Bradley and Nancy Beck Young discuss a man that was labeled by Life Magazine as America’s #1 intellectual fascist. Lawrence Dennis held popular sway over national politicians, business elites, college students and all those who gravitated to fascism in the 1930s. But, Dennis hid a personal secret that would have ended his celebrated career before it started.
39:36
Episode 9 - The Titan
Industrialist Henry Ford was an engineering prodigy who literally changed the way Americans lived their lives in the early 20th Century. But, Ford was also a staunch antisemite who used his great wealth to influence aspiring fascists worldwide. Along with contributors Pamela Nadell and Nancy Beck Young, Bradley will explore this American titan’s dark side.
30:27
Episode 8 - The Prosecutor
FBI historian, Dr. John Fox, and Bradley retrace the remarkable life story of a stalwart anti-fascist crusader — U.S. Justice Department attorney, O. John Rogge. Rogge prosecuted political bosses and government officials while facing death threats. But when he shifted his attention to America’s home-grown fascists, the prosecutor would soon attract his most powerful opponents of all.
35:46
Episode 7 - The Priest and the Christian Front - Part 2
Bradley and author Charles Gallagher continue their exploration of the infamous "Radio Priest," Father Charles Coughlin and his Catholic militia, the Christian Front. Coughlin encourages his fascist followers to take up arms and prepare for a coming revolution against the Communists and Jews. But investigators discover the Front may be looking to provoke a violent event to instigate the overthrow of the U.S. Government.
33:15
Episode 6 - The Priest and the Christian Front - Part 1
Bradley and author Charles Gallagher explore the remarkable story of the Catholic priest turned fascist crusader, Father Charles Coughlin. Known as the "Radio Priest," Coughlin used the airwaves to reach millions of listeners in the 1930s. He mobilized hundreds of his militant followers to form an armed Anti-Semitic group known as the Christian Front.
Bradley W. Hart examines fascist leaders and movements that have emerged here in the United States over the past century. He’ll look at what fueled their authoritarian ambitions, the supporters who flocked to them, and the Americans who stood in their way.