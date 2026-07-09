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Choosing Glory
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Choosing Glory

Lili Anderson
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Choosing Glory
Latest episode

317 episodes

  • Choosing Glory

    6.29-2 Kgs 16-25 -Fall of Northerne & South Kingdoms ; The Lord's Purposes Prevail" (Prov 19:21 NIV)

    07/09/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
    https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
    --also available on Kindle and as an audio book 

    To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
    https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public
  • Choosing Glory

    6.28 - 2 Kings 2-7 - Follow the Prophet: As Important Now as Ever

    07/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
    https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
    --also available on Kindle and as an audio book 

    To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
    https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public
  • Choosing Glory

    6.27 -1 King 12-13; 17-22 - The Great Ministry of Elijah

    06/25/2026 | 0 mins.
    For this week's discussion, join me on "Follow Him." 
    Follow Him, Part 1
    https://youtu.be/zygaJqBXhPk?si=ld7jKa7_tMDf61LJ
    Follow Him, Part 2
    https://youtu.be/452lhpFd7Cg?si=t1Q36eVcgbIhky7E
    To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
    https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
    --also available on Kindle and as an audio book 

    To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
    https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public
  • Choosing Glory

    6.26 - 2 Sam 11-12; 1 Kings 3; 6-9; 11 -- “Like a Scheduled Airline"

    06/20/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
    https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
    --also available on Kindle and as an audio book 

    To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
    https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public
  • Choosing Glory

    6.25 - 1 Sam 17-18; 24-26; 2 Sam 5-7 - The Battle is the Lord's

    06/11/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
    https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
    --also available on Kindle and as an audio book 

    To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
    https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public
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About Choosing Glory
Lili De Hoyos Anderson shares some of her favorite doctrinal insights on the Come Follow Me curriculum from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lili Anderson was a full time homemaker for almost 20 years, then went back to school for a masters in Social Work and later a PhD in Marr, Fam, & Hum Dev. Dr. Anderson taught at BYU for about 7 years and has had a clinical practice in Ind, Marr, & Fam for almost 25 years. She and her husband, Chris, have 8 children and 36 grandchildren, so far!!! This podcast represents the opinions of Dr. Anderson. The content should not be taken as licensed clinical recommendations and is for informational purposes only.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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