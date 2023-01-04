Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsScience
Podcast The LIUniverse with Dr. Charles Liu
A half-hour dose of cosmic conversation with scientists, educators and students about the cosmos, scientific frontiers, scifi, comics, and more. Hosted by Dr. C... More
A half-hour dose of cosmic conversation with scientists, educators and students about the cosmos, scientific frontiers, scifi, comics, and more. Hosted by Dr. C... More

Available Episodes

  • Studying Stars with Dr. Isabel Colman
    How do we study the spinning of stars? What is astroseismology? And what does data science have in common with “the music of the spheres?” To find out, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome astrophysicist Dr. Isabel Colman, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow from the American Museum of Natural History, who studies stellar rotation through a data science perspective. As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing, C/2022 E3 ZTF, aka the “Green Comet.” After Chuck regales us with the childhood classic, “Comet, it makes your mouth turn green...” Isabel explains why the presence of carbon causes the comet’s green appearance. Moving on, our first student question comes from Thomas, who asks, “What would happen if our Sun collided with another star?” Isabel explains that the common envelope phase of stellar collisions is one of the least understood aspects of astronomy but explains how angular momentum transfer would come into play. Chuck asks Isabel about what happens when stars spin and what’s going on with star spots. She explains how we observe stellar rotation by studying color (temperature) variations and what role magnetic activity plays in the process. You’ll learn how she uses TESS, which was designed to discover exoplanets, for stellar astrophysics, and learn why they say, “You can’t study planets without studying stars first.” You’ll also hear about the relatively recent field of astroseismology, and why you need lots of data and time to discover repeating patterns of oscillations. Next, we discover that Isabel is an accomplished singer, and that in high school she was both the Choir Captain and the President of the Astronomy Club. Plus, we learn about Isabel’s latest hobby, photographing and developing her own back and white images. She shares one of her recent photos of the Cloisters in upper Manhattan with Allen and Chuck. (Sorry, podcast listeners!) Circling back to astrophysics, Isabel discusses how she uses the process of image subtraction to study variable stars. Our second question comes from Cameron, one of our Patrons on Patreon, who asks about whether the lack of oxygen in exoplanet atmospheres, which would prohibit the development of fire, would also prevent intelligent life from forming? The myth of Prometheus aside, Isabel points out that there is intelligent life in the oceans of Earth (including non-mammalian life like octopi) where there is no fire, after which she, Chuck, and Allen delve into theorizing about what kind extraterrestrial life could exist. Finally, Isabel talks about the role of building algorithms and coding in her studies, how much she enjoys it, and why she sees it as a creative process rather than a boring, analytical one. In fact, she says that the more she learns, the more blurred the lines between technical skill and creative skill become. If you’d like to know more about Dr. Isabel Colman and her studies and recent publications, you can visit her website at www.ilc.fyi. We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.   Credits for Images Used in this Episode: – Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) – Orbital ATK / NASA, Public Domain – C/2022 E3 ZTF – the “Green Comet” – Alessandro Bianconi/INAF, CC BY-SA 2.0 – A large sunspot from 2014 – NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Public Domain – An exoplanet light curve from JWST – NASA, Public Domain – Kepler space telescopes: NASA/Troy Cryder , Public Domain – CoRoT space telescopes: Blue straggler, CC BY-SA 3.0 – The Carina Nebula imaged by JWST – NASA/ESA/STScI, Public Domain – Gaia and its map of the galaxy (Artist’s impression) – European Space Agency, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
    5/13/2023
    26:36
  • Hunting Meteorites with Geoff Notkin
    Are you ready to meet The Meteorite Man? On this atypical episode of The LIUniverse, rather than our usual working scientist, academic or researcher guests, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome famous meteor hunter Geoff Notkin. And he brought show and tell! “It is a strange truth… in our world of space rocks, that meteorites, more often than not, especially the rare or super desirable ones, are in the most inconvenient places.” (Although you will hear about this one time, in 1998, when the famous meteorite hunter Skip Wilson, who found over 100 meteorites in his career, virtually had one land in his back yard in New Mexico.) Geoff can turn the journey of a meteorite from the Moon or Mars to Earth into an action-adventure story. And when it comes to the discussion of presolar grains and chondrites, well…  Find out how Geoff turned his passion into his career, living a life of adventure and discovery, donating many of those otherworldly treasures to academic institutions, libraries and museums. He and longtime meteor hunting partner Steve Arnold were the co-hosts of Meteorite Men, which appeared on The Science Channel. Geoff also shares his ethical and moral issues around starting and running Aerolite Meteorites, now one of the worldwide commercial leaders in the field of meteoritics. Chuck and Geoff discuss whether it’s even possible for amateurs, academics and business to co-exist in fields from paleontology to archeology, to meteoritics.  As always, we relish the day’s joyful, cosmically cool thing, and it’s a strange one: preserved cockroaches that ate moon dust are being sold at an auction. How did those roaches ingest that moon dust? You’ll have to watch to find out.* How can we top that? Perhaps with a story about Geoff himself eating moon dust and living to tell the tale – which he does on this episode of The LIUniverse. If you’d like to know more about Geoff, check out his YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAcGREEGQbQV3x-CnOXcXTg  We hope you enjoy this episode, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.  *Since the recording of this episode, NASA has halted the auction of the cockroaches, exerting their ownership rights over the aforementioned moon dust. Credits for Images or Clips Used in this Episode: NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft sampling asteroid Bennu video clip –NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona, Public Domain Planetary accretion (artist’s impression) – ESO/L. Calçada, CC BY 4.0 A piece of the Allende Meteorite – Shiny Things, CC BY 2.0 Electron microscope image of a presolar grain – Kathryn Hynes, CC BY 2.0
    4/29/2023
    27:02
  • The LIUniverse: Sailing to Mars with Sarah Al-Ahmed of The Planetary Society
    Was there ever life on Mars? Where can your passion for astronomy and cosplaying take you? And what the heck is a Light Sail? To get the answer to these and other questions, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome Sarah Al-Ahmed, host of The Planetary Society’s podcast, Planetary Radio. As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing: a new ice-filled hole on Mars! Thanks to data from the Mars Insight Lander and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, we know now that the disturbance that occurred on Mars on Christmas Eve of 2021 wasn’t a marsquake at all, but a meteor strike on the Red Planet. And the ice didn’t originate on the surface, but was kicked up by the impact. And now that we’ve arrived at Mars, we might as well dive in. Sarah talks about the value of staged investigations of Mars, and why we shouldn’t send humans to Mars just yet. (Can you say contamination?) The conversation quickly turns to whether humans should colonize Mars, or explore it, at least at first. For our initial student question, Anthony asks Sarah, “What date would you expect Mars to be habitable?” which we take to mean either, when was it habitable, if at all, and also, when will it be habitable? Sarah talks about the samples and science we’ve done with Curiosity, Perseverance and other missions to Mars, which point to Mars having been habitable 2-3 billion years ago, before some catastrophic change caused it to lose its atmosphere. As to the future? Sarah optimistically predicts we could have humans living in small-scale habitats within a hundred years, but it’s unlikely that we could ever make the whole planet habitable again. Moving on, Chuck asks Sarah about her career. She talks about getting her degree in astrophysics at UC Berkeley, operating a telescope at Lick Observatory, and working with – and learning from – Alex Filippenko, noted astronomer and one of the leading scientists involved in figuring out the amount of dark energy in the universe. She followed her passion to the Griffith Observatory, where she spent 6 years sharing her love of astronomy with people of all ages from all over the world at the world’s most-looked-through telescope. Thanks to its location in Los Angeles, the Observatory is also one of the most frequently depicted in TV, and Chuck and Sarah swap stories about its appearance in Wonder Woman (the Linda Carter series) and Star Trek Voyager. Sarah also shares another aspect of her geekdom: she’s a gamer and a cosplayer! She shows off the Razor Kitty Kraken 2 headphones and Carina Nebula JWST-image dress she’s wearing (sorry podcast listeners – they’re really cool!) and talks about how she “recharges her happiness batteries” by going to cons and cosplaying. Convention name dropping and Doctor Who citing ensues – and of course Chuck talks about The LIUniverse’s deep ties to New York Comic Con. Check out our two live Science of Sci-Fi panels from 2021 and 2022. Next, it’s time for our second student question, from a different Anthony: “How does astronomy impact you as a person or the way you look at life?” Sarah’s answer is so powerful and empowering, we wouldn’t dream of spoiling it here – watch or listen for yourself! (Chuck’s response is pretty cool, too.) Finally, Sarah talks about her gig at The Planetary Society, where she now hosts their Planetary Radio podcast, and all of the cool projects that are coming to fruition. You’ll learn about their new Member Community Digital App and the new Planetary Academy membership program for kids 9 and younger. Chuck and Sarah discuss the importance of The Planetary Society and its legacy. (For those of you who don’t know, Carl Sagan was one of its co-founders, and their current CEO is Bill Nye the Science Guy.) And you’ll find out about the Society’s Near-Earth Asteroid Scout mission, a solar sail cubesat that was launched on the recent Artemis 1 mission and is designed for asteroid detection and planetary defense. Sarah also gives us an update on the Society’s Light Sail 1 and Light Sail 2, the first fully crowdfunded space mission in history. If you’d like to know more about Sarah and The Planetary Society, visit planetary.org. You can find Planetary Radio wherever you get your podcasts, or on Twitter @planrad, where Sarah will be tweeting. We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon. Credits for Images Used in this Episode: – New ice-filled crater on Mars – NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona, Public Domain – Artist’s impression of Mars 4 billion years ago – ESO/M. Kornmesser/N. Risinger, CC BY 4.0 – Lick Observatory in Santa Clara County, California – Thomson200, Public Domain – Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California – Plane777, Public Domain – Concept art for the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout mission – NASA, Public Domain – LightSail 2’s view from orbit – The Planetary Society, CC BY-SA 3.0
    4/15/2023
    30:56
  • Simulating Galaxies with Paco Holguin
    How can we create accurate models of galaxies, both ours and others? To find out, Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome Paco Holguin, a graduate researcher at the University of Michigan Dept. of Astronomy who specializes in computational astrophysics and galactic simulations.   As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing: neutron decay. The scientists at Los Alamos National Lab have recently determined that the half-life of a neutron is 877+/- 0.5 seconds, or about 14.5 minutes!   Moving on, Paco tells us how his love for video games and simulations led him to his field of studies, which includes the study of cosmic rays, charged particles and magnetic fields as he models galaxies. And of course, no discussion of Cosmic Rays can possibly pass without a discussion of the Fantastic Four, whose superpowers in the Marvel Comics derived from their exposure to cosmic rays.   For our first student question, Will from the Pingree School Astronomy Club wants to know about other extreme objects other than black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy. Paco starts by explaining how some types of cosmic rays, called ultra-high energy cosmic rays, qualify as extreme objects. Find out about the “Oh My God” particle, which moves so close to the speed of light that if it raced a photon across the galaxy, the photon would only be ahead by a meter after 300,000 years. (To avoid possible confusion, we’re not talking about the so-called “God Particle”, aka the Higgs boson.)   Paco explains how sometimes when he models a galaxy, it’s going along well and all of a sudden, it simply explodes. Because he uses extremely complex equations to simulate galaxies, Paco decided to take a graduate math class to better understand those equations.    Next up, Jayla from North Andover asks if there is an upper limit to the size of a black hole. As Paco and Charles discuss the possibility, agreeing that while we don’t know whether there is an actual upper limit, or we just haven’t found it yet, we have measured black holes that have billions of times the mass of our Sun.   Finally, Paco discusses what he’s been doing recently at Los Alamos, where for the past two summers he worked on machine learning projects with a diverse set of scientists and researchers. One of the projects he worked on was analyzing data from the Mars Curiosity Rover’s Chemcam using machine learning with mathematicians and computer scientists. Paco also shared with us that now that he’s finishing up his PhD, he’s off to the Applied Physics Lab at Johns Hopkins University to work on projects including exploratory space probe missions, national security issues, and more.   We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.    Credits for Images Used in this Episode: Curiosity's Chemcam – Credit: NASA, Public Domain Los Alamos National Labs, aerial view – Credit: Los Alamos National Labs  
    4/1/2023
    27:45
  • The LIUniverse: Weather Satellites with Andy Green
    Can you turn your passion for science into a career that helps keep millions of people safe from severe weather and includes launching your own satellites into space? To find out. Dr. Charles Liu and co-host Allen Liu welcome Andy Green, the entrepreneur and self-confessed computer nerd who runs MyRadar. As always, though, we start off with the day’s joyfully cool cosmic thing, which has to do with weather... but on another planet! We’re talking about the latest infrared image of Jupiter showing storms, auroras, and atmospheric conditions on the planet’s surface, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and processed by a citizen scientist, Judy Schmidt, who has been doing this as a hobby for years! Our guest, Andy Green, turned his lifelong passion for science and computers into the MyRadar app, which helps 13 million active users keep one step ahead of tornadoes, hurricanes and other severe weather that’s happening with increased frequency and severity due to climate change. He’s the perfect person to answer our student question, which comes from Anthony: “How much impact and change do you actually see from global warming in the near future?” Unfortunately, says Andy, the answer is quite a bit, as he discusses, among other things, the increased incidences of wildfires and flooding we’re seeing on a global basis. And while weather and climate are different, Andy – who’s been staring at raw weather data for the last ten years – says, “It’s hard to escape the reality that storms have been becoming more and more severe, and the impacts from the storms have been more devastating to people.” Next, Charles and Andy discuss how the US is the world leader in tornadoes, and whether Tornado Alley is shifting and growing over time. Andy explains how MyRadar has been expanding to offer more science education to its users, as well as better warnings for wildfires and non-weather-related events like impending earthquakes, and more. MyRadar is even launching their own satellites to provide even better data, getting them into low earth orbit via commercial space launch companies like Rocket Lab. Andy shares about how his engineers and scientists developed the MyRadar “Project Horis” nanosatellites, which will have solar panels and a suite of sensors onboard, including a hyperspectral imager, a thermal imager, and a visual camera. He even shows us one of his CubeSat prototypes and explains how they stay in orbit, what allows them to change what the satellite is pointing at, and why every newly launched satellite is required to include a deorbiting plan. And then it’s time to geek out. Andy tells Chuck how he got into computers when he was 9 years old in the 70s with Radio Shack’s TRS-80 and has been a computer nerd ever since. He learned how to code, and fell in love with the feeling of power that gave him and set him on the course he’s still on today. He even has a Model 3, which he shows us during the video. (And if you’re just listening, don’t worry: Chuck gives you a colorful description. Can you say floppy drive?) The conversation flows from the evolution of computers and computer games, to artificial intelligence, to the benefits of augmented reality glasses and virtual reality games. If you’d like to know more about Andy and MyRadar, go to www.myradar.com, and to hear about Project Horis, visit www.myradar.space. We hope you enjoy this episode of The LIUniverse, and, if you do, please support us on Patreon.   Credits for Images Used in this Episode: – Jupiter in infrared as seen by JWST – NASA / ESA / CSA / Jupiter ERS Team / Ricardo Hueso Alonso / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0 – A launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket – National Reconnaissance Office, Public Domain – Rocket Lab’s launch site on New Zealand’s Mahia peninsula – Grumpy Eye, CC BY-SA 2.0 – Carving of the Egyptian god Horus 19th Dynasty, photographed by Tangopaso, Public Domain
    3/18/2023
    30:41

About The LIUniverse with Dr. Charles Liu

A half-hour dose of cosmic conversation with scientists, educators and students about the cosmos, scientific frontiers, scifi, comics, and more. Hosted by Dr. Charles Liu, PhD, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History. Support us on Patreon.
Podcast website

