Channeled Messages of Hope
John Thomas
  Meet Saint Francis of Assisi: Making Miracles Happen
    St. Francis of Assisi crossed over to the Other Side eight centuries ago, but he's well aware of what's happening today on Earth. He told us that despite how bad things appear, he has hope that we can make a miraculous turnaround. And he told us what each of us can do to help make that miracle happen.
    23:09
  Meet Nikola Tesla: Creating a Clean Energy World
    Nikola Tesla envisioned a world powered by the earth's natural energy, and he's still working from the Other Side to make it come true. He also told us during a channeling session what he thinks of Tesla Inc. and Elon Musk, what happened to his records and papers after he died, and what he's doing from behind the scenes to help humanity.
    25:30
  Soul to Soul: Relationships Between the Two Sides of the Veil
    A fascinating fact about the two sides of the veil came out during our channeled conversations with some of history's most influential leaders on the Other Side: relationships are fundamental. Souls engage in relationships with each other. They engage with us on this side who resonate with them. And hearing this wisdom may benefit and transform your most important relationships.
    21:14
  Ode to Mother: a Message from the Other Side about Loving Our Planet
    Mother Earth is a living entity with a soul - that's a message we heard from the Other Side. In this episode we play heartwarming clips from the channeling sessions, about our relationship with the planet, to put us on the path toward healing.
    20:55
  Meet Mohandas Gandhi: Oneness is the Way to Peace and Sustainability
    From the Other Side of the Veil, Mohandas Gandhi continues his teachings of peace, nonviolence, and true compassion for all life. He died in 1948, and we spoke with him in 2023 through our spirit channeler. In this episode we play clips of his message to the world at this time to help us meet our challenges.
    23:19

About Channeled Messages of Hope

Channeled messages of hope offers answers from the Other Side to a world facing the biggest challenges in history. Through a process known as spirit channeling, we asked Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla about emerging clean energy technology, Wayne Dyer and Saint Francis about healing our planet and ourselves, and Gandhi and Ronald Reagan about motivating the public to action. Nineteen souls in all responded to our call for answers to subjects related to global warming and climate change, and now we are bringing their messages of hope to you. Hear the souls speak! Based on the audiobook Channeled Messages of Hope by Carolyn Thomas. Hosted by John Thomas. Hear it now at Amazon, Audible, and ITunes.
