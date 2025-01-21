Battle Creek Starts Thinking About Summer Recreation in January!
Even when Battle Creek residents might be immersed in winter activities, the city's Recreation Department is planning for warm weather fun - even when the snow is still flying.This time on the BC City Connection, Recreation Director Danielle Myrkle talks about the planning for everything from summer camp to Flash Flood and Binder Park Golf Course. She also discusses the types of summer job opportunities which are available.Episode ResourcesCity of Battle CreekBattle Creek Recreation Department
Mayor, Interim City Manager Reflect and Look Ahead to 2025 in Battle Creek
As 2024 closes, the City of Battle Creek looks upon some new beginnings in 2025. Ten-year City Manager Rebecca Fleury has retired, providing a chance for her successor to be discovered in 2025.The city also hired a successor for longtime attorney Jill Steele and decided on a plan to upgrade the city's fire stations.And then there's the Olive Garden.Mayor Mark Behnke and Interim City Manager Ted Dearing join the BC City Connection to look back at 2024 - and ahead to 2025.Episode ResourcesCity of Battle CreekBattle Creek City ManagerBattle Creek City Commission
Be in the Snow - er, Know - with 'Snowtifications' - Name a City Plow, too!
Did you know there are about 300 road miles the City of Battle Creek has to clear when it snows?That's just one fact among many in this BC City Connection episode with Field Services Superintendent Todd Gerber, who also discusses 'Snowtifications' meant to help keep residents informed.Click to listen, as well, to hear how you can make your mark on the city's snowplow trucks by helping to name them.Episode ResourcesBattle Creek Public WorksMore about Snowtifications
Three Things to Know Before Casting Your Ballot in Battle Creek and Nearby
Modern voting in Battle Creek means there are multiple options to cast your ballot: Early voting, absentee ballot or on Election Day. But, before your ballot is cast, there are important things to know.In this episode of BC City Connection, Battle Creek City Clerk Victoria Houser tells us the top three things voters should be aware of before they make a choice and cast their ballots.Episode ResourcesCity of Battle Creek ElectionsCalhoun County ElectionsMichigan Voter Information CenterYour Voter InformationMichigan Department of State – Elections
Fire Department Update: Station Upgrades, Fire Prevention, Training, Recruiting and More
This episode of the BC City Connection podcast welcomes three members of the Battle Creek Fire Department to update residents and listeners on several important topics.Part of the discussion is key information every resident should hear about fire safety in their homes, including what to do if you can't afford or need help getting smoke detectors installed in your home.Also discussed: The latest on Battle Creek fire station upgrades, interim fire department leadership, fire training and recruitment.Episode ResourcesBattle Creek Fire DepartmentPrevious Episode: Understanding the Proposal to Upgrade Battle Creek's Fire Stations
