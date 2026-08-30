The LIUniverse with Dr. Charles Liu

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- What happens next when an astronomer, a mathematician, an educator, a physics student and a biomedical engineer stand upon the threshold of the Great Room of the perilous, Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah? You get the conclusion to this summer’s bonus Actual Play episode of The LIUniverse starring Dr. Charles Liu, co-host Alice Liu, Hannah Liu, M.Ed., Isaac Liu, and Eleanor Adams.
For this episode of The LIUniverse, Chuck and co-host Alice Liu welcome back fan favorite guest and expert on ancient civilizations, author and educator Hannah Liu, M.Ed. (a.k.a. our “Classicist of Awesomeness”), and the show’s “Intern Extraordinaire” and TikTok channel manager, physics student Eleanor Adams. We’ve also got another guest, and it’s none other than “the hidden Liu sibling,” Isaac Liu, “Master of Science and Bricks,”who is pursuing his PhD in Biomedical Engineering starting this fall at Rochester Polytechnic Institute.
Normally in these descriptions we tell you what you’ll find in the episode. For the conclusion of this bonus episode, where Alice is gamemastering a live, tabletop role playing game called “Swords & Sorcery,” which is a little like “Dungeons & Dragons” but much simpler, we’re going to skip the sizzle and let you get straight to the steak.
The party of stalwart adventurers braving the perils of “The Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah” is made up of:
Charles Liu as Larry the Lion-Livered, a Druid.
Isaac Liu as a Dwarven fighter named Brickothy Brickton
Hannah Liu as a Tortle magic user named Felix Frankfurter
Eleanor Adams as a Palladin of Athena named Annabeth
Now, as GM Alice Liu says by way of preamble, “You walk past the dead jellyfish you’ve defeated and enter the Great Room…”
Enjoy Part Two, the conclusion of The Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah.
We hope you like this bonus episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/theliuniverse.
Credits for this Episode:
– “Swords & Sorcery” – Designed by James Lennox-Gordon / UnknownDungeon.itch.io / v1.1 2020 - CC BY SA 4.0. “Swords & Sorcery” is a hack of John Harper’s “Lasers & Feelings.” Find out more here: https://unknowndungeon.itch.io/swords-and-sorcery
- What happens when an astronomer, a mathematician, an educator, a physics student and a biomedical engineer set off to explore the Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah? You get Part One of this summer’s bonus Actual Play episode of The LIUniverse starring Dr. Charles Liu and company.
You read that right! For this actual play podcast episode of The LIUniverse, Chuck and co-host Alice Liu welcome back fan favorite guest and expert on ancient civilizations, author and educator Hannah Liu, M.Ed., and the show’s intern and TikTok channel manager, physics student Eleanor Adams. But for this special occasion – drumroll, please – we’ve also got another guest, and it’s none other than “the hidden Liu sibling,” Isaac Liu, who is pursuing his PhD in Biomedical Engineering starting this fall at Rochester Polytechnic Institute.
Normally in these descriptions we tell you what you’ll find in the episode. For this bonus episode, where Alice is gamemastering a live, tabletop role playing game called “Swords & Sorcery,” which is a little like “Dungeons & Dragons” but much simpler, we’re going to skip the sizzle and let you get straight to the steak.
We will, however, describe the party that is venturing into “The Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah.”
Charles Liu is Larry the Lion-Livered, a Druid.
Isaac Liu is a Dwarven fighter named Brickothy Brickton
Hannah Liu is a Tortle magic user named Felix Frankfurter
Eleanor Adams is a Palladin of Athena named Annabeth
Now, as GM Alice Liu says by way of preamble, “There might be combat. There might be treasure. There might be secrets inside of this hidden fortress…”
Enjoy Part One of The Secret Fortress of Ag-Karrah – and be sure to come back for Part 2 in a couple of weeks. (And yes, of course there’s a Joyfully Cool Cosmic Thing this episode, but we don’t want to ruin the surprise.)
We hope you like this bonus episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.
Credits for this Episode:
– “Swords & Sorcery” – Designed by James Lennox-Gordon / UnknownDungeon.itch.io / v1.1 2020 - CC BY SA 4.0. “Swords & Sorcery” is a hack of John Harper’s “Lasers & Feelings.” Find out more here.
#LIUniverse #CharlesLiu #SwordsandSorcery #ActualPlayPodcast
- It’s time for the Season 5 finale of The LIUniverse, which means another episode of ChuckGPT where we answer our audience’s most vexing questions – this time via video from our Patreon Patrons. And to help us answer those questions, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome back fan favorite guest and expert on ancient civilizations, author and educator Hannah Liu, M.Ed.
As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing: the completion of DESI’s 5-year survey mapping millions of objects in the universe. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument completed the survey ahead of schedule, so there’s still time to map millions more.
Hannah tells us about mapping the universe in antiquity, starting with the first star catalog created by the Babylonians about 3,000 years ago. You’ll hear about the Venus tablet from the first millennium BC, Chinese star charts from the Tang dynasty, and Atlas, the mythological Titan who was the “first astrologer.”
Returning to the DESI survey, Chuck talks about the change in the dark energy content of the universe that we didn’t really expect. Allen, our resident mathematician, talks about the velocity of universal expansion and a concept called “the jerk.”
Then it’s time for audience questions, and for this episode, we’re doing something new. Both audience questions come from Patreon Patrons, and both are in video format so you can actually see our fans asking Chuck the questions – if you’re watching rather than listening, that is.
Our first question comes from Patron Lee Dubey, who asks, “Since atoms are mostly empty space, could all matter, including measuring devices, almost undetectably consume minimal space, warping the space around it? If so, could that cause gravity, and could the shrinkage cause a redshift related to dark energy?”
We’re not even going to try and summarize the explanation from Allen and Chuck here, except to say that the ensuing conversation includes the physics concept of “unparticles.” Hannah brings up Democritus, who, along with his teacher Leucippus in ancient Greece, first theorized the existence of atoms.
Our next question comes from our Patreon Patron Lee Williams, who asks, “If we live in a simulation, is it correct to assume that there’s an architect? Could there be a simulation without an architect?”
Given that there’s no scientific answer to either of these questions, Chuck turns to Hannah for enlightenment. While she explains that the question of whether we live in a simulation is a modern concept, Hanna discusses how humanity grapples with the questions of existence and higher powers, and why people engage with religion, magic, or quantum entanglement in the first place.
In the free-wheeling, far-ranging conversation that follows, Allen brings up how we create simulations now, by creating processes and letting them run, to offer some perspective on the role of the architect. And yes, H.P. Lovecraft, “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” “Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus,” and even Spider-Man somehow make it into the discussion.
And that’s it for this season of The LIUniverse. We want to thank all of you for your questions, your curiosity, and your help in keeping this experiment going. As Chuck always says, “Thank you for being a part of The LIUniverse.”
We hope you enjoyed this episode, and this season, of The LIUniverse. If you do, please support us on Patreon.
Credits for Images Used in this Episode:
Map of DESI’s 5-year survey. – Credit: Claire Lamman/DESI collaboration.
Roman statue of Atlas (2nd century AD). Credit: Lalupa / Creative Commons
The Venus tablet recording astronomical positions for Venus dating from the first millennium BC. – Credit: FAI / Creative Commons
Chinese Tang dynasty star map made around the year 700. – Credit: Public Domain.
CHAPTERS
00:00 - We Welcome Back Archaeology Expert, Author and Educator Hannah Liu, M.Ed.
02:28 - Joyfully Cool Cosmic Thing: DESI Completes Its 5-Year Survey of the Universe
04:33 - Mapping the Universe in Antiquity
12:06 - The Empty Space in Atoms, Gravity, Shrinkage, and Dark Energy
16:42 - What Are Unparticles?
22:53 - Do We Live in a Simulation? Is There an Architect?
- How do distant galaxies form? If you have two distant clouds of hydrogen, why does one turn into a star and another doesn’t? To find out, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome Dr. Erika Hamden, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. If Erika looks familiar, that might be because her TED Talk or “New Frontiers,” the TV show she hosts on Arizona Public Media.
As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing, Artemis II, our first manned mission around the moon since 1972. Chuck, Allen and Erika share their excitement watching the mission, and especially the landing, while we watch the “only good video of the moon ever taken with a phone” that Reid Wiseman shot on his iPhone.
Dr. Hamden tells us about her research into how distant stars and galaxies form. To fill in the blanks of this cosmic puzzle, she observes hydrogen in its elemental or molecular form – not looking at the stars themselves, but the emissions from hydrogen atoms. You’ll learn about star formation in our galaxy and how Erika discerns the moment that a new star “first turns on.”
Then it’s time for our first audience question. Emma B. asks, “How many galaxies are there?” Erika says that in the observable universe, it’s an outrageously large number, probably hundreds of billions or more. We take a look at the Hubble Ultra Deep Field image, which reflects a “tiny, tiny part of the sky,” where every dot except for the 3 stars is a galaxy. And that’s just the universe we can see.
Chuck asks Erika to tell us about her book, “Weird Universe: Everything We Don’t Know about Space (and why it’s important).” Professor Hamden shares her belief that anyone can understand anything if it’s explained the right way to them. She talks about a poem by Rebecca Elson called “Responsibility to Awe” and the responsibility scientists have to share the wonders of the world with everybody.
For our next audience question, Ava asks, “What is the craziest job in Astronomy that you have seen AI take over from humans?” Erika talks about using LLMs to review the digitized photographic plates of stars and the massive amount of data from the Vera Rubin Observatory, and also which activities still require human creativity.
Speaking of creativity, it turns out that before becoming an astrophysicist, Erika got a diploma at Le Cordon Bleu in London and had a career as a professional chef. She still loves to cook and shares her recipe (below) for the Swedish-style cardamom buns she shows us in the episode.
Finally, before we go, we congratulate Emily on recently being awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. She shares some wisdom and advice she’s learned on her journey that she also tells her students, but according to her it’s a bit “cheesy” so we’ll let her tell you in the show.
If you’d like to know more about Dr. Hamden, you can keep up with her research, follow her on her social media accounts, and find out about her book by visiting her website.
We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.
Erika’s Cardamom Bun Recipe
You can find the original recipe here on Cecilia Tolone’s Substack.
Erika’s Modifications:
“My changes are that I add more milk- about 75 grams more, because American flour is drier and Tucson is especially dry! And I played around with adding chiltipin flakes (a local, very spicy pepper) to the filling to make it kind of spicy. It’s great! Finally, I use whole cardamom seeds from Penzey’s that I grind before putting in.”
Credits for Images Used in this Episode:
Artemis II end of mission splashdown. – Credit: NASA/ Bill Ingalls.
Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman’s iPhone video of the Earth and the Moon with his iPhone 17 ProMax, using 8x zoom, which he said is comparable to what he was seeing from the Artemis II capsule. – Credit: NASA /Reid Wiseman
Hydrogen observed in the Milky Way Galaxy. – Credit: HI4PI Collaboration
The Hubble Ultra Deep Field. – Credit: NASA/ESA
Example of a photographic plate of stars, including notation marks, aka a Schmidt ammonia-sensitized, near-IR (Kodak I-N) objective-prism plate exposed for 1 hr. – Credit: STScI/ESO/Carnegie.
Additional Credits:
A Responsibility to Awe, by Rebecca Elson
CHAPTERS
00:00 - We welcome University of Arizona Astrophysics Prof. Dr. Erika Hamden
02:43 - Joyfully Cool Cosmic Thing: Artemis II Mission and Return
08:14 - How Do Distant Stars and Galaxies Form?
15:46 -How Many Galaxies Are There?
18:25 - Weird Universe and Scientists’ Responsibility to Awe
24:06 - What Jobs in Astronomy Has AI Taken Over from Humans?
31:33 - Chef Erika and her Swedish-style Cardamom Buns
39:10 - Parting Advice and Wisdom from Professor Erika Hamden
#LIUniverse #CharlesLiu #AstronomyPodcast #ErikaHamden #GalaxyFormation
- Are there really exoplanets with where it rains ruby and emerald raindrops? How do we measure the atmospheres of exoplanets light years away?
To find out, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome Dr. Munazza Alam of the Space Telescope Science Institute. The STScI performs science operations for the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope when it launches in 2026.
As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing. On Feb 24, 2026, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory activated the alert system it will use to notify astronomers of noteworthy events and sent out 800,000 alerts on that single day!
Munazza tells us about how she studies the atmospheres of exoplanets like Wasp 121-b, a gas giant thought to have ruby and sapphire rain. Dr. Alam describes exoplanets with surface oceans made of magma, and she and Chuck talk about the importance of plate tectonics.
You’ll hear about Hot Jupiters, Super-Earths, and Sub-Neptunes – and the theories about why we don’t have any of them in our solar system despite the fact that they’re incredibly common in the Milky Way galaxy.
Then it’s time for audience questions, which for this episode come from students at Notre Dame Academy on Staten Island, where Munazza is an alum. Not only does past guest Dr. Betty Jensen teach there, as well, but she was a critical influence on Munazza’s career path. (You can listen to our episode with Dr. Jensen here.)
The first question is from Charlotte, who asks, “How far have we gone in space?” Munazza, Allen, and Chuck discuss Voyager 1, which at a current distance of nearly 16 billion miles is the man-made object that has gone furthest from Earth.
Next up, Gabby asks, “What was the best advice you were given when you were preparing for college?” Dr. Alam’s answer: Pick something you enjoy and are good at - in spite of any pressure you might get from friends, family, and others.
A second piece of advice Munazza got was to maintain your breadth, i.e., developing other interests besides your primary focus. For Munazza, that was art and writing, and she shares some of her art later in the show.
Finally, Gisella asks if it was hard picking a college. Dr. Alam shares her process, with the caveat that it might not be good advice for everyone.
Charles and Munazza reflect on the tradition of scientific exploration, observation, discovery and analysis of which she’s part. Munazza recounts the excitement when JWST observations of transmission spectra of the exoplanet Wasp 39b confirmed their predictions – and also detected something unexpected: sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere of the planet which is a by-product of photochemistry between light from its star and water molecules in the atmosphere of the planet.
Finally, Chuck asks Munazza to share some of her art. She shows us one of the first paintings she ever did, a peacock, and tells us a little about it and a portrait she has displayed at the Lowell Observatory.
If you’d like to know more about what Dr. Alam is up to, you can follower her on LinkedIn or visit her website .
We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.
Credits for Images Used in this Episode:
Artist impression of Wasp 121-b, an exoplanet thought to have ruby and sapphire rain. – Credit: NASA, ESA, Q. Changeat et al., M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble)
Quake epicenters Digital Tectonic Activity Map of the Earth (DTAM). – Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center
Illustration comparing the sizes of sub-Neptune exoplanets TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b to Earth and Neptune. – Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Dani Player (STScI)
Illustration of the inferred size of the super-Earth CoRoT-7b (center) in comparison with Earth and Neptune. – Credit: Creative Commons / Aldaron
Location of the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft. – Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
JWST transmission spectra of the exoplanet Wasp 39b. – Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)
Radial velocity method to detect exoplanets. – Credit::ESA
Transit method for discovering exoplanets (animation). – Credit: NASA PlanetQuest
Artist's concept of WASP-107b, a gas giant, orbiting a highly active K-type star about 200 light-years from Earth. – Credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA, M. Kornmesser
CHAPTERS
00:00 - We welcome Dr. Munazza Alam of the Space Telescope Science Institute
02:50 - Joyfully cool cosmic thing: Vera C. Rubin Observatory Alert System
07:00 - How Do We Know What Exoplanets Are Like?
10:37 - The Importance of Plate Tectonics
11:45 - Hot Jupiters, Super Earths, and Sub-Neptunes
19:56 - How Far Have We Gone In Space, i.e., Where is Voyager now?
22:44 - Best advice when preparing for college?
25:32 - Was it hard picking a college?
31:00 - Confirming Theories and Discovering the Unexpected
36:33 - Munazza Alam Shares Her Painting of a Peacock
38:49 - What data and measurements are used to study exoplanets?
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A half-hour dose of cosmic conversation with scientists, educators and students about the cosmos, scientific frontiers, scifi, comics, and more. Hosted by Dr. Charles Liu, PhD, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History. Support us on Patreon.Podcast website
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