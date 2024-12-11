3002.1 – Debtor Attorneys Were Gobsmacked Part 1

When does Bankruptcy Rule 3002.1 apply? To which creditors? Objections? And a look at In re Sciba – what are reasonable fees and costs?? Podcasters are veteran bankruptcy nerds Chapter 13 Trustee Jody Bledsoe and Hilary Bonial, an attorney representing various creditors.