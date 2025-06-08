Crackpot History Episode 4: The Manufactured Martyr (Part 3)
Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria. Darryl Cooper and the Martyr Made podcast have become flashpoints in the ongoing debate over experts versus influencers. In recent months, Cooper has gained fans across both the woke right and the woke left, thanks to his highly controversial takes on historical figures. His miniseries on the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem, has rightly sparked intense discussion — and criticism. In Episode 4, we dive into the third part of this six-part series to separate good history from bad, and to set the record straight. Please Note: This podcast and video may contain copyrighted material, including excerpts from other creators' works, used for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, and analysis. This use is protected under the Fair Use doctrine. All quoted or referenced material remains the property of its respective copyright holders. The use of such material does not imply endorsement by the original creators. All opinions and commentary presented are my own.
--------
54:21
Crackpot History Episode 3: Israeli Diplomats Murdered in D.C.
Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria. This is a special episode of Crackpot History. Israeli diplomats were just murdered in Washington. The influencers are complicit. Please Note: This podcast and video may contain copyrighted material, including excerpts from other creators' works, used for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, and analysis. This use is protected under the Fair Use doctrine. All quoted or referenced material remains the property of its respective copyright holders. The use of such material does not imply endorsement by the original creators. All opinions and commentary presented are my own.
--------
18:17
Crackpot History Episode 2: The Manufactured Martyr (Part 2)
Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria. Darryl Cooper and the Martyr Made podcast have become flashpoints in the ongoing debate over experts versus influencers. In recent months, Cooper has gained fans across both the woke right and the woke left, thanks to his highly controversial takes on historical figures. His miniseries on the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem, has rightly sparked intense discussion — and criticism. In Episode 2, we dive into the second part of this six-part series to separate good history from bad, and to set the record straight. Please Note: This podcast and video may contain copyrighted material, including excerpts from other creators' works, used for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, and analysis. This use is protected under the Fair Use doctrine. All quoted or referenced material remains the property of its respective copyright holders. The use of such material does not imply endorsement by the original creators. All opinions and commentary presented are my own.
--------
1:03:42
Crackpot History Episode 1: The Manufactured Martyr (Part 1)
Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria. Darryl Cooper and the Martyr Made podcast have become flashpoints in the ongoing debate over experts versus influencers. In recent months, Cooper has gained fans across both the woke right and the woke left, thanks to his highly controversial takes on historical figures. His miniseries on the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem, has rightly sparked intense discussion — and criticism. In Episode 1, we dive into the first part of this six-part series to separate good history from bad, and to set the record straight. Please Note: This podcast and video may contain copyrighted material, including excerpts from other creators' works, used for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, and analysis. This use is protected under the Fair Use doctrine. All quoted or referenced material remains the property of its respective copyright holders. The use of such material does not imply endorsement by the original creators. All opinions and commentary presented are my own.
Crackpot History is about separating history from hysteria.
The influencers are at the gates, and the pop-historians are attempting to deconstruct the founding myths of the West, twist long established history, and blur the lines between fact and fiction.
They are weaponizing this moment. The goal is to make people question who they can trust, and what they can believe.
It's time to push back.