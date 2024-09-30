The Assignment with Audie Cornish

Should You Post About Your Kids Online?

New technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and social media algorithms are changing our world so fast it can be hard to keep up. That's why The Assignment is excited to bring you CNN's new podcast, "Terms of Service with Clare Duffy." Audie sits down with Clare to talk about how she hopes her pod can move past the hyper-optimism and fearmongering that often dominates tech coverage. Instead, she wants to empower listeners with a deeper understanding of how these technologies shape our lives. In this episode we've selected for you, Clare explores the impact of a new generation of kids growing up with their childhoods posted online for the world to see – and what parents can do about it. Follow Terms of Service, wherever you get your podcasts.