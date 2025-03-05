BJ and Bill The Podcast EP - 130

Yikes... two old men talking about getting old... again! Funny, but true: As we all get "up there" in age, isn't that the main topic of conversation, just about everywhere? Well, this week the boys have some of that, but thankfully, it's not the entire show. How fun woudl that be? There's some sport talk, too, but a lot of it has to do with cable TV and how to get the best sports channels without paying too. Much. It's almost time for Bill's streaming-TV "summer break," where he puts his expensive streaming service on hold, at least until football season starts up again in the fall. After all, summer is coming, and there should be better things to do that just watch TV, right? Righs??! Let's hope so... As always, your five-star reviews and comments are always welcome and appreciated. Post your review wherever you get your podcats, and visit us on Facebook. Just do a search for "BJandBillPodcast" and you'll find us. See you next week!