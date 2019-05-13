Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Last Night on the Titanic
On the night of April 14, 1912, in the last hours before the Titanic struck the iceberg, passengers in all classes were enjoying unprecedented luxuries. Innovative food, drink, and decor made this voyage the apogee of Edwardian elegance.
  • Conclusion
    In the final episode in this series, Veronica and Scott discuss the enduring legacy of the Titanic and why a disaster that happened 107 years ago still captures our imaginations.
    5/13/2019
    11:22
  • Doctors and Con Artists
    The Titanic was filled with medical professionals either working as ship personnel or traveling in a non-professional capacity. There were also plenty of con artists aboard, hoping to worm their way into the wills of wealthy widows. Learn about their stories in this episode.
    5/13/2019
    21:55
  • The Musicians
    The musicians of the Titanic famously continued playing as the ship went down, a testimony to practicing one's craft until their dying breath. But did it really happen like this?Varying accounts exist as to whether the band played until the end and also about what the band was playing. We will explore the accounts in this episode.
    5/13/2019
    17:35
  • The Trend Setters
    Many Titanic passengers were known for setting the styles. In this episode we will profile the two Luciles: famed fashionistas Lady Lucy Duff-Gordon and Lucile Polk Carter. We will also look at John Jacob Astor IV, perhaps the world's richest man at the time. He founded hotels that were ground-breaking in their day and continue to set trends long after the eponymous founder's death.
    5/13/2019
    30:11
  • The Life Savers
    Many died on the night of the Titanic's sinking, but many more would have died if not for the heroic efforts of such helpers as the "unsinkable" Molly Brown and Benjamin Guggenheim, a millionaire who acted with utter calm as he gently assisted women and children to lifeboats, knowing he would die within the hour. Other helpers personally swam infants to lifeboats, using every last breath to help others before they themselves perished.
    5/13/2019
    25:36

About Last Night on the Titanic

On the night of April 14, 1912, in the last hours before the Titanic struck the iceberg, passengers in all classes were enjoying unprecedented luxuries. Innovations in food, drink, and decor made this voyage the apogee of Edwardian elegance.

This series looks at individual accounts of tragedy and survival from the figures that made up the passengers and crew members of the ship. They include millionaires, artists, fashionistas, bakers, cookers, musicians, doctors, and con-men.


