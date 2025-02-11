Beers with Queers: A True Crime Podcast

Over the course of three weekends, the city of London was gripped with fear following series of bombings on the general public that caused multiple injuries and millions in property damages. As investigators worked around the clock to catch the so called "London Nail Bomber", he would carry out one final attack with deadly consequences.Follow Us-Instagram
--------
43:54
118.) Tony Atkins aka "The Gay Serial Killer Who Targeted Women"
This week we talk about one of the most unique and prolific serial killers in American history. Over the course of just four months, Tony Atkins would claim the lives of at least 11 women earning him the nickname "The Woodward Corridor Killer"/
--------
43:48
117.) Speaking for the Queer Dead: An Interview with Trans Doe Task Force- Part 2
This is our final episode talking with the Trans Doe Task Force as they walk us through how they go about solving the cases they get and just what exactly is Forensic Genealogy.
--------
55:29
116.) Speaking for the Queer Dead: An Interview with Trans Doe Task Force- Part 1
This week is a special week as we do an interview! Today we sit down with members of the Trans Doe Task Force and talk about the amazing work they do in getting justice for Queer Victims of True Crime.
--------
1:01:57
115.) Dorian Corey aka "The Drag Queen with a Mummy in Her Closet"
This week we are going to be talking about one of the most iconic films of all time and a cornerstone of queer history as we discuss "Paris is Burning" and the shocking true crime story behind one of the films many stars.
