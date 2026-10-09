Ten years together, three children, and still no ring. She wants to know why a proposal is taking so long—but then reveals that he brought up getting married three years ago, and she thought he was joking.



He suggested going to the courthouse. She says his playful personality made it hard to know he was serious, and he still brings up her response whenever marriage comes up.



As the panel digs deeper, she reveals their youngest baby is just four months old—and says his mother is the real problem. That opens a heated debate about family boundaries, clear expectations, and whether staying faithful is enough to make someone the right partner.



Some panelists defend a man she describes as good and faithful. Others challenge how much more she’s willing to give while waiting to feel chosen. And just when the conversation seems finished, Ace has something else to say.



After ten years and three kids, is her reaction three years ago a fair reason to keep marriage on hold?



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