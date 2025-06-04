We begin our narrative covering the fight against the Indian Removal Act by looking at the Cherokee-American Wars: a conflict between the Cherokee people and rebelling British colonists, and later, the United States of America. To understand why the Cherokee and other Native American peoples did not resist militarily to the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears, this episode explains why.We are also introduced to the man who will be the throughline figure throughout this season, Major Ridge, and trace his early years in which he and his family survive and take part in the Cherokee-American Wars.The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Background audio and music:"Anguish", "Clash Defiant", "Elf Meditation", "Firesong", "Midnight Tale", "River Flute", "Thunderbird", "Virtutes Instrumenti"Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]