As 2024 comes to an end, we take a look back at some of the biggest themes that emerged on Behind the Tech over this incredibly exciting year for tech and AI: creativity, education, and transformation. And we take a stroll through some of Kevin’s obsessions – from ceramics to Maker YouTube to classical piano – alongside guests like Xyla Foxlin, Lisa Su, Ben Laude, Ethan Mollick, Refik Anadol, and more. Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.
--------
33:43
Refik Anadol, Director / Media Artist at Refik Anadol Studio, Visiting Researcher & Lecturer at UCLA's Design Media Arts Department.
Refik Anadol, an internationally renowned media artist and director, joins Behind the Tech to discuss his journey from a childhood fascination with computers in Istanbul to becoming a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence. In this episode, Refik shares his early inspirations—including his first encounter with a Commodore computer and the impact of science fiction on his imagination—and discusses how his work explores the intersection of art and technology. Kevin and Refik delve into the challenges and possibilities that ubiquitous computing has imposed on humanity, and how the perception and experience of time and space are radically changing in the digital age. They explore Refik's innovative projects, such as data-driven machine learning algorithms that create abstract, colorful environments and his immersive audio/visual installations that transform entire buildings. They also discuss the significance of AI in art, the concept of 'data painting,' and the future of digital art in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Learn more and support these organizations in North Carolina: John Britt Pottery akira satake ceramics | GoFundMe Mudtools East Fork Refik Anadol Studio | Refik Anadol Living Art Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.
--------
49:31
Ben Laude, Professor of Music (Piano Literature & Aural Skills) at Utah State University
Ben Laude, a concert pianist and music educator, joins Behind the Tech to discuss his journey from a suburban childhood in Austin, Texas to becoming a world-renowned classical pianist and YouTube creator. Ben shares his early inspirations—including his father's dabbling in piano and his own private obsession with classical music that began in high school—and discusses the importance of having a good teacher and the role of the early Internet in fueling his passion for piano. In this episode, Kevin and Ben explore the impact of AI on art and artists, the significance of classical piano in Ben's life and his efforts to popularize classical piano through educational content. They discuss the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in music, the magic of bringing encoded scores (musical notations that serve as instructions for how to perform the music) to life, and the importance of community and feedback in achieving success. Ben Laude | Utah State University Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.
--------
1:27:18
Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy
Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, joins Behind the Tech to discuss his journey from a curious child fascinated by science and technology to a global leader in education innovation. Sal shares his early inspirations that led him to pursue a career in engineering and a degree at MIT, and outlines his lifelong passion for education rooted in the belief that all students have the potential to excel in subjects like math and science with the right tools and encouragement. In this episode, Kevin and Sal explore Sal's vision for Khan Academy, his insights on the intersection of technology and education, and the launch of Khanmigo, Khan Academy’s AI-powered personal tutor. They discuss the challenges of teaching to diverse learning styles and the importance of building confidence and curiosity in students. Sal Khan | Khan Academy | Khanmigo Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.
--------
1:12:55
Ethan Mollick, Author and Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Ethan Mollick is an associate professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches innovation and entrepreneurship. His research focuses on the impact of AI on work and education, and he has published numerous papers and a New York Times-bestselling book on AI, "Co-Intelligence." Ethan is also behind the popular Substack ”One Useful Thing,” which explores the implications of AI for work, education, and life. In this episode, Kevin and Ethan discuss Ethan’s background as a long-time technology enthusiast, his academic journey, and his insights on the current AI revolution. Ethan shares his experiences from running a bulletin board in the '80s to co-founding a startup company before entering academia, and the two discuss topics from the transformative potential of AI and its accessibility to a broader audience to the importance of AI as a co-intelligence tool that can enhance human capabilities. Ethan Mollick | Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania | Co-Intelligence Kevin Scott Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott Discover and listen to other Microsoft podcasts.
Behind the Tech invites listeners to geek out with an amazing line-up of tech heroes, inventors and innovators. Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott takes tech enthusiasts behind-the-scenes to meet AI experts, computer scientists, authors, musicians, digital leaders, bioengineers and neuroscientists who have made discoveries, built tools, and literally helped make our modern world possible.