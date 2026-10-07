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187 episodes
- The Jackson’s Art Podcast explores what it means to make art through the voices of established artists and the materials they use. Every month, we share stories and expertise from those who create, be they contemporary artists or historical figures. To encourage curiosity and invite dialogue, we take listeners out of the gallery and into the spaces where art is made, shaped, and brought to life.
In this first episode of Jackson’s Art Podcast, hosts Lisa Takahashi, Evie Hatch, and Louise Reynolds come together in Jackson’s Studio to introduce the podcast, reflect on its beginnings, and discuss its three distinct series.
Our podcast consists of three distinct series: ‘Ask an Artist’, ‘The Matter of Colour’, and ‘Rivalries and Friendships in Art History’.
In ‘Ask an Artist’, Lisa Takahashi hosts insightful conversations with guest artists in their studios and at exhibitions and events, capturing both their practice and the atmosphere around their work.
‘The Matter of Colour’, presented by Evie Hatch, co-creator of Jackson’s Pigment Stories Book and online series, explores the fascinating histories of artists’ colours from antiquity to the present day.
In ‘Rivalries and Friendships in Art History’, Louise Reynolds and Evie Hatch uncover the clashes, romances, and companionships that shaped artists’ lives, revealing the human stories behind art history.
This podcast was written, recorded and produced by the Jackson’s Team.
- Welcome back to the podcast! We have had a few months "off-air" and in that time we have been busy working on a new direction for the podcast.
Ask An Artist was founded in 2019, by artist friends and colleagues, Laura Boswell and Peter Keegan. In 2022, Laura stepped down as co-host to concentrate on other projects and Tom Shepherd has been keeping Peter company behind the microphone ever since. Now, 4 years on, it's time for a new chapter for Ask An Artist...
We are delighted that Lisa Takahashi and the team at Jackson's Art Supplies, are going to be taking over the podcast reins. In this episode, Peter and Tom interview Lisa, find out about her artistic practice, her career at Jackson's and what is in store for Ask An Artist going forward.
Peter and Tom (and producer Kimberley behind the scenes) say their goodbyes, their thank yous and hand over the microphone to Lisa, to take the podcast forward.
We couldn't be more delighted about the safe hands the podcast is in with Lisa and the team at Jackson's Art Supplies. We're really excited to step out from behind the microphone and become avid listeners, along with all of you, and see how the podcast develops with its new hosts. The new episodes, from the new team, will be out from Autumn 2026.
Best of luck Lisa and team! And thank you, to you, the listeners!
You can read more about Lisa, and see her work, at: lisatakahashi.com, instagram.com/takahashiprints and facebook.com/artistlisatakahashi
- For this special compilation episode of the podcast, we look back at Season 7 and share some of our favourite moments, from our most popular episodes, from the past year.
If this compilation whets your appetite, and you would like to listen to the full episodes, they are:
Finding the Balance (ep. 6)
How do you juggle it all? Interview with Hashim Akib (ep. 3)
6 Tips for Putting on an Exhibition (ep. 10)
Interview with Claudia Kennaugh: commercial pricing and cultivating the gallery relationship (ep. 18)
Interview with Sarah-Jane Moon (ep. 17)
Listener Questions 29 (ep.14)
Thank you for listening to the podcast this year, we hope you have found it helpful and good company, wherever and however you listen. Wishing you all the best for the festive season and new year - we'll speak to you again in 2026.
This Podcast is sponsored by Rosemary & Co Brushes, Jackson’s Art Supplies and Search Press publishers.
For more information about our sponsors, please visit:
Rosemary & Co Brushes: www.rosemaryandco.com
Jackson’s Art supplies: www.jacksonsart.com
Search Press publishers: www.searchpress.com
Tom's website: tomshepherdart.com
Peter's website: peterkeegan.com
Podcast website: www.askanartistpodcast.com
- In this special episode of the podcast, and the final recorded one for 2025, Peter and Tom reflect on the year just gone. They discuss some of their favourite podcast guests, their favourite podcast chats and look back to the planning episode right at the start of the year, to evaluate whether some of the goals and targets they set themselves, have been achieved.
The podcast will be back on Boxing Day with a "Best Bits" compilation.
This Podcast is sponsored by Rosemary & Co Brushes, Jackson’s Art Supplies and Search Press publishers.
For more information about our sponsors, please visit:
Rosemary & Co Brushes: www.rosemaryandco.com
Jackson’s Art supplies: www.jacksonsart.com
Search Press publishers: www.searchpress.com
Tom's website: tomshepherdart.com
Peter's website: peterkeegan.com
Podcast website: www.askanartistpodcast.com
- In this episode, Peter and Tom dive into something that sounds a bit grand and serious, but actually sits right at the heart of what Artists do — creating a body of work. Whilst it might sound like something that happens after twenty years and a few gallery retrospectives, really, it’s just about building a thread of consistency and intent in what you make. Whether you’re a painter, sculptor, printmaker or photographer, having a body of work isn’t about quantity — it’s about connection. Peter and Tom discuss how that develops, how to recognise it and, as always, some top tips and best practice from their experience as working Artists.
This Podcast is sponsored by Rosemary & Co Brushes, Jackson’s Art Supplies and Search Press publishers.
For more information about our sponsors, please visit:
Rosemary & Co Brushes: www.rosemaryandco.com
Jackson’s Art supplies: www.jacksonsart.com
Search Press publishers: www.searchpress.com
Tom's website: tomshepherdart.com
Peter's website: peterkeegan.com
Podcast website: www.askanartistpodcast.com
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About Jackson's Art Podcast
The ‘Jackson’s Art Podcast’ brings together ‘Ask An Artist’ and more ideas and conversations from across the Jackson’s Team. The Podcast explores what it means to make art through the voices of established artists and the materials they use. Every month, we share stories and expertise from those who create, be they contemporary artists or historical figures. To encourage curiosity and invite dialogue, we take listeners out of the gallery and into the spaces where art is made, shaped, and brought to life.Our podcast consists of three distinct series: ‘Ask an Artist’, ‘The Matter of Colour’, and ‘Rivalries and Friendships in Art History’. In ‘Ask an Artist’, Lisa Takahashi hosts insightful conversations with guest artists in their studios and at exhibitions and events, capturing both their practice and the atmosphere around their work. ‘The Matter of Colour’, presented by Evie Hatch, co-creator of Jackson’s Pigment Stories Book and online series, explores the fascinating histories of artists’ colours from antiquity to the present day. In ‘Rivalries and Friendships in Art History’, Louise Reynolds and Evie Hatch uncover the clashes, romances, and companionships that shaped artists’ lives, revealing the human stories behind art history.Discover more from Jackson’s at jacksonsart.com.Podcast website
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