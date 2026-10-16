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33 episodes
- When Bill and Giuliana tell their fertility story now, they know how it ends…with Duke. But when they were living it, they had no idea if they would ever become parents. They sit down with Dr. Bill Schoolcraft, the doctor who helped them have Duke, to revisit the failed treatments, the unexpected turn that led to Giuliana’s breast cancer diagnosis, and the decisions they faced along the way.
They also ask the questions they wish they’d known to ask sooner: When is it time to see a fertility specialist? Why should both partners get tested? And for women who want children someday but aren’t ready yet, when should they start thinking about freezing their eggs?
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- While answering listener questions about business, Bill and Giuliana get into what they’d do if they lost everything tomorrow, how they decide which ideas are worth pursuing, and the business they launched that didn’t work out. Giuliana also tells the story of the red carpet interview that got her sent home from her E! audition—before it helped get her hired. Plus, they share what they’ve learned about building a career, taking risks, and knowing when to listen to advice.
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- Teresa Giudice joins Bill and Giuliana to talk about the years of her life viewers only saw in pieces. While writing her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey, she went back and watched herself on every episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey…and had a lot to say about what was happening off camera.
She opens up about Joe’s deportation, the anger she carried afterward, why she reached out to her brother, and why this year has been especially hard for her family. Plus, the part of the table flip that still bothers her. After nearly 20 years of people watching her fight, Teresa says she wants something different now.
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- Bill and Giuliana sit down to talk about the lake house they just bought and all the decisions ahead. Bill promptly hijacks the episode to stage an “intervention” about whether Giuliana is in perimenopause. With their brand manager Bryanna joining in, the debate moves from “Menopause Manor” to who’s really the bougie one, who’s more likely to call in a professional, and whether this renovation will ever get past the first paint color.
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About Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast
Bill and Giuliana are exploring the most asked questions on the internet…You know how your doctor tells you not to google it at 2am? They’re going to do it for you. These are the questions you’re afraid to ask out loud. Like... Why is my poop green? Some questions are hilarious, others are more serious or practical. Bill and Giuliana are not here to gate-keep. They have the best experts — doctors, specialists, people who actually know what they're talking about. Plus, celebrity friends who've been through it, seen it, survived it. Every angle. Every perspective. Nothing sugarcoated. So pull up a chair and pour something good— Welcome to Bill & Giuliana: The Podcast!Podcast website
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