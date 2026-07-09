For this week's discussion, join me on "Follow Him."
Follow Him, Part 1
https://youtu.be/zygaJqBXhPk?si=ld7jKa7_tMDf61LJ
Follow Him, Part 2
https://youtu.be/452lhpFd7Cg?si=t1Q36eVcgbIhky7E
To purchase my book, Choosing Glory, visit:
https://lilianderson.com/product/choosing-glory/
--also available on Kindle and as an audio book
To support this podcast and access extra content, subscribe on Patreon where you can submit specific questions:
https://www.patreon.com/choosingglory?fan_landing=true&view_as=public