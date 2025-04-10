Afternoon Cyber Tea with Ann Johnson

The Power of Partnership in Cyber Defense

Igor Tsyganskiy, Microsoft's Global Chief Information Security Officer, joins Ann on this week's episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea for an engaging conversation on the challenges and optimism driving the fight against cyber threats. Igor shares insights from his diverse career and breaks down why cybersecurity is best understood as a battle of graphs versus lists, the importance of raising the cost for attackers, and how AI is shaping the future of defense strategies. Igor also highlights the critical role of collaboration across industries, emphasizing that security is a collective effort.