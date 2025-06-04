Powered by RND
Beautiful Losers of History
Beautiful Losers of History

Beautiful Losers of History
  • Introducing Beautiful Losers of History
    Beautiful Losers of History is a podcast that examines the people and movements that were on the "right side of history" but ultimately lost. Oftentimes, destructive events of the past are presented as if they are preordained or inevitable, but so many times this is not the case, and wherever you look, you will see people fighting to prevent injustice from occurring. Each season of Beautiful Losers of History will focus on one specific historic fight, and the movement and individuals fighting on the side of justice. Episodes are roughly 30 minutes each and will be released weekly (that's the goal anyway).The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Background audio and music for this trailer:"Elf Meditation", Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]
    4:42
  • Episode 3: The Dawn of the Other Nation
    We step back from our primary Cherokee narrative and look at what is going on in the United States in the years immediately after the American Revolution. These developments will come to a head in a few decades and lead to the passage of the Indian Removal Act of 1830; however, for now, they are still in formation.The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Background audio and music:"Fiddles McGinty", "Midnight Tale"Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]
    36:53
  • Episode 2: The Dawn of a Nation
    1794-1807The Cherokee are forced to accept the new reality of American domination. Despite this, they begin to embrace rapid changes and developments in the fields of politics, law, agriculture, and economics that will have a profound impact on the nation's future. The Ridge enters politics for the first time and becomes a leading proponent of these changes.The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]
    35:52
  • Episode 1: The End of an Era
    We begin our narrative covering the fight against the Indian Removal Act by looking at the Cherokee-American Wars: a conflict between the Cherokee people and rebelling British colonists, and later, the United States of America. To understand why the Cherokee and other Native American peoples did not resist militarily to the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears, this episode explains why.We are also introduced to the man who will be the throughline figure throughout this season, Major Ridge, and trace his early years in which he and his family survive and take part in the Cherokee-American Wars.The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Background audio and music:"Anguish", "Clash Defiant", "Elf Meditation", "Firesong", "Midnight Tale", "River Flute", "Thunderbird", "Virtutes Instrumenti"Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]
About Beautiful Losers of History

A narrative history podcast telling the stories of the people and movements that were on the right side of history, but ultimately lost. Season 1 is about the battle over the Indian Removal Act.
