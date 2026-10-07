Welcome back to the podcast! We have had a few months "off-air" and in that time we have been busy working on a new direction for the podcast.

Ask An Artist was founded in 2019, by artist friends and colleagues, Laura Boswell and Peter Keegan. In 2022, Laura stepped down as co-host to concentrate on other projects and Tom Shepherd has been keeping Peter company behind the microphone ever since. Now, 4 years on, it's time for a new chapter for Ask An Artist...

We are delighted that Lisa Takahashi and the team at Jackson's Art Supplies, are going to be taking over the podcast reins. In this episode, Peter and Tom interview Lisa, find out about her artistic practice, her career at Jackson's and what is in store for Ask An Artist going forward.

Peter and Tom (and producer Kimberley behind the scenes) say their goodbyes, their thank yous and hand over the microphone to Lisa, to take the podcast forward.

We couldn't be more delighted about the safe hands the podcast is in with Lisa and the team at Jackson's Art Supplies. We're really excited to step out from behind the microphone and become avid listeners, along with all of you, and see how the podcast develops with its new hosts. The new episodes, from the new team, will be out from Autumn 2026.

Best of luck Lisa and team! And thank you, to you, the listeners!

You can read more about Lisa, and see her work, at: lisatakahashi.com, instagram.com/takahashiprints and facebook.com/artistlisatakahashi