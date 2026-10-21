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Classic Audiobooks Collection

Graham Whitmore
ArtsBooks
Classic Audiobooks Collection
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Classic Audiobooks Collection

    Siddhartha | Audiobook by Hermann Hesse

    11/08/2025 | 4h 59 mins.
    Follow Siddhartha on his spiritual journey through self-discovery, enlightenment, and inner peace. Hesse’s timeless novel explores philosophy, mindfulness, and the search for meaning, inspired by Eastern teachings and the life of the Buddha.💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.📚 About this book:
    Author: Hermann Hesse
    First published: 1922
    Genre: Philosophy, Spirituality, Classic Literature
    Public Domain (in some regions)
    Narrator: Adrian Praetzellis✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.
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    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Chapter 1: The Son Of The Brahman
    00:20:41 Chapter 2: With The Samanas
    00:47:15 Chapter 3: Gotama
    01:10:37 Chapter 4: Awakening
    01:22:30 Chapter 5: Kamala
    01:58:27 Chapter 6: With The Childlike People
    02:20:06 Chapter 7: Sansara
    02:44:32 Chapter 8: By The River
    03:14:49 Chapter 9: The Ferryman
    03:49:21 Chapter 10: The Son
    04:13:16 Chapter 11: Om
    04:31:15 Chapter 12: Govinda
  • Classic Audiobooks Collection

    Treasure Island | Audiobook by Robert Stevenson

    11/04/2025 | 7h 23 mins.
    Set sail on an unforgettable adventure with young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a mysterious treasure map and joins a perilous voyage across the high seas. With pirates, mutiny, and buried gold, Treasure Island defined the modern adventure novel and introduced the legendary Long John Silver to the world.

    💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.

    📚 About this book:
    Author: Robert Louis Stevenson
    First published: 1883
    Genre: Adventure, Pirate Tale, Classic Fiction
    Public Domain

    Narrator: Mark F. Smith

    ✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.

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    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Dedication
    00:01:13 Chapter 1 - At the "Admiral Benbow"
    00:15:18 Chapter 2 - Black Dog Appears and Disappears
    00:29:55 Chapter 3 - The Black Spot
    00:43:47 Chapter 4 - The Sea Chest
    00:57:09 Chapter 5 - The Last of the Blind Man
    01:08:49 Chapter 6 - The Captain's Papers
    01:22:01 Chapter 7 - I Go to Bristol
    01:34:14 Chapter 8 - At the Sign of the "Spy-Glass"
    01:45:53 Chapter 9 - Powder and Arms
    01:58:12 Chapter 10 - The Voyage
    02:10:38 Chapter 11 - What I Heard in the Apple Barrel
    02:25:18 Chapter 12 - Council of War
    02:37:48 Chapter 13 - How My Shore Adventure Began
    02:49:09 Chapter 14 - The First Blow
    03:01:18 Chapter 15 - The Man of the Island
    03:16:06 Chapter 16 - How the Ship Was Abandoned
    03:26:20 Chapter 17 - The Jolly-Boat's Last Trip
    03:35:29 Chapter 18 - End of the First Day's Fighting
    03:45:25 Chapter 19 - The Garrison in the Stockade
    03:58:06 Chapter 20 - Silver's Embassy
    04:10:31 Chapter 21 - The Attack
    04:23:29 Chapter 22 - How My Sea Adventure Began
    04:36:22 Chapter 23 - The Ebb Tide Runs
    04:46:30 Chapter 24 - The Cruise of the Coracle
    04:59:12 Chapter 25 - I Strike the Jolly Roger
    05:10:22 Chapter 26 - Israel Hands
    05:29:13 Chapter 27 - Pieces of Eight
    05:42:24 Chapter 28 - In the Enemy's Camp
    06:00:31 Chapter 29 - The Black Spot Again
    06:15:02 Chapter 30 - On Parole
    06:30:23 Chapter 31 - The Treasure Hunt - Flint's Pointer
    06:44:55 Chapter 32 - The Voice Among the Trees
    06:58:10 Chapter 33 - The Fall of a Chieftain
    07:11:00 Chapter 34 - And Last
  • Classic Audiobooks Collection

    The Great Gatsby | Audiobook by F. Scott Fitzgerald

    10/31/2025 | 4h 50 mins.
    Enter the glittering, illusory world of 1920s America — a decade of jazz, ambition, and broken dreams. Through the eyes of Nick Carraway, witness the rise and fall of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, whose pursuit of love and the American Dream ends in tragedy. Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby remains one of the greatest novels about wealth, desire, and illusion ever written.

    💡 Tip: Turn on subtitles/closed captions to read along with the full text while you listen.

    📚 About this book:
    Author: F. Scott Fitzgerald
    First published: 1925
    Genre: Classic Literature, Tragedy, American Novel
    Public Domain (in some regions)

    Narrator: Graham Whitmore

    ✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.

    Follow us:
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    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Title
    00:00:23 Chapter 1
    00:35:42 Chapter 2
    01:01:05 Chapter 3
    01:36:06 Chapter 4
    02:08:50 Chapter 5
    02:34:23 Chapter 6
    02:59:21 Chapter 7
    03:53:25 Chapter 8
    04:19:46 Chapter 9
  • Classic Audiobooks Collection

    Frankenstein | Audiobook by Mary Shelley

    10/10/2025 | 9h 54 mins.
    Victor Frankenstein’s scientific ambition leads him to create life, but his “monster” becomes a tragic symbol of loneliness and rejection. Shelley’s Gothic masterpiece questions ambition, responsibility, and what it means to be human.

    📚 About this book:
    Author: Mary Shelley
    First published: 1818
    Genre: Gothic Fiction, Horror, Early Science Fiction
    Public Domain

    Narrator: John Van Stan

    ✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.

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    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Introduction and Preface
    00:20:16 Letter 1
    00:29:36 Letter 2
    00:39:39 Letter 3
    00:42:03 Letter 4
    01:02:26 Chapter 1
    01:14:58 Chapter 2
    01:31:16 Chapter 3
    01:50:42 Chapter 4
    02:08:26 Chapter 5
    02:25:30 Chapter 6
    02:45:09 Chapter 7
    03:13:35 Chapter 8
    03:36:19 Chapter 9
    03:52:08 Chapter 10
    04:10:43 Chapter 11
    04:33:10 Chapter 12
    04:50:06 Chapter 13
    05:06:49 Chapter 14
    05:20:08 Chapter 15
    05:46:12 Chapter 16
    06:12:00 Chapter 17
    06:27:18 Chapter 18
    06:48:37 Chapter 19
    07:06:22 Chapter 20
    07:32:58 Chapter 21
    07:58:53 Chapter 22
    08:23:42 Chapter 23
    08:44:21 Chapter 24: Part 1
    09:08:10 Chapter 24: Part 2
  • Classic Audiobooks Collection

    Little Women [part 2] | Audiobook by Louisa May Alcott

    10/10/2025 | 10h 8 mins.
    The March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — grow up in New England during the Civil War, facing love, hardship, and the pursuit of dreams. A heartwarming story of family, resilience, and independence.

    📚 About this book:
    Author: Louisa May Alcott
    First published: 1868
    Genre: Coming-of-Age, Family, Classic Literature
    Public Domain

    ✨ Enjoying this audiobook? Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more timeless classics from the Classic Audiobooks Collection.

    Follow us:
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    Apple
    Amazon

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Chapter 24
    00:24:56 Chapter 25
    00:41:17 Chapter 26
    01:07:11 Chapter 27
    01:25:45 Chapter 28
    01:56:18 Chapter 29
    02:26:38 Chapter 30
    02:55:40 Chapter 31
    03:20:52 Chapter 32
    03:43:19 Chapter 33
    04:12:44 Chapter 34
    04:51:18 Chapter 35
    05:17:35 Chapter 36
    05:30:47 Chapter 37
    05:53:08 Chapter 38
    06:24:44 Chapter 39
    06:59:44 Chapter 40
    07:13:56 Chapter 41
    07:42:10 Chapter 42
    08:01:59 Chapter 43
    08:42:02 Chapter 44
    08:52:38 Chapter 45
    09:08:13 Chapter 46
    09:41:37 Chapter 47
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About Classic Audiobooks Collection
🎧 Classic Audiobooks Collection brings timeless literature to life through high-quality, immersive audio. Enjoy free, full-length audiobooks from the world’s greatest authors — from Sherlock Holmes mysteries to Jane Austen romances, from epic adventures to thought-provoking philosophy. 📚 What you’ll find here: * Complete audiobooks of classic literature * Curated selections from public domain masterpieces * Relaxing narration for study, commutes, or bedtime listening Narrator: Graham Whitmore
Podcast website
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