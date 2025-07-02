Powered by RND
ACMG Digital Podcast
ACMG Digital Podcast
ACMG Digital Podcast

ACMG Digital Company
Technology
ACMG Digital Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Special Guest: Joshua Jerry Talks Book Publishing and Branding
    About Joshua Jerry:Author | Poet | Expert Book Ghostwriter | Helping People Globally to Transform their Stories/Ideas into Bestselling Books |Publisher | Motivational Soul | CancerAwareness |Joshua Jerry EnterprisesJoshua Jerry is an expert ghostwriter having worked with hundreds of clients globally to help them write and publish their books through his company, Joshua Jerry Enterprises.Additionally, he is a published poet of 3 books, a motivational speaker and is involved in the campaign against cancer. He has lost people close to him to cancer... his ultimate goal is to build a fully equipped cancer facility in his village, the biggest in Africa.- He is also passionate about uplifting the struggling people in the African villages to pursue their purpose and find the true meaning of life.- You need help to write and publish your book?Don't hesitate to DM me.His published books are; LIVING THE DREAM, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM and POWER OF THE MIND.His 2nd poetry book, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM is being used by schools, colleges, universitiesacross the Republic of Kenya to teach poetry/ literature and also stocked in various libraries of institutions.Joshua Jerry believes that impossibility is nothing, every human being was created with a specific purpose in the universe, find what it is and LIVE YOUR DREAMS!Connect with Joshua on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-jerry-557bb9129?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_appFollow us on Instagram: ACMG Digital Podcast Like and leave a review on this episode
    --------  
    27:10
  • Exclusive Interview With: The One And Only, Student Loan Millionaire
    About: SMLSunil Patel famously known as Student Loan Millionaire is a successful Entrepreneur, Real Estate Investor and Motivational Speaker residing in The UK. His TikTok reached 1M likes in a small period of time reaching many audiences around the world and inspiring many! He shares his journey on our podcast on how he used student loans to become a self made millionaire.Connect with SML on TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@studentloanmillionaire?_t=ZP-8xXzXVFGOA3&_r=1Follow us on Instagram at ACMG Digital Podcast and help us reach 1M Streams as we surpassed 150k streams👏🏼
    --------  
    1:01:49
  • Joshua Jerry Talks Book Publishing And Ghost Writing Business
    Joshua Jerry is an expert ghostwriter having worked with hundreds of clients globally to help them write and publish their books through his company, Joshua Jerry Enterprises. Additionally, he is a published poet of 3 books, a motivational speaker and is involved in the campaign against cancer. He has lost people close to him to cancer...his ultimate goal is to build a fully equipped cancer facility in his village, the biggest in Africa.- He is also passionate about uplifting the struggling people in the African villages to pursue their purpose and find the true meaning of life.- You need help to write and publish your book? Don't hesitate to DM me.> His published books are; LIVING THE DREAM, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM and POWER OF THE MIND.>His 2nd poetry book, IN PURSUIT OF FREEDOM is being used by schools, colleges, universitiesacross the Republic of Kenya to teach poetry/literature and also stocked in various libraries of institutions.> Joshua Jerry believes that impossibility is nothing, every human being was created with a specific purpose in the universe, find what it is and LIVE YOUR DREAMS!Follow Joshua on LinkedIn:Copy and paste link 👇 https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-jerry-557bb9129?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_appFollow ACMG Digital Podcast on Instagram
    --------  
    32:05
  • Interview With The World’s #1 Affiliate Marketer: InstaKing Phill
    About: Philip Johansen A Self Made Entrepreneur, originally from Denmark now living in Dubai, shares his passion and enthusiasm for helping others globally, achieve financial success with affiliate marketing. As seen in Forbes, Medium and many publications, Phill gained public recognition and audiences with his courses he developed, and showing the world anyone can make realistic money online.Tune in as we dive deep in this conversation and get to know Phill by following him on his famously known Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/instakingphill/?hl=enFollow us on Instagram: ACMG Digital podcast Like share and subscribe
    --------  
    42:52
  • Paul Davis Talks How To Stay Authentic in Business
    About: Paul William Davis I’m an award-winning business growth consultant and speaker, a three-time best-selling author, an intuitive business mentor, and a recognised thought leader.In addition to being a member of the International Coach Federation, I’m a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants and Advisors, an NLP Business Practitioner, a University approved trainer, a mentor with the Irish Stock Exchange for companies proceeding to Initial Public Offering (IPO), a business mentor for Enterprise Ireland, a trained facilitator with the Dr Demartini Institute, past president of the Professional Speaking Association, and have studied a plethora of areas including human behaviour, theology and philosophy.To date, I’ve supported countless organisations, transformed several unprofitable enterprises into multi-million Euro successes, and worked with executives and business owners from around the world.I’ve worked extensively in many areas – business development, marketing, finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, scaling businesses, personal fulfilment, maximising mental performance, and leadership development, to name but a few, and have held all management positions through to CEO.Being the 7th son, of a 7th, of a 7th, I combine my innate intuitive gifts and years of business growth experience to help guide clients to greater results. It’s why clients have referred to me as a “game-changer”.Website: https://davisbusinessconsultants.com/business-mentor-about-paul-davis/Follow and connect with Paul and his team! 😃Our sponsors: https://taelor.style/Follow us on Instagram: ACMG Digital Podcast
    --------  
    20:14

About ACMG Digital Podcast

A podcast show about entrepreneurship, motivation, leadership, experiences, life lessons and more. For audiences who love self improvement, authentic conversations and more!
Technology

