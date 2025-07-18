About Coffee Contracts & Conversations

🎙️ Podcast Bio: Coffee, Contracts & Conversations Welcome to Coffee, Contracts & Conversations — the podcast where hustle meets the federal marketplace. Hosted by Victoria Menifee this show dives deep into how entrepreneurs, founders, and small business owners are scaling to six, seven, and even eight figures by unlocking the power of government contracts. From real-world bid strategies and certification game-changers to candid talks about failures, mindset, and million-dollar pivots — this is your behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to win big in the government space. Each episode is served hot with expert insights, inspirational interviews, and actionable steps to help you navigate registrations, proposals, teaming, and growth strategies that actually work. ☕ Grab your coffee. 📄 Secure the contract. 💬 Join the conversation. Follow Coffee, Contracts & Conversations — and turn your small business into a federal success story.