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Book Keeper

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Book Keeper
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Book Keeper

    EP 7: Casting the First Stone

    08/26/2026 | 32 mins.
    In one of his most famous lessons, Jesus holds up a mirror to a crowd of judgmental men who are determined to punish the guilty. Two thousand years later, another Jewish man does the same to our host — and shatters her prison of belief.

    RESOURCES:

    The Gospel of John — Chapter 8

    CREDITS:

    This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.

    Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Artwork by ⁠⁠⁠Jacob Boll⁠⁠

    WAKING UP OFFER:

    Thank you to our partner Waking Up.

    You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
  • Book Keeper

    EP 6: The Hatchetman

    08/19/2026 | 24 mins.
    You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠here⁠⁠

    Saul of Tarsus helped hunt down the earliest followers of Jesus. Then he became one of them. The story isn’t just Christianity’s greatest conversion — it’s a challenge to our instinctual belief that we can guess someone’s trajectory based on who they’ve always been.

    RESOURCES:

    The Acts of the Apostles – Chapters 6 to 9, and Chapter 22

    CREDITS:

    This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.

    Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Artwork by ⁠⁠Jacob Boll⁠

    WAKING UP OFFER:

    Thank you to our partner Waking Up.

    You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠

    This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
  • Book Keeper

    EP 5: David & Goliath

    08/12/2026 | 23 mins.
    You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠here⁠⁠

    David and Goliath has become the world’s favorite underdog story, but its real power isn’t that a young man defeats a giant. It’s what the story has to teach us about courage and cowardice — and how bravery can be as contagious as fear.

    RESOURCES: The First Book of Samuel — Chapter 17

    CREDITS: This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.

    Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Artwork by ⁠⁠Jacob Boll⁠⁠

    WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
  • Book Keeper

    EP 4: The Woman at the Door

    08/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us⁠⁠⁠ ⁠here

    Somehow, one of the darkest stories in the entire Bible is also one of its least known. This is that story. But it’s also the story that first forced our host, Megan Phelps-Roper, to ask whether her own moral instincts deserved to be heard, and whether doubt could sometimes be an act of integrity.

    RESOURCES:The Book of Judges — Chapters 19 to 21

    CREDITS:This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.

    Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠Artwork by ⁠Jacob Boll⁠WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
  • Book Keeper

    EP 3: The Javelin, the Dagger, & the Stake

    07/29/2026 | 35 mins.
    You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us⁠⁠ ⁠here

    Three of the Bible’s celebrated heroes don’t preach. They slaughter. What do their bloody stories reveal about justice, vengeance, and one of humanity’s most dangerous temptations: believing we know exactly who deserves to die?

    RESOURCES:Phinehas: The Book of Numbers — Chapter 25Ehud: The Book of Judges — Chapter 3Jael: The Book of Judges — Chapters 4 to 5

    CREDITS:This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.

    Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Peter Lalish⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Artwork by ⁠Jacob Boll

    WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
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About Book Keeper
Megan Phelps-Roper was raised inside one of the most infamous religious communities in America. More than a decade after she left, and now a mother herself, she's returning to the Bible — not to reclaim belief, but to ask a harder question: What’s worth keeping?
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