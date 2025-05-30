Books & Such Literary Management The Podcast

Welcome to the Books & Such Podcast

Welcome to the Books & Such Podcast! This mini welcome episode gives you the inside scoop on what our new podcast is all about. You'll hear our podcast intro featuring our four hosts as well as an overview of how we want to help you in your publishing journey. What's our podcast about? We’re helping you read between the lines of publishing. Our experienced literary agents invite you into their world for a discussion that pulls back the curtain on how agents think and what we’re looking for. Each episode, we’ll discuss a hot topic you’ve always wondered about. If you’re pursuing or considering Christian publishing, the Books & Such podcast is for you. As literary agents, we’ll help you maximize your knowledge and equip you to confidently take the next steps in your writing journey. Visit us at Books & Such.com