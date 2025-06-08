Crackpot History Episode 4: The Manufactured Martyr (Part 3)

Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria. Darryl Cooper and the Martyr Made podcast have become flashpoints in the ongoing debate over experts versus influencers. In recent months, Cooper has gained fans across both the woke right and the woke left, thanks to his highly controversial takes on historical figures. His miniseries on the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem, has rightly sparked intense discussion — and criticism. In Episode 4, we dive into the third part of this six-part series to separate good history from bad, and to set the record straight. Please Note: This podcast and video may contain copyrighted material, including excerpts from other creators' works, used for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, and analysis. This use is protected under the Fair Use doctrine. All quoted or referenced material remains the property of its respective copyright holders. The use of such material does not imply endorsement by the original creators. All opinions and commentary presented are my own.