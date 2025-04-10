Afternoon Cyber Tea with Ann Johnson

Jack Rhysider, the creator and host of cybersecurity podcast Darknet Diaries joins Ann on this week's episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea. Jack shares his journey from network security engineer to self-taught storyteller, detailing how his passion for cybersecurity and relentless dedication to learning and marketing helped him build an independent media powerhouse. He discusses the challenges of growing the podcast from scratch, the intensity required to succeed, and why telling well-researched cybercrime stories keeps him motivated.
--------
32:18
Building Resilient Security Teams with Ryan Field
Ryan Field, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at Bank of Hawaii joins Ann on this week's episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea. With over two decades of experience in IT and cybersecurity, Ryan shares his approach to security leadership; and the importance of fostering collaboration and diverse perspectives. He discusses the unique challenges of cybersecurity in banking and financial services, how organizations across Hawaii are coming together to build a more resilient security workforce, and how shifting from enforcers to influencers is transforming security culture.
--------
22:36
What Business Leaders Can Learn from Higher Ed Cybersecurity
Micah Czigan, Chief Information Security Officer at Georgetown University joins Ann on this week's episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea. With a career spanning the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and private sector cybersecurity, Micah shares his journey from marine biology to cryptologic communications, ultimately finding his passion for cybersecurity. He discusses the parallels between military strategy and cybersecurity and what business leaders can learn from the unique and critical threats facing universities.
--------
33:50
The Power of Partnership in Cyber Defense
Igor Tsyganskiy, Microsoft's Global Chief Information Security Officer, joins Ann on this week's episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea for an engaging conversation on the challenges and optimism driving the fight against cyber threats. Igor shares insights from his diverse career and breaks down why cybersecurity is best understood as a battle of graphs versus lists, the importance of raising the cost for attackers, and how AI is shaping the future of defense strategies. Igor also highlights the critical role of collaboration across industries, emphasizing that security is a collective effort.
--------
19:39
Afternoon Cyber Tea: Season 8 Trailer
Cyber threats aren’t slowing down—neither should you. In this podcast, Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Microsoft, sits down with top security minds to break down the risks, challenges, and breakthroughs shaping the digital world. Whether it’s AI, emerging threats, or keeping up with the evolving cybersecurity landscape, these conversations will keep you informed and ready. Season 8 premieres February 25th—get ready.
Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Microsoft, talks with cybersecurity thought leaders and influential industry experts about the trends shaping the cyber landscape and what should be top-of-mind for the C-suite and other key decision makers. Ann and her guests explore the risk and promise of emerging technologies, as well as the impact on how humans work, communicate, consume information, and live in this era of digital transformation. Please note, the opinions expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and are not endorsed by, nor do they necessarily reflect opinions of, Microsoft or Ann Johnson.