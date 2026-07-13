Why do so many organizational change initiatives fail? This week, we’re joined by behavioral economist Julia Dhar, co-author of How Change Really Works, to explore the behavioral science behind successful change. From curiosity and anxiety to psychological safety, AI, and the difference between change fatigue and change disappointment, Julia shares practical strategies that help leaders turn good ideas into lasting change.
Topics
[0:00] Introduction and speed round with Julia Dhar
[10:34] The "cockpit" metaphor for leadership
[17:28] Why "if you build it, they will come" doesn't work
[22:13] Communication, alignment, and executive blind spots
[29:08] Curiosity and anxiety during change
[32:15] Gathering honest employee feedback
[36:47] Leadership's role in successful transformation
[38:52] Change fatigue vs. change disappointment
[44:47] Why endings matter more than leaders realize
[49:14] AI adoption and organizational behavior
[53:27] Jazz, orchestras, and the art of change
[58:09] Desert island music picks
[1:04:14] Grooving Session: Turning anxiety into engagement
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Links
About Julia
How Change Really Works by Julia Dhar, Kristy Ellmer, and Philip Jameson
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Musical Links
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Matthew Wilder - Break My Stride