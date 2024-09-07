Shoshana reflects on the death of her paternal grandmother, Joy Ungerleider, who died of the same cancer Steven now faces. The family learns that Steven's cancer is BRCA-related, and hope rises with the possibility that targeted therapy may offer him many months, if not years, of quality life. But he would first need to endure several months of harsh chemotherapy. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Shoshana describes her experiences as a young doctor and the series of encounters with the end of life that make her believe we're doing it all wrong. A pivotal moment with a terminal patient who chooses to die at home sparks her determination to change how doctors approach death and dying. Shoshana questions why, despite death's inevitability, meaningful conversations about illness and end-of-life wishes are so rare in healthcare… and society. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Shoshana launches a nonprofit, End Well, to address end-of-life issues, bringing together an incredible community of celebrities, caregivers, healthcare providers, artists, and many others to come up with solutions to make dying easier. And as her own father becomes more sick, she discovers that she can turn to that community for help and advice. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Now that Steven’s cancer has tested positive for the BRCA mutation, Shoshana and her sister Ariel must get tested. And when both of their tests come back positive, they’re both faced with a choice: speak to their doctors about additional screening or undergo preventative surgery to reduce their risk of developing the cancers that have plagued their family. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Shoshana struggles to maintain healthy boundaries with her dad, who is pushing back against his doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, she prepares to undergo preventative surgery for the first time, to reduce her risk of cancer. And as she and her sister, Ariel, are both sent into a surgical-menopause tailspin, they discover that experts do not agree on hormone therapy. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Before We Go

Before We Go follows the personal and emotionally charged journey of Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, a physician and science journalist, Oscar-nominated documentary film producer, producer and host of TED Health, and founder of End Well, a nonprofit organization committed to reshaping society's perception and approach to the end of life. In the summer of 2022, Shoshana's father, Steven Ungerleider, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. His doctors were encouraged when testing showed that the cancer was related to a BRCA genetic mutation, which meant that it might respond to new, targeted therapies. But that also meant that Shoshana and her sister were also at risk for developing life-threatening cancers. As a physician and an expert in death and dying, Shoshana had the knowledge and support she needed to face the road ahead. But her journey revealed that the reality of facing mortality – her father’s and her own – is far more intricate and surprising than she could anticipate. With help from renowned experts and some of the professionals who helped her along the way, Shoshana tells her story of love, loss, family, mortality, and the unexpected paths we take to find meaning and purpose in the face of life's greatest challenges. See behind the scenes and join the conversation on Instagram @beforewegopodcast.