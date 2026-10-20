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Clearer Than Truth

Nathan Kiker & George Bogden
GovernmentHistory
Clearer Than Truth
Latest episode

84 episodes

  • Clearer Than Truth

    Richard Fontaine | CEO of the Center for a New American Security

    10/15/2026 | 41 mins.
    Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, joins Clearer Than Truth to examine the strategic challenges facing the United States in an increasingly contested world. From the Trump administration’s approach to military force and the future of American alliances to defense spending, the competition with China, and the growing role of artificial intelligence, Fontaine explores whether the United States has a coherent strategy to match its global power. He also explains why Washington has repeatedly struggled to prioritize the Indo-Pacific, how allies are reassessing American reliability, and why he remains cautiously optimistic about America’s long-term advantages.

    00:00 Richard Fontaine on America's Changing Foreign Policy
    00:32 Is America's Grand Strategy Fundamentally Changing?
    01:53 The Lasting Shift Toward Protectionism
    03:12 Does Trump's Foreign Policy Have Historical Precedents?
    05:28 What Would John McCain Think of America Today?
    07:04 Has America Become an Overextended Superpower?
    09:40 Can America Still Trust Its Alliances?
    11:52 Trump's Way of War vs. the Powell Doctrine
    13:41 Why Clear Military Objectives Matter
    15:05 The Problem With Trump's Flexible War Strategy
    17:32 What the Powell Doctrine Would Say About Iran
    18:51 Can America Afford Another Major War?
    19:19 Could America Defend Taiwan Against China?
    21:17 America's Defense Industrial Base Problem
    22:16 How AI Will Reshape Global Power
    24:16 Should America Stay Ahead of China in AI?
    25:46 Can America and China Agree on AI Safety?
    28:57 What Nuclear Arms Control Can Teach Us About AI
    30:06 Why Crises Sometimes Force International Cooperation
    32:34 Why America Keeps Failing to Pivot to Asia
    34:10 How Middle East Wars Derail America's Asia Strategy
    35:21 Is China Still America's Biggest Strategic Rival?
    36:36 What CNAS Is Working on Now
    37:42 Can America Rebuild the International Order?
    38:45 What Still Makes America Powerful?
    40:38 Why Richard Fontaine Remains Optimistic
    41:13 Where to Follow Richard Fontaine
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  • Clearer Than Truth

    Michael McFaul | Former US Ambassador to Russia | Author of "Autocrats vs Democrats"

    10/13/2026 | 38 mins.
    Ambassador Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and author of Autocrats Versus Democrats, joins Clearer Than Truth to examine how Vladimir Putin transformed Russia’s relationship with the West and why the war in Ukraine remains so difficult to end. McFaul argues that Putin’s greatest fear is not NATO expansion but the spread of democracy, which threatens the legitimacy of his autocratic rule. He reflects on the achievements and failures of the Obama administration’s Russia reset, contrasts Putin’s leadership with Mikhail Gorbachev’s approach to Eastern Europe, and discusses the uncertain prospects for political change inside Russia. The conversation also explores Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament and security guarantees, the risks of leaving Ukraine outside NATO, China and India’s limited roles in seeking peace, and why McFaul believes stronger military support for Ukraine and tougher sanctions offer a better path toward a negotiated settlement than appeasing Putin.

    00:00 Michael McFaul on Russia and Putin
    01:13 Why Putin Fears Democratic Expansion
    02:07 What the Russia Reset Was Really About
    03:45 What U.S.–Russia Cooperation Achieved
    05:01 Why Dual-Track Diplomacy Failed
    06:37 Could Russia Have Taken a Different Path?
    08:22 How Putin Became More Paranoid and Imperial
    09:36 Gorbachev, Eastern Europe, and Nuclear Secrets
    11:23 Why Individual Leaders Shape History
    12:35 Gorbachev vs. Putin on Democratic Movements
    14:02 Why Arms Control Requires Verification
    15:12 Could Putin Lose the Support of His Elites?
    16:06 How Putin Tightened His Grip on Russia
    18:19 Why Revolutions Seem Impossible—Until They Happen
    19:15 Ukraine’s Independence and the Nuclear Question
    20:27 Putin’s Early Political Years
    22:16 The Budapest Memorandum and Ukraine’s Security
    23:24 Should Ukraine Join NATO?
    24:59 Why China and India Aren’t Helping End the War
    26:27 Russia’s War as an Imperial Project
    27:19 Why Appeasing Putin Won’t Work
    29:06 What Putin Really Wants From Ukraine
    30:37 Why Putin Wants the Donbas
    31:56 Is Russia Trying to Break Ukraine’s Will?
    32:20 The People Who Turned to Putin
    34:33 How Propaganda Becomes a Business
    35:28 The Dinner That Revealed Putin’s Worldview
    37:07 Why Putin Thinks Everyone Can Be Bought
    37:35 Michael McFaul’s Latest Book and Writing
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  • Clearer Than Truth

    Julius Krein | Founder and Editor-In-Chief of American Affairs

    10/13/2026 | 34 mins.
    Julius Krein, founder and editor of American Affairs, joins Clearer Than Truth to examine why the United States has struggled to rebuild its industrial base even as the case for reindustrialization has entered the mainstream. Krein argues that tariffs alone cannot restore American productive capacity: the country needs strategic investment, skilled workers, coordinated supply chains, permitting reform, and institutions that can help critical industries become commercially viable. He explains why the goal should not be to centrally plan the entire economy, but to open opportunities for private investment in sectors weakened by decades of underinvestment. The conversation explores the political costs and potential benefits of rebuilding manufacturing, whether a more productive economy could narrow class divides, and how the United States might redirect its financial resources to compete with China. Krein’s broader message is that America has made progress in recognizing the problem, but the real test is whether it can overcome institutional bottlenecks and deliver tangible results before political support fades.

    00:00 Julius Krein on Rebuilding American Industry
    01:01 Has Industrial Policy Finally Gone Mainstream?
    02:08 Why Rebuilding Industry Could Take Decades
    03:24 From Fringe Idea to National Priority
    04:07 The Problem With Tariff-First Economics
    05:04 Why Tariffs Alone Won’t Rebuild Manufacturing
    06:22 The Real Costs of Trade Policy
    07:35 What a Real Reindustrialization Strategy Requires
    08:30 Why Critical Industries Lost Their Investment
    09:31 The Missing Pieces: Workers, Buyers, and Permits
    10:00 Why America Struggles to Coordinate Economic Policy
    11:00 Why Supply Chains Are Harder to Map Than They Look
    12:16 What Happens When Everything Becomes Strategic?
    12:48 Why America Needs More Than Free Markets
    13:54 The Industries America Can Rebuild First
    14:57 Industrial Policy Without Central Planning
    15:31 Who Pays for Reindustrialization?
    16:49 The Political Trade-Offs of Rebuilding Industry
    18:08 The Long-Term Cost of Deindustrialization
    18:57 Will Working-Class Americans Actually Benefit?
    20:21 Can Manufacturing Narrow the Class Divide?
    21:48 Building an Economy That Works Across Classes
    22:16 What Does American Economic Nationalism Mean?
    23:03 Why Different Political Camps Support Industrial Policy
    24:14 Why Practical Needs Can Matter More Than Ideology
    25:10 Is Pragmatism Driving American Industrial Policy?
    26:34 Can America Compete With China’s Economic Model?
    27:13 Why American Finance Could Help Rebuild Industry
    28:28 China’s Manufacturing Strength—and Its Limits
    28:55 What the U.S. Must Prove to China
    30:19 Can America Fund Long-Term Industrial Growth?
    31:07 How Realistic Is American Reindustrialization?
    32:08 The Bottlenecks Still Holding America Back
    32:59 The Race to Deliver Results
    33:46 Why American Affairs Matters
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  • Clearer Than Truth

    Barbara Keys | Author of "Super K: The Making, Breaking, and Remaking of Henry Kissinger's Legacy"

    10/12/2026 | 36 mins.
    Historian Barbara Keys joins Clearer Than Truth to examine the making, breaking, and remaking of Henry Kissinger’s legacy. Drawing on her book Super K: The Making, Breaking, and Remaking of Henry Kissinger’s Legacy, Keys explores how Kissinger cultivated journalists, managed his public image, used personal relationships and behind-the-scenes pressure to influence coverage, and maintained extraordinary influence for decades after leaving office. She examines the gap between his private policy positions and public presentation, his support for repressive anti-communist governments, and the role of the human rights movement in reshaping how his record is judged. The conversation also considers Kissinger’s diplomatic relationships across political divides and the media’s role in sustaining his reputation, raising a broader question about how power, access, and storytelling shape the way history remembers political leaders.

    00:00 Barbara Keys on Henry Kissinger’s Legacy
    00:53 Why Reexamine Kissinger Now?
    01:47 Why Criticism Bothered Kissinger
    03:08 How Powerful Figures Edit Their Own Histories
    04:00 When Kissinger Could Influence the Media
    04:50 The Myth of the Grand Strategist
    06:28 How Kissinger Entered Nixon’s Circle
    07:29 How Kissinger Won Over Journalists
    08:30 Charm, Threats, and Media Pressure
    09:48 When Kissinger Demanded Special Treatment
    10:51 Kissinger’s Private Views on Ukraine
    12:56 How Kissinger Changed His Public Positions
    14:41 The Power of Strategic Ambiguity
    15:59 Kissinger’s Private Position on Cambodia
    17:13 How Kissinger Leaked Secrets to the Press
    18:07 The Lost Art of International Diplomacy?
    19:36 How Kissinger Built Global Relationships
    20:57 How Kissinger Stayed Influential for 46 Years
    21:27 The Memoirs That Shaped His Reputation
    22:20 Kissinger’s Celebrity Persona
    23:47 Why Kissinger Opposed Human Rights in Foreign Policy
    24:52 How the Human Rights Movement Challenged His Legacy
    26:32 Why Kissinger Won the Nobel Peace Prize
    27:25 Kissinger’s Late-Life Fascination With AI
    28:51 How Kissinger Wanted History to Remember Him
    29:43 Why His Reputation Changed After the Cold War
    30:45 Will Kissinger’s Legacy Change Again?
    31:52 What Future Biographies May Reveal
    33:50 The Most Dangerous Lesson of the Kissinger Myth
    34:16 How the Media Helped Build Kissinger’s Reputation
    35:24 What Kissinger’s Legacy Teaches Us About Media Influence
    35:51 Where to Find Barbara Keys’s Work
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  • Clearer Than Truth

    Vali Nasr | Dean Emeritus of Johns Hopkins SAIS | Author of "Iran's Grand Strategy"

    10/05/2026 | 42 mins.
    Vali Nasr joins Clearer Than Truth to explain why Americans often misunderstand the forces shaping the Middle East. Nasr argues that the region cannot be understood simply through religion, terrorism, or ancient sectarian divisions; instead, geopolitics, competition for power, contested borders, resources, and outside intervention are central to understanding its conflicts. He examines the evolution of terrorism, explaining why it has never been exclusively a product of poverty or religious extremism, before turning to Iran’s grand strategy and the legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei’s resistance to American influence. Nasr also assesses the failures and constraints of U.S. policy toward Iran, the consequences of a potential Iranian nuclear capability, and the possibility of a broader nuclear race across the Middle East. He closes with a warning that the current war may fundamentally reshape the regional order—and that the United States needs to prepare for a Middle East that may look very different when the fighting ends.

    00:00 Vali Nasr on the Middle East
    00:58 What America Gets Wrong About the Middle East
    02:42 Why Sectarianism Doesn't Explain Everything
    04:28 How Americans Misunderstand the Region
    05:29 The Borders That Created Modern Conflict
    07:12 Why Israel-Palestine Is More Recent Than You Think
    08:23 What Americans Get Wrong About Terrorism
    09:14 The End of the War on Terror
    10:59 Terrorism Before Al-Qaeda
    12:28 The Strategy Behind Terrorist Violence
    13:46 Why Wealthy People Join Terrorist Groups
    16:04 Why So Many Terrorists Studied Science
    17:57 Iran's Grand Strategy
    20:05 Where Iran's Strategy Has Failed
    21:23 Why Iran Keeps Resisting the U.S.
    22:19 Iran's Forever War With America
    23:12 What Obama Got Right—and Wrong—About Iran
    25:18 The Limits of American Influence
    27:11 Why Obama Chose the Nuclear Deal
    28:35 Obama Was More Realist Than Idealist
    29:45 What If Iran Gets a Nuclear Bomb?
    31:11 India, Pakistan and the Nuclear Lesson
    33:14 Why Iran Might Want Nuclear Deterrence
    34:21 Could Iran Trigger a Middle East Nuclear Race?
    36:01 How Nuclear Iran Changes the Region
    37:18 The Risk of a Wider Nuclear Order
    37:46 The Middle East May Never Go Back
    38:36 Could This War Get Much Worse?
    39:26 How the Middle East Could Reshape the West
    40:28 What Comes After the War?
    41:40 What America Can Learn From History
    42:34 Closing
    Support the show
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About Clearer Than Truth
The wisdom of former Secretary of State Dean Acheson inspires our podcast. It emphasizes clarity while examining the intricate global issues of today for a diverse audience. In a world where time is limited, this podcast aims to distill complex ideas into straightforward narratives, making them not just comprehensible but in Acheson’s words, “clearer than truth.” The podcast, much like other news-oriented shows, is committed to keeping listeners updated on breaking global events; it dissects the latest news, featuring insights from experts around the world. From discussions on significant geopolitical developments to the passage of controversial laws, this podcast provides concise yet comprehensive analyses.
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