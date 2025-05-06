Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryBeyond The Knife
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Beyond The Knife
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Beyond The Knife

Surgeons Hall Museum
HistoryScienceNatural SciencesHealth & Wellness
Beyond The Knife
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • A Life in Forensic Anthropology with Professor Sue Black
    In this episode Professor Sue Black discusses her extraordinary career as Professor of Anatomy and leading forensic Anthropologist.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: Zap Splat- An AutumnFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    44:03
  • Elsie Inglis
    In this episode Surgeon and former Vice President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Iain Macintyre discusses pioneering Surgeon and women's rights activist Elsie Inglis.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: Zap Splat- A Short Walk by Taylor HowardFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    37:51
  • A Brief History of Medical Illustration
    In this episode Surgeons Hall Museums Collections Coordinator Danielle Dray discusses a brief history of medical illustration, its changing purpose, and the women who led the way in professionalising medical art. Dray also discusses the founding of the Medical Artists Association of Great Britain.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: Zap Splat-Winter DanceFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of EdinburghIf you'd like to know more about the Medical Artist Association of Great Britain please see their websiteMedical Artists Association of Great Britain (MAA) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    32:08
  • Midwifery and Reproductive Health with Leah Hazard
    In celebration of International Women's Day we are joined Midwife, award winning Author and women's health activist Leah Hazard. Leah shares her insights and experiences both as a practitioner and as a patient in the field of women's reproductive health. We will also discuss Leah's book The Inside Story of Where We All Began: Womb and her upcoming book Birth Wars.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: Zap Splat-Rise by KulluhFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of EdinburghIf you'd like to know more about Leah Hazard and her work please see her websiteLeah Hazard: Midwife, Author, Activist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:08
  • Sir James Young Simpson
    Join Anesthetist and Author Marisa Haetzman as she discusses how she found inspiration in the renowned Victorian Obstetrician Sir James Young Simpson. Hear about how the exceptional life of Sir Simpson, from his professional successes to his infamous dinner parties, inspired the historic fiction of award winning writing duo Ambrose Parry.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: ZapSplatFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    28:46

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Beyond The Knife

Beyond the Knife is a Medical History podcast brought to you by Surgeons Hall Museum, Library and Archive. Each episode we are joined by speakers who bring you stories from the history of Medicine and Surgery. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
HistoryScienceNatural SciencesHealth & WellnessMedicine

Listen to Beyond The Knife, American History Tellers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/6/2025 - 8:09:58 PM