Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
27 episodes
- Follow Siddhartha on his spiritual journey through self-discovery, enlightenment, and inner peace. Hesse’s timeless novel explores philosophy, mindfulness, and the search for meaning, inspired by Eastern teachings and the life of the Buddha.💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.📚 About this book:
Author: Hermann Hesse
First published: 1922
Genre: Philosophy, Spirituality, Classic Literature
Public Domain (in some regions)
Narrator: Adrian Praetzellis✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
Follow us:
Youtube
Spotify
Apple
Amazon
Chapters:
00:00:00 Chapter 1: The Son Of The Brahman
00:20:41 Chapter 2: With The Samanas
00:47:15 Chapter 3: Gotama
01:10:37 Chapter 4: Awakening
01:22:30 Chapter 5: Kamala
01:58:27 Chapter 6: With The Childlike People
02:20:06 Chapter 7: Sansara
02:44:32 Chapter 8: By The River
03:14:49 Chapter 9: The Ferryman
03:49:21 Chapter 10: The Son
04:13:16 Chapter 11: Om
04:31:15 Chapter 12: Govinda
- Set sail on an unforgettable adventure with young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a mysterious treasure map and joins a perilous voyage across the high seas. With pirates, mutiny, and buried gold, Treasure Island defined the modern adventure novel and introduced the legendary Long John Silver to the world.
💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.
📚 About this book:
Author: Robert Louis Stevenson
First published: 1883
Genre: Adventure, Pirate Tale, Classic Fiction
Public Domain
Narrator: Mark F. Smith
✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
Follow us:
Youtube
Spotify
Apple
Amazon
Chapters:
00:00:00 Dedication
00:01:13 Chapter 1 - At the "Admiral Benbow"
00:15:18 Chapter 2 - Black Dog Appears and Disappears
00:29:55 Chapter 3 - The Black Spot
00:43:47 Chapter 4 - The Sea Chest
00:57:09 Chapter 5 - The Last of the Blind Man
01:08:49 Chapter 6 - The Captain's Papers
01:22:01 Chapter 7 - I Go to Bristol
01:34:14 Chapter 8 - At the Sign of the "Spy-Glass"
01:45:53 Chapter 9 - Powder and Arms
01:58:12 Chapter 10 - The Voyage
02:10:38 Chapter 11 - What I Heard in the Apple Barrel
02:25:18 Chapter 12 - Council of War
02:37:48 Chapter 13 - How My Shore Adventure Began
02:49:09 Chapter 14 - The First Blow
03:01:18 Chapter 15 - The Man of the Island
03:16:06 Chapter 16 - How the Ship Was Abandoned
03:26:20 Chapter 17 - The Jolly-Boat's Last Trip
03:35:29 Chapter 18 - End of the First Day's Fighting
03:45:25 Chapter 19 - The Garrison in the Stockade
03:58:06 Chapter 20 - Silver's Embassy
04:10:31 Chapter 21 - The Attack
04:23:29 Chapter 22 - How My Sea Adventure Began
04:36:22 Chapter 23 - The Ebb Tide Runs
04:46:30 Chapter 24 - The Cruise of the Coracle
04:59:12 Chapter 25 - I Strike the Jolly Roger
05:10:22 Chapter 26 - Israel Hands
05:29:13 Chapter 27 - Pieces of Eight
05:42:24 Chapter 28 - In the Enemy's Camp
06:00:31 Chapter 29 - The Black Spot Again
06:15:02 Chapter 30 - On Parole
06:30:23 Chapter 31 - The Treasure Hunt - Flint's Pointer
06:44:55 Chapter 32 - The Voice Among the Trees
06:58:10 Chapter 33 - The Fall of a Chieftain
07:11:00 Chapter 34 - And Last
- Enter the glittering, illusory world of 1920s America — a decade of jazz, ambition, and broken dreams. Through the eyes of Nick Carraway, witness the rise and fall of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, whose pursuit of love and the American Dream ends in tragedy. Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby remains one of the greatest novels about wealth, desire, and illusion ever written.
💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.
📚 About this book:
Author: F. Scott Fitzgerald
First published: 1925
Genre: Classic Literature, Tragedy, American Novel
Public Domain (in some regions)
Narrator: Graham Whitmore
✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
Follow us:
Youtube
Spotify
Apple
Amazon
Chapters:
00:00:00 Title
00:00:23 Chapter 1
00:35:42 Chapter 2
01:01:05 Chapter 3
01:36:06 Chapter 4
02:08:50 Chapter 5
02:34:23 Chapter 6
02:59:21 Chapter 7
03:53:25 Chapter 8
04:19:46 Chapter 9
- Victor Frankenstein’s scientific ambition leads him to create life, but his “monster” becomes a tragic symbol of loneliness and rejection. Shelley’s Gothic masterpiece questions ambition, responsibility, and what it means to be human.
📚 About this book:
Author: Mary Shelley
First published: 1818
Genre: Gothic Fiction, Horror, Early Science Fiction
Public Domain
Narrator: John Van Stan
✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
Follow us:
Youtube
Spotify
Apple
Amazon
Chapters:
00:00:00 Introduction and Preface
00:20:16 Letter 1
00:29:36 Letter 2
00:39:39 Letter 3
00:42:03 Letter 4
01:02:26 Chapter 1
01:14:58 Chapter 2
01:31:16 Chapter 3
01:50:42 Chapter 4
02:08:26 Chapter 5
02:25:30 Chapter 6
02:45:09 Chapter 7
03:13:35 Chapter 8
03:36:19 Chapter 9
03:52:08 Chapter 10
04:10:43 Chapter 11
04:33:10 Chapter 12
04:50:06 Chapter 13
05:06:49 Chapter 14
05:20:08 Chapter 15
05:46:12 Chapter 16
06:12:00 Chapter 17
06:27:18 Chapter 18
06:48:37 Chapter 19
07:06:22 Chapter 20
07:32:58 Chapter 21
07:58:53 Chapter 22
08:23:42 Chapter 23
08:44:21 Chapter 24: Part 1
09:08:10 Chapter 24: Part 2
- The March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — grow up in New England during the Civil War, facing love, hardship, and the pursuit of dreams. A heartwarming story of family, resilience, and independence.
📚 About this book:
Author: Louisa May Alcott
First published: 1868
Genre: Coming-of-Age, Family, Classic Literature
Public Domain
✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
Follow us:
Youtube
Spotify
Apple
Amazon
Chapters:
00:00:00 Chapter 24
00:24:56 Chapter 25
00:41:17 Chapter 26
01:07:11 Chapter 27
01:25:45 Chapter 28
01:56:18 Chapter 29
02:26:38 Chapter 30
02:55:40 Chapter 31
03:20:52 Chapter 32
03:43:19 Chapter 33
04:12:44 Chapter 34
04:51:18 Chapter 35
05:17:35 Chapter 36
05:30:47 Chapter 37
05:53:08 Chapter 38
06:24:44 Chapter 39
06:59:44 Chapter 40
07:13:56 Chapter 41
07:42:10 Chapter 42
08:01:59 Chapter 43
08:42:02 Chapter 44
08:52:38 Chapter 45
09:08:13 Chapter 46
09:41:37 Chapter 47
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Classic Audiobooks Collection
🎧 Classic Audiobooks Collection brings timeless literature to life through high-quality, immersive audio. Enjoy free, full-length audiobooks from the world’s greatest authors — from Sherlock Holmes mysteries to Jane Austen romances, from epic adventures to thought-provoking philosophy. 📚 What you’ll find here: * Complete audiobooks of classic literature * Curated selections from public domain masterpieces * Relaxing narration for study, commutes, or bedtime listening Narrator: Graham WhitmorePodcast website
Listen to Classic Audiobooks Collection, The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Classic Audiobooks Collection
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.