Consumer Bankruptcy Diary

ConsiderChapter13.org
Available Episodes

  • 3002.1 – Debtor Attorneys Were Gobsmacked Part 2
    A deep dive into the October 2024 In re Del Rocio Cruz decision, with essential practice tips for debtor and creditor attorneys navigating Bankruptcy Rule 3002.1. Podcasters are veteran bankruptcy nerds Chapter 13 Trustee Jody Bledsoe and Hilary Bonial, an attorney representing various creditors. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    39:30
  • 3002.1 – Debtor Attorneys Were Gobsmacked Part 1
    When does Bankruptcy Rule 3002.1 apply? To which creditors? Objections? And a look at In re Sciba – what are reasonable fees and costs?? Podcasters are veteran bankruptcy nerds Chapter 13 Trustee Jody Bledsoe and Hilary Bonial, an attorney representing various creditors. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    46:43

Consumer Bankruptcy Diary

