Soul to Soul: Relationships Between the Two Sides of the Veil

A fascinating fact about the two sides of the veil came out during our channeled conversations with some of history's most influential leaders on the Other Side: relationships are fundamental. Souls engage in relationships with each other. They engage with us on this side who resonate with them. And hearing this wisdom may benefit and transform your most important relationships. Hear it now on Channeled Messages of Hope with John Thomas.