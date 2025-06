Introducing Beautiful Losers of History

Beautiful Losers of History is a podcast that examines the people and movements that were on the "right side of history" but ultimately lost. Oftentimes, destructive events of the past are presented as if they are preordained or inevitable, but so many times this is not the case, and wherever you look, you will see people fighting to prevent injustice from occurring. Each season of Beautiful Losers of History will focus on one specific historic fight, and the movement and individuals fighting on the side of justice. Episodes are roughly 30 minutes each and will be released weekly (that's the goal anyway).The theme music for this show is from The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, performed and arranged by The Modena Chamber Orchestra Music under Creative Commons CC0 License.Background audio and music for this trailer:"Elf Meditation", Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Homepage with maps, photos, and transcriptions (UNDER CONSTRUCTION): https://beautifullosersofhistory.comFollow me on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanmcdermott.bsky.socialEmail me: [email protected]