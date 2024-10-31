Please note, this episode was recorded in early September, before Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina. That's why the storm isn't mentioned in our discussion. Our thoughts are with those affected, and the City has been actively sending personnel and resources to assist in recovery efforts.In this episode of the Big Ideas Raleigh Podcast, hosts Dan Bagley and producer Dr. Sarah Glova are joined by two climate action experts: Kathie Dello, State Climatologist of North Carolina and Director of the North Carolina State Climate Office at NC State University, and Megan Anderson, Sustainability Lead at the City of Raleigh. Together, they explore how Raleigh is setting the standard for climate action, being the first city in the region to secure key grants and national partnerships. Learn about Raleigh’s innovative approach to sustainability and discover actionable ways to get involved, whether you're an individual, family, business owner, or activist. Climate change impacts us all, and Raleigh is leading by example. Residents will find plenty to celebrate, while listeners from other cities will want to take notes and apply some of these impactful strategies.Tune in to hear why climate action is not just a government initiative but a community effort where everyone has a role to play.Please note: This episode was recorded in early September, before Hurricane Helene impacted Western North Carolina. That's why the storm isn't mentioned in our discussion. Our thoughts are with those affected, and the City has been actively sending personnel and resources to assist in recovery efforts.Resources:Learn more about the City of Raleigh’s Climate Action and how you can get involved:Visit the City of Raleigh’s website to learn more about what we’re doing related to climate action: https://raleighnc.gov/climate-actionReview the City’s Climate Action Plan: https://raleighnc.gov/climate-action-and-sustainability/services/community-climate-action-planLearn More about the City’s Office of Sustainability. https://raleighnc.gov/climate-action-and-sustainabilityCheck out the Urban Heat Island project: https://raleighnc.gov/climate-action-and-sustainability/services/mapping-urban-heat-islandsLearn more about Dr. Kathie Dello in her interview with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency within the US Department of Commerce: https://cpo.noaa.gov/interview-with-climate-scientist-kathie-dello/ ---Big Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.
Raleigh's Plan to End Homelessness is a Piece of the Affordable Housing Puzzle 🏠
In this episode of Big Ideas Raleigh, we’re joined by Emila Sutton, Director of Raleigh’s Housing and Neighborhoods Department, and Stephen Gruver, Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army, to dive into the critical challenges of affordable housing and homelessness in our city. Together, they explore the current housing crisis, the role of zoning deregulation, and how collaborative community efforts can provide sustainable solutions.Tune in to learn how these leaders are addressing homelessness through innovative projects and what steps Raleigh residents can take to support affordable housing initiatives. Whether you're a concerned citizen or passionate about urban development, this episode will give you the insights to help shape Raleigh’s future.---Resources:More about City of Raleigh’s Housing & Neighborhoods Director, Emila Sutton:https://raleighnc.gov/community/news/raleigh-names-new-housing-and-neighborhoods-directorWatch the speakers from the City’s Affordable Housing Summit, August 2024:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMdvLPp1b3kOr check out a quick recap of the event:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO6Gyo6U97UHomelessness is a Housing Problem, by Greg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern:https://homelessnesshousingproblem.com/Learn more about the Unsheltered Homelessness Response Pilot Program, Bringing Neighbors HomeLearn more about all of Raleigh’s Housing Efforts:https://raleighnc.gov/housinghttps://raleighnc.gov/housing/services/affordable-rental-housing/affordable-housing-101---Big Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.
Breaking the Barrier: The Value of Collaboration 🗣️ (Special Episode Recorded Live at the Engage Raleigh Panel) 🎙️
In this special episode of the Big Ideas Raleigh podcast, recorded live at the Engage Raleigh Community and Neighborhood Expo, we dive into the power of collaboration and its impact on our city. Hear from experts and local leaders as they discuss the innovative ways communities are working together to break down barriers and build a more connected, resilient Raleigh. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, this episode offers insight into how collaboration drives progress and strengthens neighborhoods. Tune in to discover how you can get involved and contribute to the vibrant future of our city.This episode was recorded live at the Engage Raleigh Community and Neighborhood Expo on September 7, 2024, at the McKimmon Center at NC State University. Panelists:- Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway – Assistant Professor of African American History and Public History at NC State and Co-Leader of The Communiversity. His research is on twentieth century African American history with a focus on the U.S. South, labor, environmental justice, and the Black Freedom Struggle.- Kori Hennessey – Kori is the first nonbinary Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Raleigh and one of the very few transgender leaders within Triangle area nonprofits, Kori has been dedicated to creating equitable and affirming opportunities for all. In their role, Kori works alongside a diverse and passionate team to implement programs that include youth and young adult leadership skill building, education and understanding on LGBTQ+ identities, transgender community and resource connections, health equity and access, and more.- Tiesha Mosley – As a native of Southeast Raleigh, Tiesha has over ten years of local government experience. Her public sector career has spanned several operational, business development, DEI, and community building roles. Tiesha is the Community Engagement Manager for the City of Raleigh, focused on improving public sector community engagement. - Iliana Santillan – Iliana Santillan, a native of Mexico City and Michoacán, has been organizing in North Carolina for over 20 years. She is Executive Director of both El Pueblo and La Fuerza NC. In this role, she strives to empower rural communities, elevate Latine leadership, and increase civic engagement across North Carolina. Tune in to hear how these leaders are breaking barriers and fostering collaboration to shape Raleigh’s future!---Bio for Dr. Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350468/Bio for Kori Hennessey: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350455/Bio for Tiesha Mosley: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/39397914/Bio for Iliana Santillan: https://whova.com/embedded/speaker_detail/PmIIepcjlIWa7LoA-NTBsrHCDVMes13erFhq1YGf4JE%3D/40350485/---Resources:City of Raleigh Engagement NetworkEl Pueblo's 2024 Summer Internship: RaicesCity of Raleigh’s Engagement VanBig Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.
Urban Gardens in Raleigh: Creative Green Spaces Making a Difference in Our Community 🌻 🌿
In Raleigh, innovative urban gardens are proving that you don’t need a lot of space to make a big difference. In this episode, we dive into how Raleigh’s creative use of urban gardens is making a big impact on our community, one green space at a time.Join host Dan Bagley and executive producer Dr. Sarah Glova as they explore the powerful potential of small gardens and green spaces in our city. They’re joined by Lisa Grele Barrie, Executive Director of Raleigh City Farm, and Zach Manor, Urban Forester for the City of Raleigh, who share their insights on how these urban green spaces are strengthening neighborhoods, bolstering local food production, enhancing the beauty of our parks and community spaces, helping address equity gaps, promoting sustainability efforts, fostering connections among residents… and more! Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just curious about green spaces in our city, this episode digs into the small but mighty ways urban gardens are making a difference in Raleigh.RESOURCES:Urban Forestryhttps://raleighnc.gov/parks-and-recreation/services/urban-forestry-program Rain gardens and Rainwater Rewards program https://raleighnc.gov/stormwater/services/apply-raleigh-rainwater-rewards/rain-gardensSign up for a rain garden and rain barrel workshop in Octoberhttps://raleighnc.gov/stormwater/events/rain-garden-and-rain-barrels-workshopUrban agriculturehttps://raleighnc.gov/urban-gardenMapping urban heat islandshttps://raleighnc.gov/climate-action-and-sustainability/services/mapping-urban-heat-islandsUrban Forestry Equity Projecthttps://raleighnc.gov/parks-and-recreation/services/urban-forestry-program/urban-forest-equity-projectRaleigh City Farm: https://raleighcityfarm.org/ Big Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.
How Is Raleigh Using Data to Improve City Services?
Data is all around us, from how hot a city sidewalk gets to how many people use a park on a weekend. How does Raleigh use this data to improve city services? Join us for an enlightening episode as we explore the innovative ways data is being utilized to enhance life in the City of Raleigh.Your host, Dan Bagley, is joined by three special guests: Jim Alberque, GIS and Emerging Technology Manager at the City of Raleigh, Dr. Bonnie Brown, Chief Data Officer at Wake County, and Dr. Aric LaBarr, Associate Professor of Analytics at NC State University. Together, they discuss how data about the city's infrastructure and services is transforming the way Raleigh operates and serves its residents.Tune in to hear about the innovative projects these experts are working on, the partnerships they've formed to leverage data for community benefit, and real-life examples of data-driven decisions. Whether you're a data enthusiast, a Raleigh resident, or simply curious about the role of data in local government, this episode offers valuable insights and engaging stories about how data is shaping our City of Oaks.RESOURCES:Online Mapping Applications from The City of Raleigh GIS: https://raleighnc.gov/apps-maps-and-open-data/services/online-mapping-applications Mapping Urban Heat Islands: https://raleighnc.gov/climate-action-and-sustainability/services/mapping-urban-heat-islands Big Ideas Raleigh is powered by the City of Raleigh Communications and Strategy and Innovation Departments, hosted by Dan Bagley, and produced by Dr. Sarah Glova and Earfluence.
