Breaking the Barrier: The Value of Collaboration 🗣️ (Special Episode Recorded Live at the Engage Raleigh Panel) 🎙️

In this special episode of the Big Ideas Raleigh podcast, recorded live at the Engage Raleigh Community and Neighborhood Expo, we dive into the power of collaboration and its impact on our city. Hear from experts and local leaders as they discuss the innovative ways communities are working together to break down barriers and build a more connected, resilient Raleigh. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, this episode offers insight into how collaboration drives progress and strengthens neighborhoods. Tune in to discover how you can get involved and contribute to the vibrant future of our city.This episode was recorded live at the Engage Raleigh Community and Neighborhood Expo on September 7, 2024, at the McKimmon Center at NC State University. Panelists:- Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway – Assistant Professor of African American History and Public History at NC State and Co-Leader of The Communiversity. His research is on twentieth century African American history with a focus on the U.S. South, labor, environmental justice, and the Black Freedom Struggle.- Kori Hennessey – Kori is the first nonbinary Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Raleigh and one of the very few transgender leaders within Triangle area nonprofits, Kori has been dedicated to creating equitable and affirming opportunities for all. In their role, Kori works alongside a diverse and passionate team to implement programs that include youth and young adult leadership skill building, education and understanding on LGBTQ+ identities, transgender community and resource connections, health equity and access, and more.- Tiesha Mosley – As a native of Southeast Raleigh, Tiesha has over ten years of local government experience. Her public sector career has spanned several operational, business development, DEI, and community building roles. Tiesha is the Community Engagement Manager for the City of Raleigh, focused on improving public sector community engagement. - Iliana Santillan – Iliana Santillan, a native of Mexico City and Michoacán, has been organizing in North Carolina for over 20 years. She is Executive Director of both El Pueblo and La Fuerza NC. In this role, she strives to empower rural communities, elevate Latine leadership, and increase civic engagement across North Carolina. Tune in to hear how these leaders are breaking barriers and fostering collaboration to shape Raleigh’s future!---Bio for Dr. Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350468/Bio for Kori Hennessey: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350455/Bio for Tiesha Mosley: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/39397914/Bio for Iliana Santillan: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350485/---Resources:City of Raleigh Engagement NetworkEl Pueblo's 2024 Summer Internship: RaicesCity of Raleigh’s Engagement VanBig Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.