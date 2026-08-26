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7 episodes
- In one of his most famous lessons, Jesus holds up a mirror to a crowd of judgmental men who are determined to punish the guilty. Two thousand years later, another Jewish man does the same to our host — and shatters her prison of belief.
RESOURCES:
The Gospel of John — Chapter 8
CREDITS:
This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Music for this episode was composed by Cobey Bienert and Peter Lalish
Artwork by Jacob Boll
WAKING UP OFFER:
Thank you to our partner Waking Up.
You can find their 14-day free trial here
This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
- You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us here
Saul of Tarsus helped hunt down the earliest followers of Jesus. Then he became one of them. The story isn’t just Christianity’s greatest conversion — it’s a challenge to our instinctual belief that we can guess someone’s trajectory based on who they’ve always been.
RESOURCES:
The Acts of the Apostles – Chapters 6 to 9, and Chapter 22
CREDITS:
This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Music for this episode was composed by Cobey Bienert and Peter Lalish
Artwork by Jacob Boll
WAKING UP OFFER:
Thank you to our partner Waking Up.
You can find their 14-day free trial here
This is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
- You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us here
David and Goliath has become the world’s favorite underdog story, but its real power isn’t that a young man defeats a giant. It’s what the story has to teach us about courage and cowardice — and how bravery can be as contagious as fear.
RESOURCES: The First Book of Samuel — Chapter 17
CREDITS: This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Music for this episode was composed by Cobey Bienert and Peter Lalish
Artwork by Jacob Boll
WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial hereThis is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
- You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us here
Somehow, one of the darkest stories in the entire Bible is also one of its least known. This is that story. But it’s also the story that first forced our host, Megan Phelps-Roper, to ask whether her own moral instincts deserved to be heard, and whether doubt could sometimes be an act of integrity.
RESOURCES:The Book of Judges — Chapters 19 to 21
CREDITS:This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Music for this episode was composed by Cobey Bienert and Peter LalishArtwork by Jacob BollWAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial hereThis is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
- You can hear the full 7 episode series right now when you become a Longview subscriber by visiting us here
Three of the Bible’s celebrated heroes don’t preach. They slaughter. What do their bloody stories reveal about justice, vengeance, and one of humanity’s most dangerous temptations: believing we know exactly who deserves to die?
RESOURCES:Phinehas: The Book of Numbers — Chapter 25Ehud: The Book of Judges — Chapter 3Jael: The Book of Judges — Chapters 4 to 5
CREDITS:This episode of Book Keeper was produced by Matthew Boll, with editing by Andy Mills and Sarah Hepola. It is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Music for this episode was composed by Cobey Bienert and Peter Lalish
Artwork by Jacob Boll
WAKING UP OFFER:Thank you to our partner Waking Up.You can find their 14-day free trial hereThis is an affiliate link. We earn a commission on new subscriptions purchased through this link.
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About Book Keeper
Megan Phelps-Roper was raised inside one of the most infamous religious communities in America. More than a decade after she left, and now a mother herself, she's returning to the Bible — not to reclaim belief, but to ask a harder question: What’s worth keeping?Podcast website
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