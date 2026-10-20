Julius Krein, founder and editor of American Affairs, joins Clearer Than Truth to examine why the United States has struggled to rebuild its industrial base even as the case for reindustrialization has entered the mainstream. Krein argues that tariffs alone cannot restore American productive capacity: the country needs strategic investment, skilled workers, coordinated supply chains, permitting reform, and institutions that can help critical industries become commercially viable. He explains why the goal should not be to centrally plan the entire economy, but to open opportunities for private investment in sectors weakened by decades of underinvestment. The conversation explores the political costs and potential benefits of rebuilding manufacturing, whether a more productive economy could narrow class divides, and how the United States might redirect its financial resources to compete with China. Krein’s broader message is that America has made progress in recognizing the problem, but the real test is whether it can overcome institutional bottlenecks and deliver tangible results before political support fades.



00:00 Julius Krein on Rebuilding American Industry

01:01 Has Industrial Policy Finally Gone Mainstream?

02:08 Why Rebuilding Industry Could Take Decades

03:24 From Fringe Idea to National Priority

04:07 The Problem With Tariff-First Economics

05:04 Why Tariffs Alone Won’t Rebuild Manufacturing

06:22 The Real Costs of Trade Policy

07:35 What a Real Reindustrialization Strategy Requires

08:30 Why Critical Industries Lost Their Investment

09:31 The Missing Pieces: Workers, Buyers, and Permits

10:00 Why America Struggles to Coordinate Economic Policy

11:00 Why Supply Chains Are Harder to Map Than They Look

12:16 What Happens When Everything Becomes Strategic?

12:48 Why America Needs More Than Free Markets

13:54 The Industries America Can Rebuild First

14:57 Industrial Policy Without Central Planning

15:31 Who Pays for Reindustrialization?

16:49 The Political Trade-Offs of Rebuilding Industry

18:08 The Long-Term Cost of Deindustrialization

18:57 Will Working-Class Americans Actually Benefit?

20:21 Can Manufacturing Narrow the Class Divide?

21:48 Building an Economy That Works Across Classes

22:16 What Does American Economic Nationalism Mean?

23:03 Why Different Political Camps Support Industrial Policy

24:14 Why Practical Needs Can Matter More Than Ideology

25:10 Is Pragmatism Driving American Industrial Policy?

26:34 Can America Compete With China’s Economic Model?

27:13 Why American Finance Could Help Rebuild Industry

28:28 China’s Manufacturing Strength—and Its Limits

28:55 What the U.S. Must Prove to China

30:19 Can America Fund Long-Term Industrial Growth?

31:07 How Realistic Is American Reindustrialization?

32:08 The Bottlenecks Still Holding America Back

32:59 The Race to Deliver Results

33:46 Why American Affairs Matters

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