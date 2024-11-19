Women around the world and across generations are connected by this familiar thing that you can't actually see: invisible labor. The mountain of tasks that go unseen and undervalued, and which fall mainly on the shoulders of women. From Icelandic grandmothers to Escape the Corset and 4B activists in South Korea, here's what happens when women push back.
45:38
Reality TV: Our ancient thirst for drama
The gladiator's heart is beating hard as he dons his armor. The gates open and the crowd goes wild. He steps forward and finds himself in... the Bachelor Mansion?! Get ready for a trip from Ancient Rome to Laguna Beach as we track down the roots of reality TV and ask: Why are we so drawn to drama? Who really holds the power? And are we closer to the action than we realize?
35:50
The Missionary Position: Preaching, power and getting pregnant
Weird name for a sex position, right? Well, the story behind it is just as strange - involving the Church, the full moon (or was it campfires?), and some mixed messages. But what can unravelling the mysterious backstory of this most rudimentary of sex positions tell us about sex, shame and evangelizing around the world - even today?
37:04
26:38
Lawns: Is yours giving sun king or pink flamingo?
"Show me your garden and I shall tell you what you are," said an English poet. What can a well-manicured lawn reveal about social status, our relationship to the Earth and the American Dream? A surprising amount. From fancy French palace gardens to suburban America, come along for the garden party as we mow over the history of the lawn – and ask if its time is up.
About Don't Drink the Milk – The curious history of things
We trace the unexpected backstories of everyday things – things that have traveled the world, by force, by chance, or by choice. How did this item or idea change as it moved through different cultures and eras on its way to you? And what surprising truths does its story reveal about our world today?