Episode 7 - The Priest and the Christian Front - Part 2

Bradley and author Charles Gallagher continue their exploration of the infamous "Radio Priest," Father Charles Coughlin and his Catholic militia, the Christian Front. Coughlin encourages his fascist followers to take up arms and prepare for a coming revolution against the Communists and Jews. But investigators discover the Front may be looking to provoke a violent event to instigate the overthrow of the U.S. Government.