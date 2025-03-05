Yikes... two old men talking about getting old... again! Funny, but true: As we all get "up there" in age, isn't that the main topic of conversation, just about everywhere? Well, this week the boys have some of that, but thankfully, it's not the entire show. How fun woudl that be?
There's some sport talk, too, but a lot of it has to do with cable TV and how to get the best sports channels without paying too. Much. It's almost time for Bill's streaming-TV "summer break," where he puts his expensive streaming service on hold, at least until football season starts up again in the fall.
After all, summer is coming, and there should be better things to do that just watch TV, right? Righs??! Let's hope so...
As always, your five-star reviews and comments are always welcome and appreciated. Post your review wherever you get your podcats, and visit us on Facebook. Just do a search for "BJandBillPodcast" and you'll find us.
See you next week!
--------
1:06:37
BJ and Bill The Podcast EP - 129
Lots and lots of memories on this episode of the show. BJ and Bill, remembering tiems before they worked together in SW Florida, and times since, as well.
There's also a lot of talk about how - as they say - the "only thing that stays the same is change." In other words, botht the boys talk about how when they visit familiar old places (like SW Florida) everything is new, changed or updated. Have you seen that where you live, too? Maybe it's something that happens in fast-growing Florida more than elsewhere.
--------
1:07:09
BJ and Bill The Podcast EP - 128
Football season is over... but NASCAR season is revving up! And while this isn't a sport-related podcast, BJ and Bill are big sports fans. Well, BJ is definitely the NASCAR guy, so there's some talk of that, for sure.
In addition, there's talk of an "experience" that was very popular "back in the day" of BJ and Bill's work on the radio in SW Florida. We're talking the late-night, local drinking establishment and their wet t-shirt contests! Is that even still a thing? Or has it gone the way of the dinorsaur, never to be seen again? Maybe the boys are just too old to have any recent experience with that... probably a good thing! Still, the memories are great, as always...
--------
1:05:22
BJ and Bill The Podcast EP - 127
This episode drops the week after that "Big Game" in the football world, so there's plenty of sports to talk about this week for the boys. Stil, it's not just football... BJ is looking forward to his favorite - NASCAR season, too.
Along with that, even more "previously undisclosed" radio career memories. Who knew there was so much to remember and talk about?
Also, BJ updates us on the exciting news just released in the past few weeks, that he's working on a book about his life... And yes, he's getting plenty of help from a "ghost writer," so we're sure things will work out nicely...
--------
1:08:57
BJ and Bill The Podcast EP - 126
What will the boys talk about, when there's no football? Well, the good news is that the "Big Game" is coming this weekened, so there's a little preview, but still..
Also, a few stories shared between BJ and Bill all about the very early days of broadcast careers (for both). Obviously, this was "way" before the BJ and Bill Show on Oldies 95, and teh stories are definitely WayBack Machine material. Really funny stuff...
Who remembers the BJ and Bill Show all those years on WOLZ. The boys had so much success on FM radio for so long and everyone has a Podcast, why not them too. Many have told them how much they miss the show. We’ll now they are back. Only this time it’s BJ and Bill The Podcast. This is the podcast about nothing. Just two guys talking about the good ol’ days, life and what’s it’s like getting older.