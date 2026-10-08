The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show

Ok… ever feel like your body is SCREAMING that something’s wrong, even though every test says you’re “fine”? Dr. Daniel Pompa has been there…hell…so have I! And after years of headaches, anxiety, brain fog, gut issues and wild hormone problems, he was able to trace his mystery illness to: MERCURY TOXICITY. Today, he’s sitting with me to chat about EVERYTHING that could be making us sick, and what some illnesses could be masked as. For example..MOLD (yeah, I personally know a lot about that!). People, it could look like perimenopause! He also drops some major warnings about cholesterol, long COVID, bedding, FISH OIL (trust me it's not as healthy as you think!) and he reveals the top fasting mistakes almost everyone makes! You’ll also want to stay until the end for my personal takeaway on trusting your body, digging for answers, and yeah…where I stand on fish oil NOW. This one is fascinating, personal and only the beginning, because we definitely need Dr. Pompa back for more! Also find out where you can see us both IN-PERSON below!



🩷CONNECT WITH JENNY



IG: https://www.instagram.com/jennymccarthyshow/?hl=en



YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@thejennymccarthywahlbergshow



TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@thejennymccarthyshow



🌸WANT MORE?



WEBSITE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/



JOIN THE INNER CIRCLE: https://www.jennymccarthy.com/join-warrior-crew



FORMLESS BEAUTY: formlessbeauty.com



PRE-ORDER MY NEW BOOK: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/im-too-hot-for-this-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg?variant=45762817654818



👀 ABOUT DR. POMPA



IG: https://www.instagram.com/drpompa/



WEBSITE: https://drpompa.com/



THE DR. DANIEL POMPA PODCAST: https://www.drpompapodcast.com/



POMPA LIVE '26 · THE TOXIN FREE LIVING EXPERIENCE: https://pompalive.com/



WAVEBLOCK: https://www.waveblock.com/



OPHORA WATER https://www.ophorawater.com/



MORELY ROBBINS: https://therootcauseprotocol.com/



👉ABOUT JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG



Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, comedian, television host, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and longtime autism advocate known for her honesty, humor and fearless curiosity. She has starred in numerous films and television shows and served as a judge on FOX’s hit series The Masked Singer for 14 seasons. Jenny is also the founder of the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Formless Beauty and co-runs Work Baby Productions with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.



👉ABOUT THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW



The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show is where curiosity meets comedy, and nothing is too weird, too personal, too serious, or too outrageous to make you wonder, “Did I just say that out loud?” One day Jenny’s grilling a doctor for real answers; the next, she’s swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith and the afterlife, chasing down a headline, answering your questions, or diving headfirst into a rabbit hole she absolutely did not plan on. She asks what everyone else is thinking, says what others are afraid to say, and promises you’ll learn something while laughing your ass off.



👉DISCLAIMER



The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show and all related content are provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical, legal, financial or other professional advice. The views and statements expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Faithful Servant, Inc., the show, its producers, distributors, advertisers or sponsors. Advertising and sponsorship messages may appear before, during or after guest appearances and do not constitute an endorsement by any guest. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.

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