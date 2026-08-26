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Somehow, one of the darkest stories in the entire Bible is also one of its least known. This is that story. But it’s also the story that first forced our host, Megan Phelps-Roper, to ask whether her own moral instincts deserved to be heard, and whether doubt could sometimes be an act of integrity.



RESOURCES:The Book of Judges — Chapters 19 to 21



CREDITS:This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.



Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠Artwork by ⁠Jacob Boll⁠WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.