The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show

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3 episodes
- Ok… ever feel like your body is SCREAMING that something’s wrong, even though every test says you’re “fine”? Dr. Daniel Pompa has been there…hell…so have I! And after years of headaches, anxiety, brain fog, gut issues and wild hormone problems, he was able to trace his mystery illness to: MERCURY TOXICITY. Today, he’s sitting with me to chat about EVERYTHING that could be making us sick, and what some illnesses could be masked as. For example..MOLD (yeah, I personally know a lot about that!). People, it could look like perimenopause! He also drops some major warnings about cholesterol, long COVID, bedding, FISH OIL (trust me it's not as healthy as you think!) and he reveals the top fasting mistakes almost everyone makes! You’ll also want to stay until the end for my personal takeaway on trusting your body, digging for answers, and yeah…where I stand on fish oil NOW. This one is fascinating, personal and only the beginning, because we definitely need Dr. Pompa back for more! Also find out where you can see us both IN-PERSON below!
🩷CONNECT WITH JENNY
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jennymccarthyshow/?hl=en
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@thejennymccarthywahlbergshow
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejennymccarthyshow
🌸WANT MORE?
WEBSITE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/
JOIN THE INNER CIRCLE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/join-warrior-crew
FORMLESS BEAUTY: formlessbeauty.com
PRE-ORDER MY NEW BOOK: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/im-too-hot-for-this-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg?variant=45762817654818
👀 ABOUT DR. POMPA
IG: https://www.instagram.com/drpompa/
WEBSITE: https://drpompa.com/
THE DR. DANIEL POMPA PODCAST: https://www.drpompapodcast.com/
POMPA LIVE '26 · THE TOXIN FREE LIVING EXPERIENCE: https://pompalive.com/
WAVEBLOCK: https://www.waveblock.com/
OPHORA WATER https://www.ophorawater.com/
MORELY ROBBINS: https://therootcauseprotocol.com/
👉ABOUT JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, comedian, television host, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and longtime autism advocate known for her honesty, humor and fearless curiosity. She has starred in numerous films and television shows and served as a judge on FOX’s hit series The Masked Singer for 14 seasons. Jenny is also the founder of the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Formless Beauty and co-runs Work Baby Productions with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.
👉ABOUT THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW
The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show is where curiosity meets comedy, and nothing is too weird, too personal, too serious, or too outrageous to make you wonder, “Did I just say that out loud?” One day Jenny’s grilling a doctor for real answers; the next, she’s swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith and the afterlife, chasing down a headline, answering your questions, or diving headfirst into a rabbit hole she absolutely did not plan on. She asks what everyone else is thinking, says what others are afraid to say, and promises you’ll learn something while laughing your ass off.
👉DISCLAIMER
The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show and all related content are provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical, legal, financial or other professional advice. The views and statements expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Faithful Servant, Inc., the show, its producers, distributors, advertisers or sponsors. Advertising and sponsorship messages may appear before, during or after guest appearances and do not constitute an endorsement by any guest. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Hey everyone! It’s FINALLY here… my very first episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show! And because it's Down Syndrome Awareness Month, I’m kicking things off with the one and only Nate Simon… the VIRAL personality, Special Olympics gold medalist and CEO of 21 Pineapples. Here’s what you’re getting: celebrity name-drops, VERY specific first-date rules, major crush confessions, Nate roasting his mom, boss talk and his brutally honest opinion on whether he’s funnier, or more famous, than ME (Wait…what?!). Then Nate gets super real, super inspiring about living with Down syndrome, his unshakable confidence and why people of all different abilities can do anything. Love THIS. And just when you think it can’t get better, I take him to Las Vegas and surprise him with something special from the Backstreet Boys… You’re going to laugh, cry and completely fall in love with him. I promise. BONUS! Want the candid, behind-the-scenes moments from our Vegas adventure? Join my inner circle of warriors through the link below!
🩷 CONNECT WITH JENNY
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jennymccarthyshow/?hl=en
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@thejennymccarthywahlbergshow
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejennymccarthyshow
🌸 WANT MORE?
WEBSITE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/J
OIN THE INNER CIRCLE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/join-warrior-crew
FORMLESS BEAUTY: formlessbeauty.com
PRE-ORDER MY NEW BOOK: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/im-too-hot-for-this-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg?variant=45762817654818
👀 ABOUT NATE
IG: https://www.instagram.com/21pineapplesshirtco21 PINEAPPLES SHIRTS: https://21pineapples.com/
October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Learn how to get involved, access educational resources and support the Down syndrome community: thehttps://ndss.org/down-syndrome-awareness-month
Learn More About Special Olympics: https://www.specialolympics.org/
👉 ABOUT JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, comedian, television host, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and longtime autism advocate known for her honesty, humor and fearless curiosity. She has starred in numerous films and television shows and served as a judge on FOX’s hit series The Masked Singer for 14 seasons. Jenny is also the founder of the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Formless Beauty and co-runs Work Baby Productions with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.
👉 ABOUT THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW
The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show is where curiosity meets comedy, and nothing is too weird, too personal, too serious, or too outrageous to make you wonder, “Did I just say that out loud?” One day Jenny’s grilling a doctor for real answers; the next, she’s swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith and the afterlife, chasing down a headline, answering your questions, or diving headfirst into a rabbit hole she absolutely did not plan on. She asks what everyone else is thinking, says what others are afraid to say, and promises you’ll learn something while laughing your ass off.
👉DISCLAIMER:
The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show and all related content are provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical, legal, financial or other professional advice. The views and statements expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Faithful Servant, Inc., the show, its producers, distributors, advertisers or sponsors. Advertising and sponsorship messages may appear before, during or after guest appearances and do not constitute an endorsement by any guest. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome to The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show! I’m officially back behind the mic, asking all the questions, talking about the things I can’t stop thinking about, and bringing you along for all of it. One day I might be grilling a doctor about something I desperately want answers to, and the next I’m swapping Hollywood stories, talking health and healing, relationships, faith, survivor stories, or going down a rabbit hole I absolutely did not plan on. And if there’s a gummy involved, honestly, your guess is as good as mine.
I’m curious about pretty much everything, and when I want to know more, I find the people who know their shit and start asking questions. This is just a little taste of what’s coming. You might laugh your ass off. You might learn something. You might wonder what the hell just happened. Either way, I can promise you won’t be bored. The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show launches October 6th with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Subscribe now and come along for the ride.
🩷CONNECT WITH JENNY
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jennymccarthyshow/?hl=en
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@thejennymccarthywahlbergshow
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejennymccarthyshow
🌸RESOURCES
WEBSITE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/
JOIN THE INNER CIRCLE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/join-warrior-crew
FORMLESS BEAUTY: formlessbeauty.com
PRE-ORDER MY NEW BOOK: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/im-too-hot-for-this-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg?variant=45762817654818
👉ABOUT JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, comedian, television host, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and longtime autism advocate known for her honesty, humor and fearless curiosity. She has starred in numerous films and television shows and served as a judge on FOX’s hit series The Masked Singer for 14 seasons. Jenny is also the founder of the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Formless Beauty and co-runs Work Baby Productions with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.
👉ABOUT THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOWThe Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show is where curiosity meets comedy, and nothing is too weird, too personal, too serious, or too outrageous to make you wonder, “Did I just say that out loud?” One day Jenny’s grilling a doctor for real answers; the next, she’s swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith and the afterlife, chasing down a headline, answering your questions, or diving headfirst into a rabbit hole she absolutely did not plan on. She asks what everyone else is thinking, says what others are afraid to say, and promises you’ll learn something while laughing your ass off.
👉DISCLAIMER:The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show and all related content are provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical, legal, financial or other professional advice. The views and statements expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Faithful Servant, Inc., the show, its producers, distributors, advertisers or sponsors. Advertising and sponsorship messages may appear before, during or after guest appearances and do not constitute an endorsement by any guest. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show
Laugh Your Ass Off and Learn Something If I'm going to learn something, I better have a damn good time doing it. Welcome to The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, where one day I might be grilling a doctor about something I desperately want answers to, and the next I'm swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith, answering your questions, or going down a rabbit hole I absolutely did not plan on. And if there's a gummy involved, honestly, your guess is as good as mine. I'm curious about pretty much everything, and when I want to know more, I find the people who know their shit and start asking questions. You might leave a little wiser. You might leave wondering what the hell just happened. Either way, I can promise you — you won't be bored.Podcast website
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