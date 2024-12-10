Ethan Mollick, Author and Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Ethan Mollick is an associate professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches innovation and entrepreneurship. His research focuses on the impact of AI on work and education, and he has published numerous papers and a New York Times-bestselling book on AI, "Co-Intelligence." Ethan is also behind the popular Substack ”One Useful Thing,” which explores the implications of AI for work, education, and life. In this episode, Kevin and Ethan discuss Ethan’s background as a long-time technology enthusiast, his academic journey, and his insights on the current AI revolution. Ethan shares his experiences from running a bulletin board in the '80s to co-founding a startup company before entering academia, and the two discuss topics from the transformative potential of AI and its accessibility to a broader audience to the importance of AI as a co-intelligence tool that can enhance human capabilities. Ethan Mollick | Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania | Co-Intelligence Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.