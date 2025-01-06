Powered by RND
Chromatography Life

Waters Corporation
ScienceChemistry

Available Episodes

  • Enhancing Detection via Multi-Angle Light Scattering in Size Exclusion Chromatography
    In this episode of Chromatography Life, we're joined by Andy Meyer from Wyatt Technology to explore the tech, applications and challenges of leveraging Multi-Angle Light Scattering with Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC). Andy delves into the intricacies of SEC, discussing columns, standards, and the innovative techniques that are enhancing detection and deliverables. Get an insider's perspective on this impactful combination and the fascinating work being done in the field.
    13:31
  • Welcome to Chromatography Life: A Waters Podcast Series
    Welcome to Chromatography Life, a podcast presented by Waters Corporation. Join us as we dive into the world of chromatography with leading scientists to examine today’s critical challenges. As a hub for the chromatography community, we share the lived experiences, passions, and visions of these scientific innovators as they shape the future of analytical chemistry.   Hear from experts across a wide range of topics, spanning chromatographic methods, laboratory solutions, column chemistry, and software innovations. Explore problem-solving strategies across issue areas including patient safety, food safety, environmental issues like PFAS, and ways to enhance global wellbeing. We’ll also delve into the complexities of regulatory compliance, data integrity, and the evolving landscape of scientific research.   We’re excited for you to join the community of chromatography experts and enthusiasts. Share your thoughts and the topics you’re passionate about; we look forward to hearing from you!
    2:53

About Chromatography Life

Welcome to Chromatography Life, a podcast presented by Waters Corporation. Join us as we dive into the world of chromatography with leading scientists to examine today’s critical challenges. As a hub for the chromatography community, we share the lived experiences, passions, and visions of these scientific innovators as they shape the future of analytical chemistry. Hear from experts across a wide range of topics, spanning chromatographic methods, laboratory solutions, column chemistry, and software innovations. Explore problem-solving strategies across issue areas including patient safety, food safety, environmental issues like PFAS, and ways to enhance global wellbeing. We’ll also delve into the complexities of regulatory compliance, data integrity, and the evolving landscape of scientific research. We’re excited for you to join the community of chromatography experts and enthusiasts. Share your thoughts and the topics you’re passionate about; we look forward to hearing from you!
