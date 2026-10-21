Set sail on an unforgettable adventure with young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a mysterious treasure map and joins a perilous voyage across the high seas. With pirates, mutiny, and buried gold, Treasure Island defined the modern adventure novel and introduced the legendary Long John Silver to the world.



💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.



📚 About this book:

Author: Robert Louis Stevenson

First published: 1883

Genre: Adventure, Pirate Tale, Classic Fiction

Public Domain



Narrator: Mark F. Smith



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Chapters:

00:00:00 Dedication

00:01:13 Chapter 1 - At the "Admiral Benbow"

00:15:18 Chapter 2 - Black Dog Appears and Disappears

00:29:55 Chapter 3 - The Black Spot

00:43:47 Chapter 4 - The Sea Chest

00:57:09 Chapter 5 - The Last of the Blind Man

01:08:49 Chapter 6 - The Captain's Papers

01:22:01 Chapter 7 - I Go to Bristol

01:34:14 Chapter 8 - At the Sign of the "Spy-Glass"

01:45:53 Chapter 9 - Powder and Arms

01:58:12 Chapter 10 - The Voyage

02:10:38 Chapter 11 - What I Heard in the Apple Barrel

02:25:18 Chapter 12 - Council of War

02:37:48 Chapter 13 - How My Shore Adventure Began

02:49:09 Chapter 14 - The First Blow

03:01:18 Chapter 15 - The Man of the Island

03:16:06 Chapter 16 - How the Ship Was Abandoned

03:26:20 Chapter 17 - The Jolly-Boat's Last Trip

03:35:29 Chapter 18 - End of the First Day's Fighting

03:45:25 Chapter 19 - The Garrison in the Stockade

03:58:06 Chapter 20 - Silver's Embassy

04:10:31 Chapter 21 - The Attack

04:23:29 Chapter 22 - How My Sea Adventure Began

04:36:22 Chapter 23 - The Ebb Tide Runs

04:46:30 Chapter 24 - The Cruise of the Coracle

04:59:12 Chapter 25 - I Strike the Jolly Roger

05:10:22 Chapter 26 - Israel Hands

05:29:13 Chapter 27 - Pieces of Eight

05:42:24 Chapter 28 - In the Enemy's Camp

06:00:31 Chapter 29 - The Black Spot Again

06:15:02 Chapter 30 - On Parole

06:30:23 Chapter 31 - The Treasure Hunt - Flint's Pointer

06:44:55 Chapter 32 - The Voice Among the Trees

06:58:10 Chapter 33 - The Fall of a Chieftain

07:11:00 Chapter 34 - And Last