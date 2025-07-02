Paul Davis Talks How To Stay Authentic in Business
About: Paul William Davis I’m an award-winning business growth consultant and speaker, a three-time best-selling author, an intuitive business mentor, and a recognised thought leader.In addition to being a member of the International Coach Federation, I’m a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants and Advisors, an NLP Business Practitioner, a University approved trainer, a mentor with the Irish Stock Exchange for companies proceeding to Initial Public Offering (IPO), a business mentor for Enterprise Ireland, a trained facilitator with the Dr Demartini Institute, past president of the Professional Speaking Association, and have studied a plethora of areas including human behaviour, theology and philosophy.To date, I’ve supported countless organisations, transformed several unprofitable enterprises into multi-million Euro successes, and worked with executives and business owners from around the world.I’ve worked extensively in many areas – business development, marketing, finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, scaling businesses, personal fulfilment, maximising mental performance, and leadership development, to name but a few, and have held all management positions through to CEO.Being the 7th son, of a 7th, of a 7th, I combine my innate intuitive gifts and years of business growth experience to help guide clients to greater results. It’s why clients have referred to me as a “game-changer”.Website: https://davisbusinessconsultants.com/business-mentor-about-paul-davis/Follow and connect with Paul and his team! 😃Our sponsors: https://taelor.style/Follow us on Instagram: ACMG Digital Podcast