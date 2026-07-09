For this week's discussion, join me on "Follow Him." Follow Him, Part 1 https://youtu.be/zygaJqBXhPk?si=ld7jKa7_tMDf61LJ Follow Him, Part 2 https://youtu.be/452lhpFd7Cg?si=t1Q36eVcgbIhky7E To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit: https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/ --also available on Kindle and as an audio book To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions: https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public

About Choosing Glory

About Choosing Glory

About Choosing Glory

Lili De Hoyos Anderson shares some of her favorite doctrinal insights on the Come Follow Me curriculum from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lili Anderson was a full time homemaker for almost 20 years, then went back to school for a masters in Social Work and later a PhD in Marr, Fam, & Hum Dev. Dr. Anderson taught at BYU for about 7 years and has had a clinical practice in Ind, Marr, & Fam for almost 25 years. She and her husband, Chris, have 8 children and 36 grandchildren, so far!!! This podcast represents the opinions of Dr. Anderson. The content should not be taken as licensed clinical recommendations and is for informational purposes only.