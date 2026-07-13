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Behavioral Grooves Podcast

Kurt Nelson, PhD and Tim Houlihan
BusinessScience
Behavioral Grooves Podcast
Latest episode

568 episodes

  • Behavioral Grooves Podcast

    Why Employees Hate Change | Julia Dhar

    07/13/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Why do so many organizational change initiatives fail? This week, we’re joined by behavioral economist Julia Dhar, co-author of How Change Really Works, to explore the behavioral science behind successful change. From curiosity and anxiety to psychological safety, AI, and the difference between change fatigue and change disappointment, Julia shares practical strategies that help leaders turn good ideas into lasting change.

    Topics
    [0:00] Introduction and speed round with Julia Dhar

    [10:34] The "cockpit" metaphor for leadership

    [17:28] Why "if you build it, they will come" doesn't work

    [22:13] Communication, alignment, and executive blind spots

    [29:08] Curiosity and anxiety during change

    [32:15] Gathering honest employee feedback

    [36:47] Leadership's role in successful transformation

    [38:52] Change fatigue vs. change disappointment

    [44:47] Why endings matter more than leaders realize

    [49:14] AI adoption and organizational behavior

    [53:27] Jazz, orchestras, and the art of change

    [58:09] Desert island music picks

    [1:04:14] Grooving Session: Turning anxiety into engagement

    ©2026 Behavioral Grooves

    Links
    About Julia

    How Change Really Works by Julia Dhar, Kristy Ellmer, and Philip Jameson

    Join us on Substack!

    Join the Behavioral Grooves community

    Subscribe to Behavioral Grooves on YouTube

    Support Behavioral Grooves

    Musical Links
    Imagine Dragons - Believer

    Matthew Wilder - Break My Stride
  • Behavioral Grooves Podcast

    Throwback Monday: Does Democracy Need a Rebrand? | AJ Jacobs

    07/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    We’re taking a holiday break this week and revisiting a favorite conversation with AJ Jacobs about his year-long experiment living by 18th-century principles inspired by the U.S. Constitution. From tricorn hats and quill pens to rediscovering “Election Cakes,” AJ explores how early American civic life blended community, ritual, and democracy. We also dig into “epistemic humility” and Benjamin Franklin’s warnings about misinformation, which remain strikingly relevant today. Sit back, pop your headphones in, and enjoy this unique look at the American Experiment. 

    ©2026 Behavioral Grooves

    Topics
    [0:00] Election day traditions

    [4:25] Speed round with AJ Jacobs

    [9:44] Living Colonially: What I learned

    [18:56] Epistemic humility and political perspectives

    [23:52] Constitutional originalism

    [36:29] How do we frame the constitution?

    [40:40] Election cakes and celebrating democracy

    [48:52] Embracing experimentation in everyday life

    [52:56] Grooving session: open-mindedness, civic duty, and cake recipes

    ©2026 Behavioral Grooves

    Links
    Join our Facebook Group!

    AJ’s Substack

    The Year of Living Constitutionally

    More about AJ

    The History of Election Cakes

    Musical Links
    Royal American Medley - Songs of the Revolutionary War

    Yankee Doodle
  • Behavioral Grooves Podcast

    The Godfather of Influence: The Lasting Impact of Robert Cialdini, Part 3

    07/02/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    In the final episode of our Robert Cialdini series, we explore the extraordinary legacy of one of behavioral science's most influential thinkers. We revisit the seven Principles of Influence through real-world business examples, hear how Cialdini's ideas inspired organizations around the world, and learn why colleagues like Angela Duckworth, Adam Grant, Dan Pink, and Katie Milkman believe his greatest contribution goes far beyond research. Join us as we celebrate the ideas and the person who helped shape modern behavioral science.

    Topics
    [0:00] From Utility Bills to Global Impact
    [9:17] Full Cycle Social Psychology Explained
    [16:00] Why Business Became a Partner in Behavioral Science
    [22:47] The Seven Principles in Action
    [30:20] Behavior Change for Good and Real-World Research
    [45:49] The Ethical Compass Behind Influence
    [52:39] Why Influence Still Matters Today
    [58:02] A Career That Changed Behavioral Science
    [1:04:08] Daniel Kahneman on Cialdini's Legacy
    [1:08:04] Closing Thoughts

    ©2026 Behavioral Grooves

    Links
    Join us on Substack!

    Join the Behavioral Grooves community

    Subscribe to Behavioral Grooves on YouTube

    Support Behavioral Grooves
  • Behavioral Grooves Podcast

    The Godfather of Influence: What Makes Bob Bob, Part 2

    06/29/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In the second episode of our three-part series, we go back into the time machine to see what shaped Robert Cialdini into one of behavioral science's most influential thinkers.  We're exploring the childhood experience, career-defining decisions, undercover research, and surprising moments that led to Influence, pre-suasion, and the principles of unity. 

    Topics
    [0:00] A breakup letter to social psychology

    [9:24] What makes Bob Bob?

    [16:03] Baseball, adaptability, and serendipity

    [23:40] Falling in love with psychology

    [27:46] Choosing freedom over prestige

    [36:44] The littering study that predicted elections

    [42:03] How Influence became a phenomenon

    [53:18] The birth of pre-suasion

    [1:08:18] Unity as the seventh principle

    [1:15:13] The legacy of Robert Cialdini

    [1:17:53] Coming up in Episode Three

    Links
    Influence by Robert Cialdini

    Join us on Substack!

    Join the Behavioral Grooves community

    Subscribe to Behavioral Grooves on YouTube

    Support Behavioral Grooves
  • Behavioral Grooves Podcast

    The Godfather of Influence: How Robert Cialdini Changed the World, Part 1

    06/25/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    We kick off our three-part series on Robert Cialdini by exploring the research, mentors, and discoveries that shaped one of behavioral science's most influential thinkers. From social proof and energy conservation to the creation of Influence, we trace the path that brought behavioral science from the lab to millions of everyday readers.

    Topics
    [0:00] The Utility Bill That Changed Behavior

    [9:28] Meet Robert Cialdini

    [12:41] The Famous Door Hanger Study

    [20:30] Social Proof and Opower's Success

    [22:16] The Book That Changed Behavioral Science

    [28:45] The Mentors Behind Cialdini's Thinking

    [41:30] Three Research Strategies That Defined His Career

    [56:01] Building the Science of Influence

    [1:01:01] Writing Influence for the Public

    [1:10:21] Why Cialdini's Work Still Matters Today

    ©2026 Behavioral Grooves

    Links
    Influence by Robert Cialdini

    Join us on Substack!

    Join the Behavioral Grooves community

    Subscribe to Behavioral Grooves on YouTube

    Support Behavioral Grooves
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About Behavioral Grooves Podcast
Stories, science and secrets from the world’s brightest thought-leaders. Behavioral Grooves is the podcast that satisfies your curiosity of why we do what we do. Explanations of human behavior that will improve your relationships, your wellbeing, and your organization by helping you find your groove.
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