Coffee Contracts & Conversations
Coffee Contracts & Conversations

Government
Coffee Contracts & Conversations
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  How to Win a Disaster Recovery Contract
    In this episode I will share the best way to win a Disaster Recovery Contract, have the right mindset and how to win great contracting opportunities as a subcontractor for Q4
    30:14
  Jul 7, 2025 10:27
    How Simpified Acquisition Procedures (SAP) are winning more contracts in 2025 and how you can increase your chances.
    29:50
  Why 2025 Is The Best Year For Winning A Government Contract
    Join me as I give you the best reasons for seeking a government contract in 2025.
    29:20
  Understanding Federal Government Contract in 2025
    Understanding all of the chances in 2025 with Federal Government Contracts
    21:56

About Coffee Contracts & Conversations

🎙️ Podcast Bio: Coffee, Contracts & Conversations Welcome to Coffee, Contracts & Conversations — the podcast where hustle meets the federal marketplace. Hosted by Victoria Menifee this show dives deep into how entrepreneurs, founders, and small business owners are scaling to six, seven, and even eight figures by unlocking the power of government contracts. From real-world bid strategies and certification game-changers to candid talks about failures, mindset, and million-dollar pivots — this is your behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to win big in the government space. Each episode is served hot with expert insights, inspirational interviews, and actionable steps to help you navigate registrations, proposals, teaming, and growth strategies that actually work. ☕ Grab your coffee. 📄 Secure the contract. 💬 Join the conversation. Follow Coffee, Contracts & Conversations — and turn your small business into a federal success story.
Government

