Midwifery and Reproductive Health with Leah Hazard

In celebration of International Women's Day we are joined Midwife, award winning Author and women's health activist Leah Hazard. Leah shares her insights and experiences both as a practitioner and as a patient in the field of women's reproductive health. We will also discuss Leah's book The Inside Story of Where We All Began: Womb and her upcoming book Birth Wars.This episode is hosted by Chanté St Clair Inglis Director of Heritage and Estates at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.Produced by Jordanna Kielty-O'Neill and Keshena Goldie for Surgeons Hall Museums, Library and Archives.Music Credit: Zap Splat-Rise by KulluhFor more information about Surgeons Hall Museums and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh Library and Archives please see our websitesHome - Surgeons' Hall Museums, EdinburghHome | Library & Archive The Royal College of Surgeons of EdinburghIf you'd like to know more about Leah Hazard and her work please see her websiteLeah Hazard: Midwife, Author, Activist