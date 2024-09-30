The Assignment with Audie Cornish

The cost of your clothes could go up if Donald Trump implements promised tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. Audie talks with Christina Binkley, editor-at-large for Vogue Business, about the possibility of costlier clothes, whether we should adjust our holiday shopping lists, and what it means for 2025 fashion trends.
What a CEO's Murder Tells Us About America
The killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, and the arrest of his alleged killer, has been met with online memes, TikTok songs, and even celebration. So how does the response to this brazen murder reflect a wider cultural phenomenon? Audie talks with journalist Samantha Cole, the co-founder of 404 Media, to understand how the reaction to the killing is echoing both on and offline.
How to Build a Politics of Humility
Senator-elect Andy Kim’s rise in politics has been anything but conventional. In 2020, he was one of seven Democratic congressmen who won a district also won by Donald Trump. In 2024, he took on the New Jersey political machine after Senator Bob Menendez was convicted of federal corruption charges. He sits down with Audie to talk about his political journey, how Democrats can earn back voters’ trust, and what winning in the Trump era has taught him about humility and authenticity.
Scaramucci on Being in Trump’s Orbit
Anthony Scaramucci is synonymous with the rough and tumble world of an incoming Trump Administration, and the perfect person to talk with about what it’s like to be in Donald Trump’s orbit. This episode is a bit of an experiment with a couple of fellow podcasters. Audie is joined by Kara Swisher, the co-host of Pivot and On with Kara Swisher, and Van Lathan, the co-host of Higher Learning. They talk with Scaramucci about Trump world, why he took the White House Director of Communications job in Trump’s first term, and his thoughts on Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
Should You Post About Your Kids Online?
New technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and social media algorithms are changing our world so fast it can be hard to keep up. That’s why The Assignment is excited to bring you CNN’s new podcast, “Terms of Service with Clare Duffy.” Audie sits down with Clare to talk about how she hopes her pod can move past the hyper-optimism and fearmongering that often dominates tech coverage. Instead, she wants to empower listeners with a deeper understanding of how these technologies shape our lives.
In this episode we’ve selected for you, Clare explores the impact of a new generation of kids growing up with their childhoods posted online for the world to see – and what parents can do about it.
Follow Terms of Service, wherever you get your podcasts.
Every Thursday on The Assignment, host Audie Cornish explores the animating forces of this extraordinary American political moment. It’s not about the horse race, it’s about the larger cultural ideas driving the conversation: the role of online influencers on the electorate, the intersection of pop culture and politics, and discussions with primary voices and thinkers who are shaping the political conversation.