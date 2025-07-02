Special Guest: Joshua Jerry Talks Book Publishing and Branding

About Joshua Jerry:Author | Poet | Expert Book Ghostwriter | Helping People Globally to Transform their Stories/Ideas into Bestselling Books |Publisher | Motivational Soul | CancerAwareness |Joshua Jerry EnterprisesJoshua Jerry is an expert ghostwriter having worked with hundreds of clients globally to help them write and publish their books through his company, Joshua Jerry Enterprises.Additionally, he is a published poet of 3 books, a motivational speaker and is involved in the campaign against cancer. He has lost people close to him to cancer... his ultimate goal is to build a fully equipped cancer facility in his village, the biggest in Africa.- He is also passionate about uplifting the struggling people in the African villages to pursue their purpose and find the true meaning of life.- You need help to write and publish your book?Don't hesitate to DM me.His published books are; LIVING THE DREAM, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM and POWER OF THE MIND.His 2nd poetry book, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM is being used by schools, colleges, universitiesacross the Republic of Kenya to teach poetry/ literature and also stocked in various libraries of institutions.Joshua Jerry believes that impossibility is nothing, every human being was created with a specific purpose in the universe, find what it is and LIVE YOUR DREAMS!