Operation Oroborous: How Lab-in-the-loop Turns Patient Data Into Patient Care
For years, Tempus operated in mystery—its website sparse on details while headlines announced massive funding and high-profile partnerships. The claim? AI-enabled solutions for personalized healthcare. Intrigued, I sought answers.In this episode, Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus, shared insights into how the company uses AI to analyze unstructured clinical data to develop patient-derived organoid models for therapeutic refinement. Most exciting is their vision of an interconnected "lab-in-a-loop" system—a cycle of real-world data, biological modeling, and AI analysis.
Is Personalized Genomics Undergoing a Direct-to-Consumer Renaissance?
Kian Sadeghi is on a mission to reshape the landscape of personalized genomics, Through his company, Nucleus Genomics, Sadeghi offers a direct-to-consumer whole genome sequencing test (in partnership with Illumina) that's easy to use, priced just over $400, and designed to empower individuals to take charge of their genomic data.At 25 years old and a UPenn college dropout, could Kian become the Bill Gates of this genomics?In this episode of Behind the Breakthroughs, Kian and I dive headfirst into a range of interwoven topics in personalized genomics: the roles of clinicians and insurers, the power of patient agency, and the differences between direct-to-consumer and clinician-initiated genomics. They also tackle the significant issue of 23andMe's recent bankruptcy, which was once a trailblazer in the industry. Sadeghi shares his perspective on what went wrong and how the lessons from its downfall can shape the future of personalized genomics. Could Sadeghi, 25 years old and a UPenn college dropout, become the Bill Gates of this field? It's too soon to tell, but his bold ideas and relentless drive are already turning heads.
From Medellín to the Caribbean: Latin American Diversity’s Genetic Potential
Imagine a future where your ancestry not only tells a story about your past but also holds the key to your health. That's the vision drives Carlos D. Bustamante, PhD, population geneticist and founder of Galatea Bio, as he embarks on an ambitious mission: building a biobank of 10 million genomes to transform drug development and healthcare across Latin America. With thousands of founder populations scattered across the region—from the valleys of Medellín to the islands of the Caribbean—Latin America is a goldmine of genetic diversity. Yet, until now, it has been largely overlooked in genomic research. In this Behind the Breakthroughs episode, Bustamante explains why mapping this diversity can uncover genetic insights that will lead to better treatments for diseases that disproportionately affect these communities.
Zip Codes, Smart Glasses, and DNA: The Future of Precision Public Health
Josh Denny, MD, is a trailblazer in precision medicine whose journey was deeply influenced by his family's struggles with cystic fibrosis, a disease that claimed the lives of four of his grandparents' children. This personal connection fueled his pursuit of a career blending medicine, genetics, and technology, leading to groundbreaking work in medical informatics and personalized healthcare.In this episode of Behind the Breakthroughs, we delve into Josh's leadership of the All of Us Research Program. Since its launch in 2018, this ambitious initiative has enrolled 850,000 participants and collected over 400,000 genomic profiles. Its goal: to harness diverse biological data to advance understanding of health disparities, rare diseases, and common conditions. Discover how Josh's work is revolutionizing healthcare, from life-saving genetic testing to targeted therapies, and shaping a future where medicine is tailored to every individual's unique genetic and environmental profile.
Conquering Complex Diseases Affecting Billions with Precision Medicine
The sage-like Uli Stilz, PhD, Vice President of Novo Nordisk, provides insight into the inner workings of Novo Nordisk's Bio Innovation Hub, which he founded in Boston, to tackle complex, multifactorial diseases that impact billions of people, such as diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases.
