342-9931 and tell her Chef Hollywood sent you!



This episode is sponsored by ButcherBox.

Get high-quality meat delivered: https://butcherbox.pxf.io/chefhollywood

#Ad #ButcherBoxAffiliate



New episodes every week at chculinarycreations.com