Welcome to Chromatography Life: A Waters Podcast Series

Welcome to Chromatography Life, a podcast presented by Waters Corporation. Join us as we dive into the world of chromatography with leading scientists to examine today’s critical challenges. As a hub for the chromatography community, we share the lived experiences, passions, and visions of these scientific innovators as they shape the future of analytical chemistry. Hear from experts across a wide range of topics, spanning chromatographic methods, laboratory solutions, column chemistry, and software innovations. Explore problem-solving strategies across issue areas including patient safety, food safety, environmental issues like PFAS, and ways to enhance global wellbeing. We’ll also delve into the complexities of regulatory compliance, data integrity, and the evolving landscape of scientific research. We’re excited for you to join the community of chromatography experts and enthusiasts. Share your thoughts and the topics you’re passionate about; we look forward to hearing from you!