A Life in Forensic Anthropology with Professor Sue Black
In this episode Professor Sue Black discusses her extraordinary career as Professor of Anatomy and leading forensic Anthropologist.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
44:03
Elsie Inglis
In this episode Surgeon and former Vice President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Iain Macintyre discusses pioneering Surgeon and women's rights activist Elsie Inglis.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
37:51
A Brief History of Medical Illustration
In this episode Surgeons Hall Museums Collections Coordinator Danielle Dray discusses a brief history of medical illustration, its changing purpose, and the women who led the way in professionalising medical art. Dray also discusses the founding of the Medical Artists Association of Great Britain.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
32:08
Midwifery and Reproductive Health with Leah Hazard
In celebration of International Women's Day we are joined Midwife, award winning Author and women's health activist Leah Hazard. Leah shares her insights and experiences both as a practitioner and as a patient in the field of women's reproductive health. We will also discuss Leah's book The Inside Story of Where We All Began: Womb and her upcoming book Birth Wars.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
35:08
Sir James Young Simpson
Join Anesthetist and Author Marisa Haetzman as she discusses how she found inspiration in the renowned Victorian Obstetrician Sir James Young Simpson. Hear about how the exceptional life of Sir Simpson, from his professional successes to his infamous dinner parties, inspired the historic fiction of award winning writing duo Ambrose Parry.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
Beyond the Knife is a Medical History podcast brought to you by Surgeons Hall Museum, Library and Archive. Each episode we are joined by speakers who bring you stories from the history of Medicine and Surgery. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.