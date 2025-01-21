Be in the Snow - er, Know - with 'Snowtifications' - Name a City Plow, too!

Did you know there are about 300 road miles the City of Battle Creek has to clear when it snows?That's just one fact among many in this BC City Connection episode with Field Services Superintendent Todd Gerber, who also discusses 'Snowtifications' meant to help keep residents informed.Click to listen, as well, to hear how you can make your mark on the city's snowplow trucks by helping to name them.Episode ResourcesBattle Creek Public WorksMore about SnowtificationsWatch the video of this discussion here or see the episodes on Access Vision in Battle Creek Tuesdays at 6:30 PM on channel 17/917.The BC City Connection Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.